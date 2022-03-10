ICT tenders: Procurement halt
It's a very quiet week for government tenders across all industries following a note from National Treasury that effectively places a hold on all tenders advertised on and after 16 February 2022.
This hold on government procurement is due to the ongoing legal battle between Afribusiness and the minister of finance over the validity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.
Afribusiness initially launched its application to have the procurement regulations reviewed and set aside in the High Court on the basis that the minister had acted beyond the scope of his powers and that the regulations were invalid. The High Court, however, held that the procurement regulations were rational and lawful, and dismissed the application with costs.
Afribusiness then turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) which held that the minister had failed to act within the scope of his powers under the act. The court decided that preliminary disqualification was impermissible as it was not compatible with the constitution and consequently held that the minister’s promulgation of regulations 3(b), 4 and 9 was unlawful. As a result, the procurement regulations were declared invalid, with the declaration of invalidity suspended for 12 months.
The finance minister then applied to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the SCA ruling. In a majority judgement the court dismissed the minister's appeal. However, the judgement did not address the question of remedy, according to National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane, particularly as it relates to the status of the SCA's order of suspension for 12 months which originally should have expired in November 2021.
As such, the minister will be seeking confirmation from the Constitutional Court, on an urgent basis, "that the invalidity of the procurement regulations has been and continues to be suspended".
Until National Treasury has received guidance from the ConCourt it is advising organs of state that: "tenders advertised before 16 February 2022 be finalised in terms of the Procurement Regulations; tenders advertised on or after 16 February 2022 be held in abeyance; and no new tenders be advertised".
This note has impacted on all sectors of the ICT industry, resulting in software, services, hardware and telecoms tender numbers dropping considerably.
New tenders
Academy of Science of South Africa
The academy invites bids for the provision of outsourced ICT services for a period of five years.
Tender no: ASSAf/004/2022
Information: Susan Veldsman, Tel: 082 889 2293, E-mail: susan@assaf.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Outsourcing
Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority
The authority is advertising for the provision of Microsoft Azure cloud hosting and remote server backup for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: AgriSETA/2021/05
Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: (012) 301 5610, E-mail: Donald@agriseta.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Security, Back up, Servers
Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality
Proposals are invited for the supply and maintenance of a complaints management system for a three year period.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0353
Information: Xolani Dlangalala, Tel: (039) 688 2000, E-mail: xolani.dlangalala@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Complaints management, Support and maintenance
South African Airways (Pty) Limited
SAA is advertising for network, end-user devices and related application and security services.
Tender no: RFP GSM001-2022
Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Computing, Devices, End-user devices, Security, Applications
Commission for Gender Equality
The commission requires provision of development of an intranet and a ticketing system.
Tender no: CGET 05/2021/22
Information: Shadrack, Tel: (011) 403 7182, E-mail: shadrack@cge.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Intranet, Ticketing
Ekurhuleni Water Care Company
ERWAT is re-tendering for the appointment of a service provider for the supply and delivery of new laptops and accessories for a period of 36 months on an ‘as and when required' basis.
Tender no: ERW202112/TNDR-002
Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Phumzile.Mdlalose@erwat.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals
Dannhauser Local Municipality
The KZN municipality requires supply and delivery of 25 laptops and 20GB data top-up, both on a 24 months contract and Office 365 with license.
Tender no: 22/02/2022
Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Computing, Mobility, Software
uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd
The organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.
Tender no: IT2022-BID/003
Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000, E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Apr 2022
Tags: Services
Department of Trade and Industry
The DTIC wishes to renew Trend Micro antivirus licences for a period of three years with software maintenance and support.
Tender no: dtic 12/21-22
Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority
Psira is requesting quotations for appointment of a service provider to provide an ethics service delivery hotline for a period of three years.
Tender no: OPS/2021/036
Information: Thabo Tshounyane, Tel: (012) 003 0487, E-mail: thabo.teme@psira.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Call centre, Contact centre
NamaKwa District Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is calling for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and servicing of new printers for a period of three years on a lease agreement.
Tender no: Tender 03/2022
Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance
Agricultural Research Council
The council invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to assist with the upgrade of the access control system and OHS emergency exist service in OVR Campus.
