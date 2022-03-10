ICT tenders: Procurement halt

It's a very quiet week for government tenders across all industries following a note from National Treasury that effectively places a hold on all tenders advertised on and after 16 February 2022.

This hold on government procurement is due to the ongoing legal battle between Afribusiness and the minister of finance over the validity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.

Afribusiness initially launched its application to have the procurement regulations reviewed and set aside in the High Court on the basis that the minister had acted beyond the scope of his powers and that the regulations were invalid. The High Court, however, held that the procurement regulations were rational and lawful, and dismissed the application with costs.

Afribusiness then turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) which held that the minister had failed to act within the scope of his powers under the act. The court decided that preliminary disqualification was impermissible as it was not compatible with the constitution and consequently held that the minister’s promulgation of regulations 3(b), 4 and 9 was unlawful. As a result, the procurement regulations were declared invalid, with the declaration of invalidity suspended for 12 months.

The finance minister then applied to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the SCA ruling. In a majority judgement the court dismissed the minister's appeal. However, the judgement did not address the question of remedy, according to National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane, particularly as it relates to the status of the SCA's order of suspension for 12 months which originally should have expired in November 2021.

As such, the minister will be seeking confirmation from the Constitutional Court, on an urgent basis, "that the invalidity of the procurement regulations has been and continues to be suspended".

Until National Treasury has received guidance from the ConCourt it is advising organs of state that: "tenders advertised before 16 February 2022 be finalised in terms of the Procurement Regulations; tenders advertised on or after 16 February 2022 be held in abeyance; and no new tenders be advertised".

This note has impacted on all sectors of the ICT industry, resulting in software, services, hardware and telecoms tender numbers dropping considerably.

New tenders

Academy of Science of South Africa

The academy invites bids for the provision of outsourced ICT services for a period of five years.

Tender no: ASSAf/004/2022

Information: Susan Veldsman, Tel: 082 889 2293, E-mail: susan@assaf.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Outsourcing

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority is advertising for the provision of Microsoft Azure cloud hosting and remote server backup for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: AgriSETA/2021/05

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: (012) 301 5610, E-mail: Donald@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Security, Back up, Servers

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply and maintenance of a complaints management system for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0353

Information: Xolani Dlangalala, Tel: (039) 688 2000, E-mail: xolani.dlangalala@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Complaints management, Support and maintenance

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA is advertising for network, end-user devices and related application and security services.

Tender no: RFP GSM001-2022

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Computing, Devices, End-user devices, Security, Applications

Commission for Gender Equality

The commission requires provision of development of an intranet and a ticketing system.

Tender no: CGET 05/2021/22

Information: Shadrack, Tel: (011) 403 7182, E-mail: shadrack@cge.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Intranet, Ticketing

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

ERWAT is re-tendering for the appointment of a service provider for the supply and delivery of new laptops and accessories for a period of 36 months on an ‘as and when required' basis.

Tender no: ERW202112/TNDR-002

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Phumzile.Mdlalose@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply and delivery of 25 laptops and 20GB data top-up, both on a 24 months contract and Office 365 with license.

Tender no: 22/02/2022

Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Computing, Mobility, Software

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2022-BID/003

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000, E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2022

Tags: Services

Department of Trade and Industry

The DTIC wishes to renew Trend Micro antivirus licences for a period of three years with software maintenance and support.

Tender no: dtic 12/21-22

Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

Psira is requesting quotations for appointment of a service provider to provide an ethics service delivery hotline for a period of three years.

Tender no: OPS/2021/036

Information: Thabo Tshounyane, Tel: (012) 003 0487, E-mail: thabo.teme@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Call centre, Contact centre

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is calling for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and servicing of new printers for a period of three years on a lease agreement.

Tender no: Tender 03/2022

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Agricultural Research Council

The council invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to assist with the upgrade of the access control system and OHS emergency exist service in OVR Campus.

Tender no: ARC/33/02/2022

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

South African Tourism

The organisation wishes to establish a panel of technology and digital service providers.

Tender no: SAT Tender 194/22

Information: Raymond, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Digital

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint advisory services for the research, automation of market price data solution analysis and development for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GT/GPT/019/2022

Information: Gerrie Harmse, Tel: (011) 689 8086, E-mail: gerrie.harmse@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Department of Education, Gauteng

Service providers are invited to bid for the upgrade, integration and maintenance of the current Unify (voice platform and centralised Proteus telephone management system) at the department's head office, district offices and district teacher development centres for a specific term period of three years.

