ICT tenders: Year-end sprint
The ICT industry has much to consider this week as the public sector enters its year end rush to publish tenders before companies close for the holiday season.
This was no doubt buoyed by last week's delivery of a stable Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) by finance minister Enoch Godongwana which revealed an unexpected increase in tax revenue, albeit marginal, and an increase in budget allocations for community development, specifically water, transport, housing and local government.
The mood was more sombre for state-owned entities (SOEs) as the minister promised to practice "tough love". This meant no allocations in the MTBPS for South Africa's struggling SOEs and a warning that government intends to avoid further bailouts over the next three years. What's more, Gondongwana said government wanted SOEs to enter into performance agreements before being eligible for bailouts and financial rescue packages.
“Our posture at the moment is that there’s no incentive for people to work hard and be efficient and make sure we can derive value for money. So we’re going to be demanding before we can start bailing people out," he said.
Despite this warning, SOEs have increased purchasing activity over the past week, including Eskom (six tenders) and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (eight tenders), both of which are known to be struggling. The South African Broadcasting Corporation, which appears to be in the early stages of recovery, also features with five tenders on offer.
Elsewhere in the issue, software requests see a boost taking it to top position with 81 opportunities, while interest in services has dipped slightly to 71 requests. Hardware and telecommunications tender numbers remain buoyant at 53 and 25 requests respectively.
New tenders
Central Karoo District Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the management and implementation of the rural road asset management system for a three year period.
Tender no: CKDM002 – 2021/2022
Information: Dormenia Swarts or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Asset management
Banking Sector Education and Training Authority
The organisation requires provision of internet and telephone services for a period of three years.
Tender no: BS/2021/RFB458
Information: Jackie Kwinika, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: jackiek@bankseta.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Telephony, Voice
National Research Foundation
The Meerkat Extension Project is in need of supply, delivery and support of the data network Ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/24/2021-22
Information: Mariet Venter, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: mventer@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Networking, Hardware, Ethernet, Interconnect
The NRF is also advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots in four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy advantage areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22
Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 29 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wi-Fi, Hot spots, Hardware
Solplaatje Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of desktop computers.
Tender no: MM/IT04/2021
Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
The municipality invites proposals from service providers for a solution to supply, install, commission and maintain automated meter reading systems for water and electricity initiatives on cost recovery as the municipal revenue improves from these programmes.
Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov – Virtual.
Tender no: FIN/REV02/2021
Information: M. Shirindza, Tel: (053) 830 6416, E-mail: machelanis@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Smart meters
Supply, delivery and installation of 500mbps business broadband fibre internet service with five public IPs is sought for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: MM/IT05/2021
Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Internet, IP
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.
Compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Virtual.
Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021
Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending
Agricultural Research Council
The council is calling for the supply and installation of a Wi-Fi solution at Grasdak.
Compulsory briefing: 22 Nov
Tender no: REQ-041816
Information: Keneilwe Makoele, Tel: (012) 529 9283, E-mail: makoelek@arc.agric.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Networking, Wi-Fi
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.
Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov
Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 31 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance
PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.
Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov
Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 28 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
The agency is advertising for the installation, maintenance and repair of ICT equipment for six months as and when required.
Tender no: KZN/RAIL/11/2021/001/Q
Information: Johnson Zwane, Tel: (031) 813 0102, E-mail: jzwane@metrorail.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
Quotations are requested for Nagios XI Enterprise Edition 24 months licence renewal.
Tender no: 10326184/11/2021
Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: (012) 748 7313, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
The agency also requires specification for Lansweeper software.
Tender no: 10326603/11/2021
Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: (012) 748 7313, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Asset management
Bids are invited for the servicing of telecoms equipment/tools for 24 months as and when required.
Tender no: KZN/RAIL/07/2021/005/Q-6
Information: Sphamandla Zondi, Tel: (031) 813 0082, E-mail: Sphamandla.Zondi@prasa.com.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications
Prasa wishes to source a service provider to supply utilities management system configuration and implementation and maintenance thereof, and end to end utilities management for the effective and efficient administration of all Prasa utilities.
Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Nov – Link.
Tender no: HO/CRES/REAM/01/11/2021
Information: Albert Mdluli, Tel: (011) 013 1487, E-mail: albert.mdluli@prasa.com.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development
Quotations are requested for support of EMPAC applications.
Tender no: 10323753/11/2021
Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: (012) 748 7313, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, EMPAC, HR
Castle Control Board
The board wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, implementation support, maintenance and hosting of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial management system.
Tender no: CCB 12/2021
Information: Derek Williams, Tel: (021) 461 4676, E-mail: finance@castleofgoodhope.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Financial management, hosting, Support and maintenance
Umgeni Water
The organisation requires supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.
Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: 2022/029
Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1313, E-mail: Zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Security, Biometrics
South African National Energy Development Institute
A service provider is sought to develop a National Building Energy Performance Certificate Register (NBEPR) for South Africa, including preliminary functional and technical specifications for the register.
Tender no: RFP174
Information: Nondumiso Buthelezi, Tel: (011) 038 4369, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.
Closing date: 29 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Consulting, Professional services
Transnet SOC Ltd
The company is calling for provision of specialised security services in the form of information gathering, information management, conducting effects-based operations and investigations to safeguard Transnet infrastructure and assets.