Tender no: ARC/33/02/2022
Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics
South African Tourism
The organisation wishes to establish a panel of technology and digital service providers.
Tender no: SAT Tender 194/22
Information: Raymond, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 16 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Digital
Provincial Treasury, Gauteng
The province wishes to appoint advisory services for the research, automation of market price data solution analysis and development for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: GT/GPT/019/2022
Information: Gerrie Harmse, Tel: (011) 689 8086, E-mail: gerrie.harmse@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Apr 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services
Department of Education, Gauteng
Service providers are invited to bid for the upgrade, integration and maintenance of the current Unify (voice platform and centralised Proteus telephone management system) at the department's head office, district offices and district teacher development centres for a specific term period of three years.
Tender no: GT/GDE/031/2022
Information: Pinky Nkosi, Tel: (011) 355 0883, E-mail: Pinky.Nkosi@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Telecommunications, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
The metro is looking for an accredited service provider to upgrade the remote SCADA and telemetry systems with associated instrumentation and communication infrastructure for the water network monitoring system at EThekwini Water and Sanitation.
Tender no: WS.7484
Information: Technical: Siphamandla Mthembu, Tel: (031) 311 8869, E-mail: Siphamandla.Mthembu@durban.gov.za. General: Nonhlanhla Mbewana, Tel: (031) 311 8617, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Mbewana@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Telemetry, Hardware, Software, SCADA, Communications
Department of Community Safety, Gauteng
The province is advertising for the supply and delivery of 205 laptops for period of 12 months.
Tender no: GT/GDCS/028/2022
Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Cell: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Kopanong Local Municipality
The Free State municipality requires provision of telephone system and internet services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: KLM/TEL: 2021/2022
Information: P Ntalimeng, Tel: (051) 011 4951, E-mail: sidwellp73@gmail.com.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Internet
South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited
NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Software
South African Human Rights Commission
Proposals are requested for the digitisation of the commission’s records and the development of an electronic storage and building of a fully serviced electronic document management system the governance framework including development of the cyber security policy.
Tender no: SAHRC 7-2021
Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Digital, Document management, Security, Cyber security, Governance
Electoral Commission
The IEC requires Tenable license renewal.
Tender no: 0010470664
Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Stellenbosch Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services including NRTA and all municipal by-law infringements contraventions for a period of 24 months, as from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024 (inclusive of last six months – legacy cases period).
Tender no: BSM 03/22
Information: Ayanda Royi, Tel: (021) 808 8846, E-mail: ayanda.royi@stellenbosch.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Law enforcement
National Research Foundation
Supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots is sought for four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage Areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years (re-advertisement).
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22
Information: Busang Sethole, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: bsethole@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Support and maintenance
National School of Government
The organisation is calling for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories to the NSG, 20 Greef Street, Trevena, Sunnyside.
Tender no: NSG/BID/06/2021/2022
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Accessories, Peripherals
Ndwedwe Local Municipality
Provision of records storage and an electronic records management system is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: NDWB 19/21/22
Information: Liziwe Mhatu, Tel: 082 576 5575, E-mail: liziwe.mhatu@ndwedwe.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Records management
Victor Khanye Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision of application software and/or three service providers to provide various ICT licenses for the period of three years (re-advert).
Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022
Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of an electronic records, document and workflow system for a contract period of three years.
Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022
Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Records, Document management, Workflow
Oudtshoorn Municipality
The Western Cape municipality wishes to appoint an internet service provider for a period of three years starting 1 July 2022 and ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-10/02/2022
Information: Valion Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP
A two-way radio communication service is also sought for a period of three years starting 1 July 2022 ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-09/02/2022
Information: Valion Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Radio
National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa
Nemisa is advertising for the provision of rental tablet devices for pop-up training labs for 36 months
Tender no: NEMISA/2021/RENTAL OF TABLET DEVICES /RFP007
Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Mobility, Tablets, Computing
Beaufort West Municipality
Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of a new telecommunication system for a period of three years.