Tender no: GT/GDE/031/2022

Information: Pinky Nkosi, Tel: (011) 355 0883, E-mail: Pinky.Nkosi@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Telecommunications, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The metro is looking for an accredited service provider to upgrade the remote SCADA and telemetry systems with associated instrumentation and communication infrastructure for the water network monitoring system at EThekwini Water and Sanitation.

Tender no: WS.7484

Information: Technical: Siphamandla Mthembu, Tel: (031) 311 8869, E-mail: Siphamandla.Mthembu@durban.gov.za. General: Nonhlanhla Mbewana, Tel: (031) 311 8617, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Mbewana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telemetry, Hardware, Software, SCADA, Communications

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

The province is advertising for the supply and delivery of 205 laptops for period of 12 months.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/028/2022

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Cell: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Kopanong Local Municipality

The Free State municipality requires provision of telephone system and internet services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: KLM/TEL: 2021/2022

Information: P Ntalimeng, Tel: (051) 011 4951, E-mail: sidwellp73@gmail.com.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Internet

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

South African Human Rights Commission

Proposals are requested for the digitisation of the commission’s records and the development of an electronic storage and building of a fully serviced electronic document management system the governance framework including development of the cyber security policy.

Tender no: SAHRC 7-2021

Information: Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Digital, Document management, Security, Cyber security, Governance

Electoral Commission

The IEC requires Tenable license renewal.

Tender no: 0010470664

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services including NRTA and all municipal by-law infringements contraventions for a period of 24 months, as from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024 (inclusive of last six months – legacy cases period).

Tender no: BSM 03/22

Information: Ayanda Royi, Tel: (021) 808 8846, E-mail: ayanda.royi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Law enforcement

National Research Foundation

Supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots is sought for four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage Areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years (re-advertisement).

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22

Information: Busang Sethole, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: bsethole@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Support and maintenance

National School of Government

The organisation is calling for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories to the NSG, 20 Greef Street, Trevena, Sunnyside.

Tender no: NSG/BID/06/2021/2022

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Accessories, Peripherals

Ndwedwe Local Municipality

Provision of records storage and an electronic records management system is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWB 19/21/22

Information: Liziwe Mhatu, Tel: 082 576 5575, E-mail: liziwe.mhatu@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records management

Victor Khanye Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision of application software and/or three service providers to provide various ICT licenses for the period of three years (re-advert).

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of an electronic records, document and workflow system for a contract period of three years.

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records, Document management, Workflow

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality wishes to appoint an internet service provider for a period of three years starting 1 July 2022 and ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-10/02/2022

Information: Valion Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP

A two-way radio communication service is also sought for a period of three years starting 1 July 2022 ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-09/02/2022

Information: Valion Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Radio

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa

Nemisa is advertising for the provision of rental tablet devices for pop-up training labs for 36 months

Tender no: NEMISA/2021/RENTAL OF TABLET DEVICES /RFP007

Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Mobility, Tablets, Computing

Beaufort West Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of a new telecommunication system for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCM 27-2022

Information: R Mahoka, Tel: (023) 414 7548, E-mail: raylenem@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the rental of multi-functional office machines (inclusive of related services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV947/2022

Information: Haydn Craig Anyster, Tel: (023) 348 2966, E-mail: hanyster@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Multi-functional devices, Services, Support and maintenance, Images

Kwadukuza Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and management of an indigent software system and the audit of the indigent data base on an adhoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MN 187-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Audit, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system for three years. This tender is a two stage bidding process.

Tender no: MN 188-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-payment, Vending

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to appoint one or more service providers for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation devices for a period of three years.

Tender no: EDT/046/22/MP

Information: YT Molapo, Tel: (013) 766 4193, E-mail: ytmolapo@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Office automation, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to provide, support and manage an automated information management system for the Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Report (WSP-ATR) submissions and approval processes (2022-2025 WSP-ATR submissions).

Tender no: MQA/08/21-22

Information: Unathi Ndamoyi, Tel: (011) 547 2616, E-mail: UnathiN@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Knowledge management, Information management, Support and maintenance

Automotive Industry Development Centre

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of the core network equipment at Supplier Park Development Company Soc Ltd trading as Automotive Industry Development Centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: AIDC_T06_2021/22

Information: Corrie van Wyk, Tel: (012) 564 5001, E-mail: cvanwyk@aidc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Emadlangeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of a financial system for a period of five years (financial years 2021/22 - 2026/27).

Tender no: MN01/2021-22

Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, ERP

Emadlangeni would also like to lease printers for a period of three years (01 May 2022 - 30 April 2025).

Tender no: MN03/2021-22

Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing

Cederberg Municipality

Supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: CED 27/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Mobile, Cellular, Mobility, Smartphones

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of audio codecs for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT/032/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Codecs, Audio codecs

Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal

Supply and installation of new telephone infrastructure is required for the department's regional office in Empangeni.

