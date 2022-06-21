Quectel powers global connectivity and flexible deployment models with new iSIM-enabled module

Quectel's BG773A-GL ultra-compact LTE Cat M1, NB1 and NB2 module which offers integrated SIM (iSIM) support (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched the new BG773A-GL ultra-compact LTE Cat M1, NB1 and NB2 module which offers integrated SIM (iSIM) support. The iSIM capability of this new module provides huge flexibility and simplicity for integrators and IoT service providers because, in essence, it enables a device with a single stock-keeping unit (SKU) number to have the right connectivity to support its needs globally. Ultimately, this provides a simpler way for integrators to adopt cellular connectivity, removing the needs for country-specific SIM cards and simplifying the logistics of traditional, plastic SIM deployments by eradicating the need for on-site or in-country adaptations.

Quectel has been at the forefront of making the promise of iSIM a reality and has been working to tightly align module performance with the new wave of embedded and integrated SIM features that are revolutionizing what is possible in IoT connectivity.

The BG773A-GL module also features ultra-low power consumption implemented by the MIPS 5150 processor and integrated RAM and flash, which help reduce current consumption to low levels in various modes, including power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX). Importantly, the BG773A-GL boasts a comprehensive hardware-based security feature - Integrated Security Elements (ISE). This is essential because iSIM relies on having a robust secure element to enable it to connect to the best available connectivity at the point of deployment. The module will be commercially available from mid July 2022.

“We’re delighted to have launched the Quectel BG773A-GL module which brings iSIM-enabled connectivity to the global marketplace,” says Richard Hart, Director of Global Connectivity, Quectel Connectivity Solutions. “By enabling integrators to create a single global product with one SKU, logistics and supply chain issues are eliminated and IoT organizations can simply deploy their products anywhere safe in the knowledge that they will be able to access secure, high-quality connectivity with no need for localization and different variants to be manufactured for different markets. This is a giant leap forward for simplifying IoT and one of the key steps needed to build a smarter world.”

The module offers an ultra-compact SMT form factor of 14.9 mm × 12.9 mm × 1.9 mm and enables integrators and developers to design applications easily taking advantage of its low power consumption and compact design structure. The BG773A-GL’s industry-standard interfaces and abundant functionalities extend the suitability of the module to a wide range of IoT applications, such as wireless POS, smart metering, tracking, wearable devices, and many others.

Quectel has collaborated with Kigen, the iSIM pioneer and global security leader to enable the iSIM functionality on BG773A-GL. Kigen’s industry-leading iSIM OS and key insertion services bring a wide selection of networks that augment Quectel connectivity for OEMs to meet their market needs.

“Quectel’s adoption of Kigen iSIM as a pre-packaged solution in the BG773A-GL is a testimony to the maturity of iSIM technology and our ecosystem,” said Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. “Quectel is a market leader in high-volume manufacturing, and this collaboration will enable OEMs who want to move quickly from pure embedded play to offering full IoT solutions for global markets.”

For a live demonstration of the Quectel iSIM, visit Quectel on Booth No 171, Hall 5 at Embedded World Nuremberg, June 21- 23 2022.