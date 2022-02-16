Make workflow work for you. Real-world feedback on Xerox workflow solutions

The Xerox FreeFlow production workflow software collection provides a unique and robust set of tools to help you increase productivity and efficiency. Whether you’re looking to expand your offerings, run leaner or fully leverage the technology you already have, our latest workflow lineup can help. Xerox solutions easily integrate with existing software and printers so you can build on your current digital print capabilities and drive more high value product through your presses.

You don’t have to take our word for it – just listen to what our customers have to say:

We can now print documents that would not have been previously viable

“FreeFlow Core has eliminated any manual imposition work by designers, reducing the cost of printing and providing better value to our customers and allowing designers to design. Adding commands to file names directing the workflow how to prepare and process the job for output has given us far greater control in handling many individual job requirements. We can now deliver jobs quickly and print documents that would not have been previously viable if the imposition was not automated.”

Stephen Golightly, Print Manager, Durham County Council, UK



A dream delivered



“[As printers], we often feel like we’re being sold a dream. Products never live up to the hype. But with FreeFlowCore, we really did get a dream delivered.”

Henrique Senf, Co-owner, Alphagraphics (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

All the automation and success verification we need

“FreeFlow Core has converted a multi-hour, error-prone file processing step into a two-step, drag-and-drop process that provides all the automation and success verification we and our customers need.”

David Gardner, Digital Print Manager, Alphagraphics (Sandy, UT)

Can’t imagine life without it

“Customer always says it’s print-ready, but not for our printers. Can’t imagine our life without FreeFlow Core.”

Ed Casagrande, Owner, Minuteman Press Lutz (Lutz, Florida)