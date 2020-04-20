Maxon Announces Cinema 4D S22

Maxon, the developers of professional 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software solutions, today announced Cinema 4D Subscription Release 22 (S22). The next generation of Maxon’s 3D application and first subscription-only release affords customers early access to massive performance and interactivity improvements including UV unwrapping and editing tools, improved selection and modeling tool functionality, organizational licensing for volume customers and updated viewport technology with support for Metal on macOS. In addition, Maxon has boosted Cinema 4D’s pipeline compatibility with GLTF export, improved GoZ integration with Z-Brush, and support for node-based materials in FBX and Cineware. Cinema 4D S22 is immediately available for subscription customers. For perpetual license holders of Cinema 4D a release is scheduled later this year that will incorporate the features of S22, as well as additional enhancements.

“In September last year, we introduced subscription-based options so we could offer professional 3D software at a significantly lower price. This also allows us to deliver more frequent improvements and enhancements to our subscription customers,” said Dave McGavran, Maxon CEO. “S22 offers subscription users early access to powerful solutions.”

Cinema 4D S22 Overview

Cinema 4D S22 Online Press Kit

Recommended System Requirements

Cinema 4D S22 requires Windows 10 or MacOS 10.13.6 at minimum, and the latest 10.15 release for the best experience.

Full System Requirements.

Cinema 4D S22 Pricing and Availability

Cinema 4D S22 can be downloaded immediately and is available for both macOS and Windows.

Pricing Information.