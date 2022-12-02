Former JSE CEO joins MTN board

MTN has appointed Nicky Newton-King as an independent non-executive director of the MTN Companies, effective 1 January 2023.

In a statement, MTN says Newton-King is a lawyer and a businesswoman. She completed her initial law degree at Stellenbosch University and obtained her master’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge. She also received an honorary doctorate in law from Stellenbosch University.

Newton-King was an executive of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for 23 years, of which eight were as chief executive officer.

According to the mobile operator, Newton-King has strong abilities to manage the nexus of business, politics and the regulatory environment, and is a highly-respected leader with an immaculate reputation in South Africa and internationally.

At the JSE, it notes, Newton-King was responsible for the transformation of the company to a commercially-minded modern securities exchange with a diverse leadership and workforce.

During her tenure, MTN adds, the JSE also played an influential role among its global exchange peers, especially in relation to the then developing area of environmental, social and corporate governance.

“Nicky has significant exposure to many of MTN’s core markets in Africa and her unique regulatory experience will bring particular insight and value to MTN. Nicky’s passion for sustainability and the role that business can play in achieving a more equitable society has seen her dedicate much of her time to initiatives in this space,” it concludes.