Tender no: SCM 27-2022
Information: R Mahoka, Tel: (023) 414 7548, E-mail: raylenem@beaufortwestmun.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance
Breede Valley Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the rental of multi-functional office machines (inclusive of related services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: BV947/2022
Information: Haydn Craig Anyster, Tel: (023) 348 2966, E-mail: hanyster@bvm.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Apr 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Multi-functional devices, Services, Support and maintenance, Images
Kwadukuza Municipality
Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and management of an indigent software system and the audit of the indigent data base on an adhoc basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: MN 187-2021
Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Audit, Support and maintenance
The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system for three years. This tender is a two stage bidding process.
Tender no: MN 188-2021
Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-payment, Vending
Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Mpumalanga
The province wishes to appoint one or more service providers for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation devices for a period of three years.
Tender no: EDT/046/22/MP
Information: YT Molapo, Tel: (013) 766 4193, E-mail: ytmolapo@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Office automation, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance
Mining Qualifications Authority
The authority is looking for a service provider to provide, support and manage an automated information management system for the Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Report (WSP-ATR) submissions and approval processes (2022-2025 WSP-ATR submissions).
Tender no: MQA/08/21-22
Information: Unathi Ndamoyi, Tel: (011) 547 2616, E-mail: UnathiN@mqa.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Knowledge management, Information management, Support and maintenance
Automotive Industry Development Centre
Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of the core network equipment at Supplier Park Development Company Soc Ltd trading as Automotive Industry Development Centre for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: AIDC_T06_2021/22
Information: Corrie van Wyk, Tel: (012) 564 5001, E-mail: cvanwyk@aidc.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
Emadlangeni Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of a financial system for a period of five years (financial years 2021/22 - 2026/27).
Tender no: MN01/2021-22
Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, ERP
Emadlangeni would also like to lease printers for a period of three years (01 May 2022 - 30 April 2025).
Tender no: MN03/2021-22
Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing
Cederberg Municipality
Supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: CED 27/2021-2022
Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Mobile, Cellular, Mobility, Smartphones
Sentech Limited
The company wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of audio codecs for a period of three years.
Tender no: SENT/032/2021-22
Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Codecs, Audio codecs
Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal
Supply and installation of new telephone infrastructure is required for the department's regional office in Empangeni.
Tender no: ZNQ0429/OOOOO/OO/EMP/GEN/21/T
Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware
The regional office in Empangeni also requires voice services for 36 months.
Tender no: ZNQ04930/00000/00/EMP/GEN/21/T
Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony
Midvaal Local Municipality
Bids are invited for SMS (short messaging service) with link sent statements for municipal accounts and SMS notification rendering services from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.
Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar
Tender no: 8/2/3/90 (2022-2025)
Information: Financial services office, Tel: (016) 360 7459, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, SMS, Services
Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency
The agency is advertising for the support and maintenance of Sage Evolution and Sage 300 people for five years.
Tender no: BID 3 OF 2022
Information: Aviwe Manciya, Tel: (043) 492 2096, E-mail: aviwe@bcmda.org.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Majuba TVET college
The KZN college is advertising for the provision for a data loss prevention solution.
Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar
Tender no: IT 21/10 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 24 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Data protection, Data recovery
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
The Eastern Cape region is advertising for development, support and maintenance of an integrated disaster management information and communication system for itself and its local municipalities.
Compulsory briefing: 17 Mar – Virtual.
Tender no: 48/2021
Information: Zanele Dyayiya, Tel: (041) 508 7041, E-mail: zdyayiya@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Apr 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance
City Council of Johannesburg
The metro is advertising for the design, build, and maintenance of an automated fare collection system for its transport department (Rea Vaya BRT phase 1c(a), 1a, 1b, Metrobus) for an eight year period.
Tender no: A906
Information: Bambhatha Hlubi, Tel: (011) 022 8339, E-mail: AfcTender@joburg.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Apr 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance
Kouga Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for an advanced road safety law enforcement solution for a period of three years.
Tender no: 26/2022
Information: R. Prinsloo, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Law enforcement
Kouga Municipality also requires provision of internet services.
Tender no: 14/2022
Information: M. Goduka, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
Ekurhuleni West TVET College
The Gauteng college requires supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of ICT equipment (desktops, keyboards and mouse, monitors and cables).
