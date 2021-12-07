i2c Sets Industry Record with More Than 20 New Implementations Across 10 Markets in November

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced it had deployed more than 20 new payment and digital banking programs for clients across 10 markets and four continents during the month of November alone.

“The growth levels combined with the diversity of customers and programs we’re witnessing in our business today is a testament to our growth strategy and global team,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “We are thrilled to be the enabler of choice for visionaries in the payments and digital banking space as they work to accelerate financial innovation and expand access to millions of end users worldwide,” he said.

i2c powers industry leaders in fintech, digital banking, cryptocurrency, as well as traditional financial institutions on a single, agile global platform. This fiscal half’s success includes new enterprise partners, as well as product and global program expansions for several U.S. and international programs, including: 1derful (Australia), BEYON Money (Bahrain), Caary (Canada), Crypto.com (Brazil), Standard International Bank (Puerto Rico), Solid (USA) and TAG (Pakistan).

i2c powers a deep range of payment products and services from debit and prepaid cards to lending (both consumer and commercial credit, as well as BNPL and LOC), featuring access to every major network partner (American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa, and Union Pay). Additionally, the company provides partners value-added banking and payment services such as fraud prevention, contact center, dispute management, as well as white-label web and mobile apps.