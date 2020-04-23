Trustlink encourages adoption of digital onboarding during COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the abilities of organisations to innovate under the microscope. This is not only the structure of how to run your business efficiently with staff working remotely, but in how we continue to do external business in what was once a client-facing environment.

The “new normal” requires companies to engage with clients digitally. The era of 4IR has arrived faster than what we had anticipated. Companies that previously required customers to complete documentation manually are now faced with the need to provide clients with seamless, uninterrupted digital ways to complete applications that previously would be done in-branch or in-store.

“It is often said that from adversity rises opportunity – organisations are now faced with a new reality to go fully digital or fail, and a new opportunity to position themselves digitally for now and the future,” says Deon Tromp, CEO of Trustlink.

As such, the use of financial technology (fintech) provides significant opportunities to manage some of the issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a world where people around the globe are facing strict social distancing measures, using digital/contactless payments and digital onboarding reduces the risk of spreading the virus and provides companies with the tools needed to embrace the “new normal”.

Trustlink moves, validates and translates data

Trustlink enables the secure and reliable exchange of information, including payment instructions, corporate and customer information and operational data.

By building long-term professional relationships with our customers, we develop an understanding of their environment, challenges and requirements in order to assist them to meet their demands. The nature of our products and solutions means that they make up critical components of our customers' business practices and infrastructure, firmly entrenching us as a value-added service provider.

With the solution/s we offer, the results are immediate, and your organisation will be able to: