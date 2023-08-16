Michele Gamberini leaves MTN SA as chief tech, info officer

Michele Gamberini has resigned as MTN SA chief technology and information officer. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

MTN SA chief technology and information officer Michele Gamberini has left the telecommunications company.

The mobile operator confirmed the departure of Gamberini to ITWeb. Tech publication MyBroadband first reported his departure.

According to MTN, Gamberini exited the telco to pursue an opportunity that allows him to be closer to his family in Italy.

Gamberini joined MTN in January 2022 and exited the company at the end of last month, says the firm.

MTN has appointed insider, Rami Farah, as its new chief technology officer.

“Rami has been with the group since 2001 and has served as CTO in multiple geographies, including Liberia, Rwanda, Uganda and recently Iran, where he managed over 16 000 sites,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, chief sustainability and corporate affairs executive at MTN South Africa.

“For the last eight months, Rami has very successfully been spearheading MTN SA’s power resilience project, which has seen the network availability, by end June, at more than 90%, despite severe electricity shortages across the country.”

Prior to joining MTN, Farah served in various technology roles in other companies, including Spacetel Syria-94, Inteltec SARL and Lonestar Communications.

“A tried and tested CTO, Rami brings extensive telco experience, spanning more than 22 years, and an illustrious track-record of leading and managing successful technology transformation initiatives, specifically in the network space,” O’Sullivan comments.

“Skilled in developing and implementing fit-for-purpose technology strategies to support the business, Rami is also renowned for his passion for solving technology challenges and his strong ability to build high-performing teams. He is also one of the mentors to many young technology professionals within the group.”

Farah holds a Master degree in telecommunications from Aristotle University.