Tender no: ZNQ0429/OOOOO/OO/EMP/GEN/21/T

Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

The regional office in Empangeni also requires voice services for 36 months.

Tender no: ZNQ04930/00000/00/EMP/GEN/21/T

Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for SMS (short messaging service) with link sent statements for municipal accounts and SMS notification rendering services from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: 8/2/3/90 (2022-2025)

Information: Financial services office, Tel: (016) 360 7459, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, SMS, Services

Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency

The agency is advertising for the support and maintenance of Sage Evolution and Sage 300 people for five years.

Tender no: BID 3 OF 2022

Information: Aviwe Manciya, Tel: (043) 492 2096, E-mail: aviwe@bcmda.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Majuba TVET college

The KZN college is advertising for the provision for a data loss prevention solution.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: IT 21/10 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data protection, Data recovery

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape region is advertising for development, support and maintenance of an integrated disaster management information and communication system for itself and its local municipalities.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Mar – Virtual.

Tender no: 48/2021

Information: Zanele Dyayiya, Tel: (041) 508 7041, E-mail: zdyayiya@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

City Council of Johannesburg

The metro is advertising for the design, build, and maintenance of an automated fare collection system for its transport department (Rea Vaya BRT phase 1c(a), 1a, 1b, Metrobus) for an eight year period.

Tender no: A906

Information: Bambhatha Hlubi, Tel: (011) 022 8339, E-mail: AfcTender@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance

Kouga Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for an advanced road safety law enforcement solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: 26/2022

Information: R. Prinsloo, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Law enforcement

Kouga Municipality also requires provision of internet services.

Tender no: 14/2022

Information: M. Goduka, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

Ekurhuleni West TVET College

The Gauteng college requires supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of ICT equipment (desktops, keyboards and mouse, monitors and cables).

Tender no: EWCBID 02/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals

Bids are also invited for the supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of server PC and terminal devices.

Tender no: EWCBID 03/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Terminal devices

Amajuba District Municipality

Provision of ESRI annual software maintenance is sought.

Tender no: Q2022/12

Information: Udiv Budhal, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: udivb@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services,Support and maintenance

Swellendam Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a multi-utility online electricity vending system including third-party vending, TID and revenue enhancement.

Tender no: SMT02/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Electricity, Water, Vending

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

Air Traffic and NavigationServices Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of an ATNS learning management system (LMS).

Tender no: ATNS/RFP53/21/22/

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Learning management, LMS, Training and eLearning

An experienced service provider is sought for on-prem Microsoft Active Directory (AD) servers/Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Microsoft Exchange upgrade, maintenance and support of servers for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/049/21/22

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Active directory

Bids are also invited for the core network infrastructure upgrade for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP050/2021/22

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking

Upgrade of the existing server and storage infrastructure is required for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Mar – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must send an e-mail to andyn@atns.co.za.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP051/2021/22/

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Capricorn District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of data sim cards.

Tender no: COR-IT38/2021/2022

Information: Monville Sebela, Tel: (015) 294 1225, E-mail: sebelam@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Mobile, Cellular, Data

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a SCADA system for its electro technical department.

Tender no: ED1/2022

Information: David Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: Davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, SCADA

Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority

A supplier is sought to provide the HWSETA with infrastructure and services for upgrading and implementation of MPLS/SDWAN network.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HWSETA016/2022

Information: Bongiwe Mncube, Tel: (011) 608 6900, E-mail: bongiwem@hwseta.org.za. Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, MPLS, Hardware, Services, SDWAN

Johannesburg Water

The organisation is advertising for the development, implementation and support of a corporate internet website and intranet for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT024/21MCS

Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet

A service provider is sought to supply and install biometric units and provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 76/20R

Information: Hlengani Maluleke, Tel: (011) 688 6699, E-mail: hlengani.maluleke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Msunduzi Local Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading handheld devices suitable for electricity and water meter readings for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM 45 OF 2021/2022

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility

The municipality requires supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance and management of a handheld pre-paid parking meter system within its area of jurisdiction.

Non-compulsory briefing: TBA – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 51 OF 21/22

Information: Zacharia Maluleka, Tel: (033) 392 3096, E-mail: zacharia.maluleka@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending

Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of the current enterprise VMWare servers, backup and storage hardware infrastructure, in addition to the supply, installation and commissioning of new software and hardware for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Yes, details not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 49 OF 21/22

Information: Phiwe Mthalane, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Servers, Back up, Storage, Support and maintenance

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct an assessment and development of information and cyber security ISO/IEC 27001 standards for a period of 15 months.

