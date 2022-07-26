Xiaomi powers ‘affordable’ smartphones in SA

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi yesterday introduced the latest entrants in its Redmi 10 series: the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C.

The new devices, says Xiaomi, are in line with expanding its affordable smartphone portfolio for South African consumers.

The new releases come as SA is witnessing more Chinese smartphone choices, with brands such as Vivo, Tecno and Oppo officially establishing their presence in the country.

According to Xiaomi, its aim is to make high-quality products accessible to more consumers across the globe, including SA.

Featuring a 6.71-inch dotdrop display screen, the Redmi 10C is equipped with a 50MP high-resolution main camera and 2MP depth sensor to achieve a natural bokeh effect.

It includes the Snapdragon 680 processor, 5 000mAh battery and is available with 4GB+64GB storage. It comes in two colours – grey and blue.

The Redmi 10A has a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, 5 000mAh battery power, as well as 6.53-inch HD+ display screen. It also features a 5MP front camera for selfies and a rear fingerprint sensor.

With storage of 2GB+32GB, the Redmi 10A also comes in grey and blue.

Xiaomi, which entered the South African market in 2017, has distribution agreements with Vodacom, MTN and Takealot, among others.

Both new devices are available to purchase at a recommended price of R3 299 for the Redmi 10C and R2 299 for the Redmi 10A.