Tender no: EWCBID 02/2022
Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals
Bids are also invited for the supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of server PC and terminal devices.
Tender no: EWCBID 03/2022
Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Terminal devices
Amajuba District Municipality
Provision of ESRI annual software maintenance is sought.
Tender no: Q2022/12
Information: Udiv Budhal, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: udivb@amajuba.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services,Support and maintenance
Swellendam Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is looking for a multi-utility online electricity vending system including third-party vending, TID and revenue enhancement.
Tender no: SMT02/21/22
Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Electricity, Water, Vending
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.
Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 31 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance
Air Traffic and NavigationServices Company Limited
An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of an ATNS learning management system (LMS).
Tender no: ATNS/RFP53/21/22/
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Learning management, LMS, Training and eLearning
An experienced service provider is sought for on-prem Microsoft Active Directory (AD) servers/Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Microsoft Exchange upgrade, maintenance and support of servers for a period of five years.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP/049/21/22
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Active directory
Bids are also invited for the core network infrastructure upgrade for a period of five years.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP050/2021/22
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking
Upgrade of the existing server and storage infrastructure is required for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Mar – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must send an e-mail to andyn@atns.co.za.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP051/2021/22/
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage
Capricorn District Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of data sim cards.
Tender no: COR-IT38/2021/2022
Information: Monville Sebela, Tel: (015) 294 1225, E-mail: sebelam@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Mobile, Cellular, Data
Drakenstein Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a SCADA system for its electro technical department.
Tender no: ED1/2022
Information: David Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: Davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, SCADA
Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority
A supplier is sought to provide the HWSETA with infrastructure and services for upgrading and implementation of MPLS/SDWAN network.
Compulsory briefing: 11 Mar – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: HWSETA016/2022
Information: Bongiwe Mncube, Tel: (011) 608 6900, E-mail: bongiwem@hwseta.org.za. Closing date: 25 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, MPLS, Hardware, Services, SDWAN
Johannesburg Water
The organisation is advertising for the development, implementation and support of a corporate internet website and intranet for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT024/21MCS
Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet
A service provider is sought to supply and install biometric units and provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW IT 76/20R
Information: Hlengani Maluleke, Tel: (011) 688 6699, E-mail: hlengani.maluleke@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics
Msunduzi Local Municipality
Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.
Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.
Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021
Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication
The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading handheld devices suitable for electricity and water meter readings for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.
Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM 45 OF 2021/2022
Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility
The municipality requires supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance and management of a handheld pre-paid parking meter system within its area of jurisdiction.
Non-compulsory briefing: TBA – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 51 OF 21/22
Information: Zacharia Maluleka, Tel: (033) 392 3096, E-mail: zacharia.maluleka@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending
Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of the current enterprise VMWare servers, backup and storage hardware infrastructure, in addition to the supply, installation and commissioning of new software and hardware for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: Yes, details not disclosed.
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 49 OF 21/22
Information: Phiwe Mthalane, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.
Closing date: 15 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Servers, Back up, Storage, Support and maintenance
National Lotteries Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct an assessment and development of information and cyber security ISO/IEC 27001 standards for a period of 15 months.
Tender no: NLC 2022-2
Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.
Closing date: 16 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, ISO, ISO 27001, Cyber security, Information security
National Treasury
The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for infrastructure related services to its information and communication technology (ICT) for three years.
Tender no: NT004-2022
Information: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Infrastructure services
National Treasury is also advertising for a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects or a three year period.
Tender no: NT003-2022
Information: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Software development
Abaqulusi Local Municipality
Monitoring, maintenance and supply of access controls, including electric motor gates and access doors and software, is sought.
Tender no: 8/2/1/463
Information: Phillip Solms, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: records@abaqulusi.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Security, Services, Support and maintenance
Armscor
Bids are invited for ISP and remote access services for Armscor.
Tender no: EICT/2021/32
Information: Supply Chain, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Remote access, Software
A service provider is sought for the supply, commissioning, support and licencing agreement of a Quantum SAN solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: EICT/2021/33
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Apr 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Storage, SAN, Services, Support and maintenance
State Information Technology Agency
SITA is advertising for the procurement of Cisco Wi-fi equipment with switches and routers including installation for the Department of Agriculture, Land and Rural Development (DALRD).
