ZTE receives high scores in Lightwave Innovation Reviews 2022

ZTE Lightwave Innovations Reviews

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that its Light PON solution, FTTR solution, POF solution and Omni-OTN have received high scores from Lightwave Innovation Reviews, in recognition of ZTE's leading position in the optical communications field.

Light PON solution: Narrowing the digital divide and facilitating information digitalisation

The Light Passive Optical Network (PON) solution enables operators to build networks flexibly, rapidly and cost-effectively. It can be used for deployment in far-flung rural areas, elimination of broadband dead zones, installation in new buildings and cross-sharing of fixed and mobile resources, among other scenarios. By providing a series of small-capacity optical line terminals (OLTs), a pre-connectorised ODN scheme, outdoor cabinets and management and maintenance mechanisms, the solution allows for lightweight, cost-effective fibre to the X (FTTx) network construction, thereby helping shrink the digital gap and implement information digitalisation.

FTTR solution: Meeting the home broadband requirements of the next 20-30 years

The fibre to the room (FTTR) solution is the only all-optical networking solution in the industry to support both point to point (P2P) and point to multipoint (P2MP) technologies. The solution uses fibre to connect an all-optical gateway with all-optical access points (APs) to eliminate the transmission bottleneck in the traditional home network. It also combines the mesh and WiFi 6 technologies to provide users with whole-home gigabit coverage and the ultimate WiFi experience. ZTE has completed commercial deployments and pilots of the FTTR solution in conjunction with more than 20 operators, all of whom consequently reported a significant increase in the satisfaction of home broadband users.

POF solution: Solving the bandwidth and distance bottlenecks

The power over fibre (POF) solution utilises a photoelectric composite cable to both transmit data and provide power, thus removing the disadvantages of traditional copper-based solutions in terms of bandwidth limitations and difficulties with remote power supply. In addition to high-bandwidth access and flexible deployment, the solution also features centralised power supply to ensure that services are not interrupted in the event of a mains disruption. Thanks to these characteristics, operators can employ the solution to evolve networks and upgrade bandwidth.

Omni-OTN: A new-generation compact metro edge OTN product

ZTE's ZXMP M721, a new Omni-OTN product series, offers two heights of 3U and 6U. They can be used at the aggregation and access layer of the metro area network or local network. Being applicable to all optical scenarios, they can help operators build flexible and efficient optical networks. With single-rack 2.8T large capacity and unified cross-connect, the products support 4G/5G/home broadband/enterprise/cloud service access. Meanwhile, with the advantages of compact size and convenient indoor/outdoor installation, they can effectively save the equipment room footprint and power consumption, greatly reducing the operators' capex and opex. In addition, based on the key technology of OSU (Optical Service Unit), the products can support rigid transmission of various services with the granularity of 2M-100G, enabling efficient connection, ultra-low latency and hitless adjustment and helping operators develop high-quality private lines to meet the demands in different scenarios.

Lightwave Innovation Reviews was presented by Lightwave, a well-known media in the global optical network industry. Lightwave has held the annual innovation awards for many years, aiming to recognise the top products and solutions in the optical communication field. The judging panel consists of famous optical network specialists from network operators, suppliers as well as senior executives, analysts and engineers from industrial research and consulting companies.