Tender no: NLC 2022-2

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, ISO, ISO 27001, Cyber security, Information security

National Treasury

The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for infrastructure related services to its information and communication technology (ICT) for three years.

Tender no: NT004-2022

Information: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Infrastructure services

National Treasury is also advertising for a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects or a three year period.

Tender no: NT003-2022

Information: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Software development

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

Monitoring, maintenance and supply of access controls, including electric motor gates and access doors and software, is sought.

Tender no: 8/2/1/463

Information: Phillip Solms, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: records@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Security, Services, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Bids are invited for ISP and remote access services for Armscor.

Tender no: EICT/2021/32

Information: Supply Chain, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Remote access, Software

A service provider is sought for the supply, commissioning, support and licencing agreement of a Quantum SAN solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: EICT/2021/33

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Storage, SAN, Services, Support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the procurement of Cisco Wi-fi equipment with switches and routers including installation for the Department of Agriculture, Land and Rural Development (DALRD).

Tender no: RFB 2545-2021

Information: Mpho Ntswane, Tel: (012) 482 2127, E-mail: Mpho.Ntswane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking, Wireless, Wi-Fi

SITA wishes to procure brand-specific Cisco products for the Western Cape Government - Department of the Premier: Centre for e-Innovation(Department o9f Health) Lan expansion for various sites.

Tender no: RFB 2517-2021

Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: (043) 700 8416, E-mail: Yandiswa.Citi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Upgrade of data storage capacity and off-site backup facility is required for Centurion and DR data centres including maintenance and support for a period of three years with an optional two years.

Tender no: RFB 2551-2021

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Back up, Disaster recovery Services, Support and maintenance

The agency also wishes to procure Signiflow digital signature licenses for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport.

Tender no: RFB 2532-2021

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Digital signature

Bids are invited for the supply of telephone handsets and provision of maintenance and support for 36-months for the South African Police Services.

Tender no: RFB 2544/2021

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Mnquma Local Municipality

The municipality is looking for an online system property verification search for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/85/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Search

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for supply and delivery of SIP, analogue and other telecommunication devices.

Tender no: 238G/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, SIP, Analogue

Supply and delivery of telecommunications materials and equipment is also sought,

Tender no: 246G/2021/22

Information: Chris Mtatsi, Tel: (021) 400 9079, E-mail: Chris.Mtatsi@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

The city requires supply and implementation of an electronic software solution for auditing/investigations/risk management/governance including the maintenance and support.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Mar – Link.

Tender no: 220G/2021/22

Information: Kamohelo Motaung, Tel: (021) 400 5087, E-mail: Kamohelo.Motaung@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Forensics, Auditing, Governance, Risk management

Provision of various telephone services is also sought.

Tender no: 231S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Services, Telephony

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for the once-off supply and delivery of 321 EDA mobile devices for the Gauteng cluster.

Tender no: MWP1183DX

Information: Elias Mathabatha, Tel: (011) 800 5070, E-mail: mathabem@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility, Mobile devices

Bids are invited for technical support for servers, storage and backups for Eskom owned infrastructure.

Tender no: CORP5527C

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 March 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Servers, Storage, Back up

Provision of Ansys software maintenance and support services is sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1227CX

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom is also advertising for the provision of Active Directory redesign.

Tender no: MWP1182CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Active directory

Proposals are invited for the provision of compliance probity check solution and business intelligence solution services on an “as and when required” basis for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1201CX

Information: Jeanette Makume, Tel: (011) 800 5642, E-mail: makumej@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Probity, Business intelligence, Services

The utility requires Etapro software license support and maintenance.

Tender no: MWP1178CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Licencing maintenance and support is required for earth electrode and electromagnetic analysis software for a period of three years.

Tender no: MWP1132CX

Information: Joosty Skhosana, Tel: (011) 800 6512, E-mail: SkhosaMJ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires financial risk management analytics software maintenance and support.

Tender no: MWP1199CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Analytics, Risk management, Support and maintenance

Provision of SAP professional services is also sought for a period of ten months.

Tender no: MWP1168CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

FSCA is also advertising for the provision of an integrated regulatory solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Mar – A Microsoft Teams link will be provided on the FSCA website.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T013

Information:Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Software, Compliance

Request for information

Eskom

The utility requests information on a primary energy water information management system.

Tender no: MWP1175CX

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Cell: 073 179 2519, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

Information is also requested on an integrated prepaid vending solution.

Tender no: MWP1166CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengnai, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Vending

Erratum

Armscor

Bids are invited for ISP and remote access services for Armscor.

Tender no: EICT/2021/32

New information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

New closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Remote access, Software