Tender no: RFB 2545-2021
Information: Mpho Ntswane, Tel: (012) 482 2127, E-mail: Mpho.Ntswane@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking, Wireless, Wi-Fi
SITA wishes to procure brand-specific Cisco products for the Western Cape Government - Department of the Premier: Centre for e-Innovation(Department o9f Health) Lan expansion for various sites.
Tender no: RFB 2517-2021
Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: (043) 700 8416, E-mail: Yandiswa.Citi@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking
Upgrade of data storage capacity and off-site backup facility is required for Centurion and DR data centres including maintenance and support for a period of three years with an optional two years.
Tender no: RFB 2551-2021
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Back up, Disaster recovery Services, Support and maintenance
The agency also wishes to procure Signiflow digital signature licenses for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport.
Tender no: RFB 2532-2021
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Digital signature
Bids are invited for the supply of telephone handsets and provision of maintenance and support for 36-months for the South African Police Services.
Tender no: RFB 2544/2021
Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance
Mnquma Local Municipality
The municipality is looking for an online system property verification search for a period of three years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/85/21-22
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Search
City of Cape Town
The city is advertising for supply and delivery of SIP, analogue and other telecommunication devices.
Tender no: 238G/2021/22
Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, SIP, Analogue
Supply and delivery of telecommunications materials and equipment is also sought,
Tender no: 246G/2021/22
Information: Chris Mtatsi, Tel: (021) 400 9079, E-mail: Chris.Mtatsi@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware
The city requires supply and implementation of an electronic software solution for auditing/investigations/risk management/governance including the maintenance and support.
Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Mar – Link.
Tender no: 220G/2021/22
Information: Kamohelo Motaung, Tel: (021) 400 5087, E-mail: Kamohelo.Motaung@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Forensics, Auditing, Governance, Risk management
Provision of various telephone services is also sought.
Tender no: 231S/2021/22
Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.saban@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Services, Telephony
Eskom
Eskom is advertising for the once-off supply and delivery of 321 EDA mobile devices for the Gauteng cluster.
Tender no: MWP1183DX
Information: Elias Mathabatha, Tel: (011) 800 5070, E-mail: mathabem@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility, Mobile devices
Bids are invited for technical support for servers, storage and backups for Eskom owned infrastructure.
Tender no: CORP5527C
Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 31 March 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Servers, Storage, Back up
Provision of Ansys software maintenance and support services is sought for a period of five years.
Tender no: MWP1227CX
Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Eskom is also advertising for the provision of Active Directory redesign.
Tender no: MWP1182CX
Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Active directory
Proposals are invited for the provision of compliance probity check solution and business intelligence solution services on an “as and when required” basis for a period of five years.
Tender no: MWP1201CX
Information: Jeanette Makume, Tel: (011) 800 5642, E-mail: makumej@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Probity, Business intelligence, Services
The utility requires Etapro software license support and maintenance.
Tender no: MWP1178CX
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Licencing maintenance and support is required for earth electrode and electromagnetic analysis software for a period of three years.
Tender no: MWP1132CX
Information: Joosty Skhosana, Tel: (011) 800 6512, E-mail: SkhosaMJ@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Eskom requires financial risk management analytics software maintenance and support.
Tender no: MWP1199CX
Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Analytics, Risk management, Support and maintenance
Provision of SAP professional services is also sought for a period of ten months.
Tender no: MWP1168CX
Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA is also advertising for the provision of an integrated regulatory solution.
Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Mar – A Microsoft Teams link will be provided on the FSCA website.
Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T013
Information:Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.
Closing date: 24 May 2022
Tags: Software, Compliance
Request for information
Eskom
The utility requests information on a primary energy water information management system.
Tender no: MWP1175CX
Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Cell: 073 179 2519, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Software
Information is also requested on an integrated prepaid vending solution.
Tender no: MWP1166CX
Information: Mbulelo Mncengnai, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Vending
Erratum
Armscor
Bids are invited for ISP and remote access services for Armscor.
Tender no: EICT/2021/32
New information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
New closing date: 31 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Remote access, Software