BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Storage

eBook: Microsoft 365 Records Management Roadmap

Issued by AvePoint
Johannesburg, 08 Jun 2023
More content from AvePoint Press Office
Read time 1min
Comments (0)

The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the need for businesses to rethink their approach to flexible, remote, collaborative ways of working leveraging cloud-based services. For example, Microsoft Teams, the world’s leading enterprise collaboration platform, grew by 894% between the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 to June 2020. 

While all the talk of digital collaboration and cloud storage is great for business productivity and collaboration, it does present a new challenge for records managers. Today, in many organisations, records management works in much the same way it has for decades: when a record is created, records managers classify it, file it and store it, as well as control the life cycle of the record. In some sectors, organisations still use physical records too. 

So, while the world adjusts to new digital ways of working, information and records managers are no exception. Records management practices need to evolve with today’s digital transformation trends. 

Please download the eBook below to learn more.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.