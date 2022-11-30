Wallet Factory Reports Its 2022 Awards and Recognition Honors

Wallet Factory is thrilled about getting recognized with multiple awards for achieving technology excellence in the development of eWallets and customer rewards platforms. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wallet Factory, a FinTech services and customer loyalty programs provider that delivers its digital wallet and customer rewards applications to leading brands worldwide, has managed to garner a good raft of industry awards, achievements, and acknowledgments from many world-famous financial organizations and technology journals. This year’s record results were made possible thanks to the high-quality product and service line that Wallet Factory tailored to meet the growing needs of its clients and their end customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005865/en/

Despite unprecedented times, Wallet Factory has successfully addressed all the technological challenges the clients had to face during 2022 and before. Taking a deep dive into understanding end customers, their buying preferences and shopping behaviors, helped the company deliver the solutions like mobile eWallet applications with personalized built-in rewards that resonate well with customer expectations.

Mikhail Miro, CEO and Co-Founder of Wallet Factory commented: “We are deeply touched and grateful to all the clients and end users who cast their votes in favor of our solutions nominated across these categories. Your immense support and loyalty to our products make us come up with new cutting-edge innovations to bring you exceptional customer experiences.”

The customer-first mindset enabled the company to be recognized as a winner and a finalist in a number of prestigious global and regional awards:

In 2023, Wallet Factory will proceed with providing customer-focus digital wallets and customer loyalty programs to satisfy its clients worldwide while improving financial inclusion across emerging markets.