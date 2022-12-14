Telecoming inks digital content deal with MTN

Telecoming, an international company specialising in sport and entertainment monetisation technologies, has reached a strategic agreement with MTN Group, to monetise its sports offering across 21 African countries.

According to a statement, the deal will see Telecoming consolidate its connections in Africa and boost its sport tech projects, opening a potential market of over 280 million Africans who are MTN subscribers.

Telecoming specialises in developing and distributing mobile content, such as games and competitions, for sports and entertainment. With presence in 27 countries, Telecoming says it has been deploying monetisation technologies in partnership with telcos since 2008.

Its portfolio includes the official licences of the leading soccer clubs in Europe and Africa, as well as the main competitions of 13 sports disciplines, notes the company.

Cyrille Thivat, CEO of Telecoming, explains: "This is a very important moment for us because our monetisation capacity in Africa will take a giant leap forward in the coming months. It is an exciting adventure between Telecoming and MTN Group to build global soccer fan communities with engaging content and experiences."

Telecoming is looking to strengthen its presence on the continent, where it has been operating since 2015.

The alliance with MTN enriches the possibilities and penetration of Telecoming's digital services business in the region, opening new opportunities to access countries where it was not yet present, with the possibility of exploiting new connections, it says.

This is the second major global agreement Telecoming has signed with a telco, following the one reached in 2019 with an undisclosed operator.