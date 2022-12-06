Xiaomi to debut next store in Mother City

Xiaomi’s first physical store located at Sandton City in Johannesburg.

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi says it will officially open its second brick-and-mortar store in SA in Cape Town.

This follows the company’s first physical store opening at Sandton City, Johannesburg, last month.

Xiaomi is looking to increase its market share in SA, with the hope of eventually dislodging Huawei and Samsung, as competition in the market heats up. Setting up brick-and-mortar stores throughout the country forms part of the plan to gain market share, it previously stated.

In a statement, Xiaomi says the opening of these two physical stores demonstrates its recognition of SA as an important market.

Situated at Shop 82 at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, the store will open on 16 December.

“The official launch is to give everyone the opportunity to make their way to the store to celebrate this milestone of the brand, as well as take advantage of the amazing opening specials.

“With Cape Town being the second most populous city in South Africa, and one of the country’s economic hubs, Xiaomi picked the Mother City for these and many other reasons as the location for its second store.

“Making smart products more accessible, to make people’s lives easier and more convenient, is being realised thanks in part to the new physical stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg.”