Avaya approves new alternative

Newly released VTX300 Bluetooth headset.

Avaya is committed to providing their customers with third-party solutions that are fully compatible with the Avaya platforms. By continual pursuit of product integration, they offer customers greater options and solutions to meet their communication and collaboration needs.

VBET Electronics just announced that the VTX300 Bluetooth headset and the VT9400 DECT headset were tested and approved by Avaya, and are available to customers as new alternatives to be used on the Avaya platforms.

VBET, based in Xiamen, is a hi-tech company that has been specialising in office and call centre headset solutions since 2005, and is also the OEM for several of the world’s largest headset brands. With more than 20 years’ experience in the design and manufacturing of headsets and acoustic-electronic products, the VT products offers more value than most competing brands, with the VT headsets now sold in nearly 60 countries worldwide.

With this successful compliance testing, Avaya provides customers with increased confidence in product interoperability and successful deployments of their respective products within their enterprise environment.

The full range of VT headsets for office use, including DECT options that provide a wireless option to desk phones, and the Bluetooth options that are more popular for laptop applications, as well as corded options like USB headsets, are available from Q-KON South Africa. Q-KON SA has been the exclusive importer and distributor of the VT products since 2019. Several of the models are Microsoft Teams compatible and include a busy light for convenience. For call centres, the VT range offers corded QD headsets, as well as the complete range of accessories suitable for most desktop phones.

Tjaart de Wet, Managing Director at Q-KON SA, explains: “We have always focused on unified communication infrastructure solutions; however, three years ago we identified the need in the South African market for an alternative headset offering. Thus we extended our offering to include end-user devices, giving our customers more options and at the same time offer them an end-to-end UC hardware provider.

“We needed a headset alternative that offered great build quality, and that offers value for money. We have found that in the VT range,” De Wet adds.

For more information on the VT headsets, please visit https://www.qkonsa.co.za/products/voip-headsets/.