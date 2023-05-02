Wemade Celebrates 100 Days of MIR M with ‘Thank You Grand Festival’

MIR M holds “Thank You Grand Festival” to celebrate 100 days of service since its launch on May 2nd (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade's MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter "MIR M") began celebrating 100 days of service since its launch with "Thank You Grand Festival" events on May 2nd.

MIR M will be holding the "100 Days Celebration Divine Dragon's 14 Days Check-in" event until May 29th. Depending on the number of days logged in during the event period, users can obtain the "100 Days Celebration Pouch," which may include items such as "Avatar Summoning Ticket," "Companion Summoning Ticket," "Enhancement Stone," and "Phoenix Orb."

New and returning users will also be welcomed back. These users will be able to obtain "Level Achievement Chest" once they reach a certain level after completing the "Shining Waypoint Stone" quest before the update on May 30th.

New users will be able to obtain powerful "100 Days Celebration Accessory Items (Necklace, Ring, Bracelet)" by reaching level 35. Returning users will be able to obtain not just "Avatar Summoning Ticket" and "Companion Summoning Ticket," but also "Event Gear Support Chest (Weapon, Armor, Accessory)" and plenty of other items by reaching level 45.

Also, the event dungeon "Nachal's Secret Cave" will be available. Users can obtain "100 Days Celebration Coins" by hunting monsters in the event dungeon, and visit "Yoyo's Crafting Station" to use them to craft items that will boost character growth such as "100 Days Celebration Gift Chest," "100 Days' Treasure Skill Tome Selection Chest," and codex token "Tome of Secrets." Characters of level 30 or higher will be able to enter the event dungeon for 1 hour each day per character until the update on May 16th.

Chances to unlock Dragonsoul Stone Sockets will also be greatly increased during the event period. And the costs to combine and enhance Dragonsoul Stones will be decreased, making character growth more efficient.

