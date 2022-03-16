New Fujifilm head office, tech centre to open in SA

A representation of what the new Fujifilm South Africa head office will look like.

To mark its 10-year anniversary in the country, Fujifilm South Africa has announced the construction of a new head office that will feature its “first” technology centre in Africa.

This move, according to the photography and printing company, follows the opening of its office and repair centre in Cape Town last year.

To be located in Sandton, Johannesburg, the new Fujifilm South Africa head office is expected to be completed in December, says the company in a statement.

Once finished, the five-storey, 999-square-metre building will feature office space, a Fujifilm repair centre, as well as the Fujifilm Technology Centre Africa, it states.

The technology centre will serve as a demo and training centre for the company’s different departments, including solutions from graphic communication (wide-format printing, packaging, commercial digital and commercial offset); medical systems (radiography, mammography, pathology, X-ray diagnostics); as well as imaging solutions (Instax instant cameras and printers, Fujifilm X-series and GFX mirror-less cameras).

For customers, the centre will serve as a space to view the latest Fujifilm equipment, receive up-to-date training, and go hands-on with a range of products and solutions.

Fujifilm South Africa MD Taro Kawano describes the new building as a significant milestone for the company’s local operations.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of Fujifilm establishing a subsidiary in South Africa, and what better way to reaffirm our commitment to the country than with the construction of this new head office in Sandton,” he states.

According to Fujifilm South Africa, its new office was designed by Empowered Space Architects and will be constructed by Bantry Construction.

It says the new building will be constructed in line with Fujifilm’s global climate action targets, adding it is working alongside green energy consultants to further investigate solutions to ‘greenify’ the building.

“Initial energy-efficient solutions for the new building include the use of motion sensor and day/night lighting, energy-efficient plumbing that consumes less water, the harvesting of rainwater, and the installation of solar panels on the roof,” it notes.

Kawano concludes: “What I’m most excited about is further serving our local customers through the Fujifilm Technology Centre Africa, where there will be a training and demo centre available to help showcase the latest Fujifilm products and services. I would like to thank all our partners involved in the construction of this significant new office space in Johannesburg.”