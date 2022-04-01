Reasons why we love the new HUAWEI P50 Pro, HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, available now in SA

HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

Last month, Huawei announced the launch of the HUAWEI P50 Pro, the ultimate camera phone with an aesthetic design, and the new HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, a beautiful foldable phone with beauty and technological innovation, in South Africa, and they’re now available on-shelf.

Here are four reasons why we love these two magnificent new flagships from Huawei.

Reason 1: It’s all about the looks

Both of these smartphones have amazing designs. The Dual-Matrix camera design of the HUAWEI P50 Pro is unique, as its double ring structure makes the phone instantly recognisable. On the front, the phone features an expansive 6.6-inch 3D curved screen with a single punch hole camera. The display is a 120Hz True-Chroma Display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth user experience.

HUAWEI P50.

Coming to the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, this beautiful phone has a seamless fold that leaves no gaps and folds into a thin and light form. This makes the phone easy to hold and pocket. The seamless fold is made possible by the new-generation Multi-Dimensional Hinge that, along with Huawei’s exclusive Multi-Dimensional Lifting design, allows the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition to have a smooth and flat screen as well as a slim form.

Reason 2: The cameras

The HUAWEI P50 Pro’s Dual-Matrix camera system delivers true-to-life imagery with extreme clarity. The HUAWEI XD Optics allow consumers to capture amazing images and reproduce fine details. The HUAWEI P50 Pro also launches with XD Fusion Pro, an improved solution that incorporates a new Super Colour Filter System, True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology to significantly improve detail, colour and dynamic range. It also supports an unprecedented 200 times zoom range, helping users capture any object, regardless of distance.

HUAWEI P50.

The True-Chroma Image Engine delivers the highest possible colour accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye. The Super HDR technology captures 28% more of the dynamic range for better backlit performance, while light and shadows are optimised. The HUAWEI P50 Pro also supports 4K video recording across the full focal range. The all-new AIS Pro image stabilisation solution helps users easily capture stable handheld videos, while the AI cinemograph is great for creative shots that showcase minor movements.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition presents a new breakthrough for HUAWEI IMAGE. And, just like the HUAWEI P50 Pro, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket also comes with advanced camera features like the True-Chroma Image Engine, HUAWEI XD Optics and HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro. The most interesting camera feature on the HUAWEIP50 Pocket Premium Edition is the Super Selfie feature that uses selfie algorithms and takes advantage of the foldable form factor of the phone, allowing you to take superior, more atmospheric selfies using the main camera sensor. With the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, you get the benefit of the Ultra Spectrum Image Technology, which captures details on your subject that are otherwise invisible to the human eye.

Reason 3: Long battery life and fast charging speeds

What powers the HUAWEI P50 Pro is a large 4 360mAh battery that supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge. What is mind-blowing is that even with a battery of this capacity, the phone is just 8.5mm thick. As for the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, it also has a large battery that supports the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

Reason 4: Super device features

Both the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition and the HUAWEI P50 Pro are powered by EMUI 12, which produces an innovative UI with a clean and elegant look. Controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features of the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition and the HUAWEI P50 Pro. With the Distributed File System, both these smartphones can also function as wirelessly connected external storage units for your Huawei laptops or PCs, meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before.

The HUAWEI P50 Pro is available at the Huawei Store (Online) for just R19 999, which includes a HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro, valued at R6 999 each, and a HUAWEI Freebuds 4i, valued at R1 499 each. This offer is valid from 1 April 2022 to 30 April 2022, while stocks last. Ts and Cs apply.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is available at the Huawei Store (Online) for just R28 999, which includes HUAWEI Freebuds Lipstick valued at R3 999 each and a phone case valued at R999 each. This offer is valid from 1 April 2022 to 31 May 2022, while stocks last. Ts and Cs apply.

The HUAWEI P50 Pro and the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition also come with excellent service benefits, including:

Two-year manufacturer warranty;

Complimentary 50-day screen insurance;

One-time free screen guard service from HUAWEI Service Centres;

Free 90-day extended warranty

Free Huawei VIP Music and Video for six months;

Free unboxing service at selected stores; and

Free collection and delivery repair service.

Ts and Cs apply to these service benefits.