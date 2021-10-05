Pure Storage introduces Pure Fusion: Self-service, autonomous storage-as-code platform built for limitless scale

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as a service in a multicloud world, today announced Pure Fusion, an industry-first self-service, autonomous storage platform that marries the best of enterprise storage with the agility and scalability of the cloud. Pure Fusion delivers a SaaS management plane that pools storage arrays into availability zones and automates previously complex tasks such as workload placement, workload mobility and fleet rebalancing. It also includes a new API framework that enables both storage teams and end-users to operate in an on-demand, storage-as-code model that integrates with the developer tools they use today.

Today’s IT leaders want the scale and ease-of-use of the public cloud from their own infrastructure, but legacy storage is mired in fundamentally complex architectures, making it impossible to automate at scale. Enterprise storage must evolve to deliver a cloud-operating model that gives organisations the flexibility, agility and speed they want, no matter where their data ultimately resides.

Pure Fusion delivers a new infinite scale-out storage model that unifies arrays and optimises storage pools on the fly, bringing the simplicity of the cloud operating model anywhere with on-demand consumption and back-end provisioning. End-users will be able to rapidly consume volumes, file systems and advanced data services like replication without waiting for back-end manual work, making hardware truly invisible. Pure Fusion will allow organisations to scale seamlessly, integrating first with FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C and Pure Cloud Block Store, with future integrations planned with FlashBlade and Portworx. Pure Fusion, coupled with the powerful Pure portfolio, will take performance, density and data availability to new levels.

“Customers want a new agile storage experience that is fully automated, self-service and pay-as-you-go. Pure Fusion breaks down the traditional barriers of enterprise storage to deliver true storage-as-code and much faster time to innovation,” said Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer at Pure Storage.

“Many organisations today want everything: accelerated application development without sacrificing performance, availability and security. Today’s announcement of Pure Fusion aligns exactly with that need and, simply put, they have created something that the new generation of IT wants,” said Scott Sinclair, Sr Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.

Key features and benefits of Fusion include:

Infinite scale-out: Modernise storage clustering with new cloud-like availability zones to achieve nearly unlimited scale-out.

Cloud self-service: Enable end-users to rapidly consume volumes, file systems and advanced data services like replication without waiting for back-end manual work.

Intelligent workload management: Optimise storage pools by assigning and rebalancing workloads on the fly as conditions change – without hands-on management.

Enhanced reliability: Ensure global availability and superior fault tolerance without impacting performance.

Seamless automation through our Storage-as-Code model: Provision and deploy customer storage volumes faster, from the most common tools developers use today like Terraform and Ansible, with a powerful API-first interface.

Fusion will be in preview by the end of this year, with general availability to come in the first half of 2022. To learn more, visit the Pure Fusion site.