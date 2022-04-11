Vivo adds mid-range 5G device to smartphone portfolio

The new Vivo Y76 5G.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has added a 5G-enabled smartphone, the Y76 5G, to its mid-range Y-series device portfolio.

Vivo has made inroads in the local smartphone market since its official debut in 2019. The smartphone brand, which is present in 30 markets across the globe, has rolled out a number of devices in SA, including the Y21s, Y11, Y1S, V21 5G and X50 series.

The Y76 5G marks the smartphone brand’s first new release in the South African market this year, says a company statement.

Vivo says consumers can purchase the Y76 5G from Vodacom and MTN stores nationwide, starting at a recommended retail price of R8 999.

The Android-powered Y76 5G weighs 175g and features 6.58-inch display screen, advanced camera technology, a fast-charging mechanism, as well as 5G capability, it states.

According to Vivo, the 44W flash charge has a charging rate of 70% in 32 minutes.

The photo capabilities on the smartphone include an artificial intelligence (AI) triple camera system, a 50MP main camera, 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro camera. It’s also equipped with a 16MP front-facing camera.

Says Vivo: “The 50MP main camera has an innovative sensor that naturally adjusts bright or dark scenes to shoot ultra-sharp images in infinite detail.

“The AI extreme night selfie mode captures more details, dials down noises and delivers richer contrasts. In the Y76 5G, the super night mode comes on both front and rear cameras.

“Additionally, the front-facing camera offers an updated face beauty feature with personalisation options to refine selfies down to the smallest detail. Users can optimise skin tone, face shape and facial features through Vivo’s upgraded multidimensional algorithms.”

In terms of storage, the smartphone features 8GB + 4GB RAM. This extended RAM technology, according to Vivo, draws an extra 4GB from ROM to add to the 8GB of RAM, providing a 12GB RAM experience. “This system supports a variety of apps that run in the background with no lag and seamless ease for switching.”

For more Y76 5G specifications, click here.