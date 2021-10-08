Tarsus, Philips partnership to bring exceptional new monitor ranges to southern Africa

Tarsus Distribution and Philips have partnered to bring to southern African businesses and consumers a broad range of Philips monitors.

Philips’ award winning monitors are recognised internationally for their superior design and performance, with feature-rich solutions for users ranging from gamers to teams of professionals.

Chris Barnes, South Africa Country Manager at MMD Technology Philips, says the partnership addresses a need in the southern African market for more external monitor choices. “Philips is a leader in this space and is a known and trusted brand in our region. We find that as remote workforces settle into this new working model, they are starting to look for bigger, better screens that make work easier, as well as productivity features such as ultra-wide screens, top quality webcams and built-in docking stations. The Philips range includes some very unique options, and our partnership will bring to market a good selection for home users, professionals and enterprises.”

Barnes says there has been growing demand in the local market for a broader range of Philips monitors. “Our partnership with Tarsus will address these needs, bringing in a larger range of exciting new monitors to market, offering features such as 4K resolution, pop-up webcams, multiple connections option like Type C and large gaming displays designed for Xbox."

“Over the past year we had to change the way we do business, so it is key to have a full monitor range that supports each customer’s needs. There has been a huge drive in the market for monitors that have built-in cameras and speakers, which our new business line will be able to address. On our new Philips business monitor range, we will be focusing on Type C connection, ultra-wide displays and 4K resolution options,” he says.

Barnes says large enterprises equipping their home-based workforces are now looking to support productivity and employee comfort with monitors that reduce eye strain, and neck and shoulder strain. “With our ergonomically designed height adjustable monitors, users don’t suffer the neck and back ache they might develop when working for eight hours on a notebook,” he says. “And our LowBlue mode and flicker free technology mean users can work more comfortably for hours.”

The monitors to be available in the local market later this year include B Line business monitors for seamless connectivity and easy content sharing with secure pop-up webcams; P Line Brilliance monitors for ultra-clear 4K UHD pixel images, and DisplayPort, HDMI and Type C; and the ultra-wide 43-inch P Line BDM monitors with 4K Ultra HD, built-in docking station and MultiView for four systems on one screen. The B and P series have a built-in power sensor that detects when the user is away from the monitor and automatically turns off, saving up to 70% energy cost.

For home users, available monitors include the Value (V Line); Elegance (E Line); Moda (C Line) and Momentum (M Line).

Barnes notes the new Momentum Line is particularly exciting for console gamers, with a flat screen 120hz display and UltraClear 4K UHD resolution to enable the best possible user experience with the latest gaming consoles such as the newest Xbox. The flagship 55-inch Momentum also takes sound to the next level with built-in audio by Bowers and Wilkins. The new 559M1RYV is the only monitor in the market specially designed for console gaming that offers both the new HDMI 2.1 standard and truly breathtaking sound. The Momentum range also features Ambiglow LED lighting to create a halo of light to match the image, to deliver a unique and immersive experience when gaming or watching movies or sport. He expects these models to be available in South Africa before the end of year holiday season.

“We are looking forward to working with Tarsus to bring these exciting new options to South African businesses, home users and gamers,” says Barnes. He notes that Tarsus has a lengthy and trusted track record, with an excellent online presence and retail footprint, ‘fantastic’ new warehousing and large African reach, making it the ideal partner to take the new models to market. For local customers, the Philips three-year warranty will entail a direct swap-out with the distributor, so that customers can enjoy a simpler experience and uninterrupted productivity.