A fresh perspective to assess Trellix’s market leadership

By Daniel Ramos, Senior Global Director Analyst Relations, Trellix.

I’ve led analyst relations programmes in the cyber security space for almost a decade. During this tenure, I’ve directly contributed to hundreds of vendor assessment reports, such as Gartner Magic Quadrants, Forrester Waves, IDC MarketScapes and Frost & Sullivan Radars, among others. These are reports that provide a graphical competitive positioning based on the vendor’s strategic vision and their business and technological execution based on 12 months of research prior to the report being published.

What if a customer needs a more current evaluation of products to shortlist vendors?

The analytical firms generally update these reports once a year. On average, the analytical firms take between three and four months to conduct the research and analysis required to complete these evaluations. One of the main challenges is that these evaluations are static for 12 months as the research methodologies do not allow updates when market conditions or a vendor’s business and technological execution have changed drastically after the publication of the last edition of the report.

To present a current reflection of market conditions, the vendor’s strategic vision and business and technological execution, some firms have implemented peer review programmes (eg, Gartner Peer Insights, InfoTech Software Reviews) to offer end-users a complementary and more current representation of vendors based on reviews of real-world implementation of product capabilities from peers. It takes up to three business days for these analytical firms to process and publish a review, providing a more accurate representation of the vendors than static evaluation reports.

At Trellix, we believe customers should not rely only on these vendor assessment reports. They should consider the collective analysis from industry reports, peer review assessments and other sources, such as lab tests and company announcements, to allow for a more holistic and objective representation of vendors at any moment in time.

What are the most current sources that demonstrate Trellix’s leadership in the market?

January 2023 marked the one-year anniversary of the formation of Trellix. Considering the 12-15-month publication cycle of the analytical firm’s vendor assessment reports, the table below summarises Trellix’s accomplishments from the last 12 months, structured according to the analytical firm's evaluation dimensions, to help our customers and partners assess Trellix’s true leadership in the market today.

The perspective below is not exclusive to any market segment as defined by the analytical firms (eg, endpoint security, e-mail security, etc). It relates to Trellix's approach that delivers amplified value through an integrated set of security capabilities and tools that provide maximum coverage across all key threat vectors.

Trellix’s ongoing commitment to support customers

Trellix is committed to continue its participation in the vendor assessment report research processes and review programmes to provide customers with objective market perspectives and verifiable peer reviews to streamline our customers' and prospects' path to better technology purchasing decisions.

Disclaimers:

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Sources:

Gartner Market Share Analysis: Security Software, Worldwide, Shailendra Upadhyay | Rahul Yadav | Mark Wah | Nat Smith | Swati Rakheja | Ruggero Contu | Elizabeth Kim, 20 September 2022.

IDC Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares, July 2021–June 2022: Currency Exchange Rates Slightly Trimmed Accelerating Growth Michael Suby Jan 2023 | Market Share | Doc #US49982022

IDC Market Analysis Perspective: Worldwide Data Security, 2021 | Frank Dickson, Oct 2021 - Market Analysis Perspective - Doc #US48323321.

IDC Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares, July 2021–June 2022: Currency Exchange Rates Slightly Trimmed Accelerating Growth Michael Suby Jan 2023 | Market Share | Doc #US49982022

IDC Worldwide Network Security Market Shares, 2020: Storm Winds Turn to Tail Winds Christopher Rodriguez | Pete Finalle, October 2021 | Market Share | #US48205621

Gartner Peer Insights Email Security market

Gartner Peer Insights Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems market

Gartner Peer Insights Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market

Gartner Peer Insights Endpoint Protection Platforms market

Gartner Peer Insights Network Sandboxing market

Gartner Peer Insights Data Loss Prevention market