Non-compulsory briefing: Via Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: PYP/W1/6/21/1848/01
Information: Hlekane Maringa, Tel: (031) 361 1237, E-mail: hlekane.maringa@transnet.net.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Security, Professional services, Information management, Data management, Forensic investigations
Transnet is also advertising for the design, supply, installation, configuration, integration, training and maintenance of all equipment, software and databases for the rapid deployment of CCTV surveillance system nationally for a period of one year.
Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Nov – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: HOAC-HO-35369
Information: Langanani Mphelo, Tel: (011) 584 0614, E-mail: Langanani.Mphelo@transnet.net.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Security, Software development, Hardware, CCTV, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance, Database, Surveillance
Bids are invited for the provision of a cyber security assessment and remediation recommendations of operational technology and underlying infrastructure.
Tender no: HOAC-HO-36953
Information: Chantyle Eckhardt, Tel: (011) 584 0607, E-mail: Chantyle.Eckhardt@transnet.net.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Cybersecurity, Internet
Johannesburg Water
The organisation requires a storage capacity upgrade to the existing IBM V7000 storage subsystems, as well as maintenance for 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT49/21
Information: Thato Diratsagae, Tel: (011) 688 1837, E-mail: thato.diratsagae@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance
Sekhukhune District Municipality
The municipality is looking for a service provider to support and maintain technical access control and CCTV systems.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-22/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Access control, Biometrics
Supply and delivery of 60 laptops is also sought.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-21/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
National Health Laboratory Service
The NHLS requires renewal, support, and maintenance of data protector licenses for a period of two years.
Tender no: RFB062/21/22
Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 386 6165, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Data, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Railway Safety Regulator
The RSR is looking for a service provider to develop a digital signature platform.
Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT&SM/DSP/21/10/11
Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: (087) 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Digital signature
South African Tourism
The organisation requires a disaster recovery solution for a period of one year.
Tender no: RFQ/13/DR/21
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: quotes@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Disaster recovery
Development, support and maintenance of a procurement solution is sought for the supply chain management business unit for a minimum of 12 months with a maximum of 36 months.
Tender no: RFQ/SCM/17 /21
Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: quotes@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Procurement, Supply chain management, Services, Support and maintenance
Armscor
Procurement, installation and commissioning of unified computing systems (UCS) is sought.
Tender no: EICT/2021/17
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, UCS, Unified computing systems, Virtualisation, Networking, Computing, Storage
Armscor is also advertising for maintenance and support of the Commvault Backup and Archiving Solutions for three years.
Tender no: EICT/2021/18
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Backup, Archiving, Support and maintenance
Companies and Intellectual Property Commission
Bids are invited for the supply of internet connectivity at the commission’s main data center located at the DTIC Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria.
Compulsory briefing: 24 Nov
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 10/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
KwaZulu Natal Provincial Legislature
The legislature is looking for the supply, delivery, installation and support of multifunction printers for 36 months.
Tender no: KZNL 5/2021
Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Printing, Support and maintenance
Moses Kotane Institute
A service provider is sought to provide an integrated cloud-based accounting package.
Tender no: MKIQ51/2021
Information: Sinehlanhla Ngqulunga, Tel: (031) 266 2777, E-mail: Sinenhlanhla.ngqulunga@moseskotane.com.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Cloud computing, Accounting, ERP
Airports Company of South Africa
ACSA wishes to acquire an airline network planning and passenger forecast tool.
Tender no: RFP 48042
Information: Matebogo Mkhize, Tel: (011) 723 2643, E-mail: matebogo.mkhize@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Software
Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of 60 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP
Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software
South African Special Risks Insurance Association
Sasria requires design, implementation, maintenance and support of the Guidewire Producer Engage Portal and Policy Centre for the period of three years.
Tender no: RFP 2021/20
Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Portal, Support and maintenance
The association is also advertising for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of a recruitment and onboarding platform for a period of three years.
Tender no: 2021/16
Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Software, HR, Support and maintenance, Recruitment, Onboarding
A service provider is sought to supply, implement, maintain and support an identity and access management solution for a period of three years.
Tender no: 2021/17
Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Access management, Biometrics, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management
National Prosecuting Authority
The NPA is looking for a service provider for the design, implementation and configuration of a document management solution (DMS) with maintenance and support.
Tender no: NPA 07-21/22
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, DMS, Knowledge management, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development
The authority also requires unified communication services.
Tender no: NPA 24-21/22
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications
A firewall security refresh is also sought with monitoring tool, SIEM and DLP solution with five-year hardware and software maintenance and support.
Tender no: NPA 13-21/22
Information: Thembi Ndleleni, Tel: (012) 845 7013, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Firewall, SIEM, DLP, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the procurement of an e-mail continuity and archiving solution.
Tender no: NPA 14-21/22
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications
Film and Publication Board
The FPB requires implementation and advisory of its data warehouse and business intelligence (DW/BI) including post implementation maintenance and support.
Tender no: RFT 05 2021/22
Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Data warehousing, Business Intelligence
Agrément South Africa
A service provider is sought to provide Mercury Software Agent JDK 2021 customisation.
Tender no: ASA 04/11/2021
Information: Moloko Mosha, Cell: 076 967 2415, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Software development
National School of Government
The school requires supply, installation and maintenance of visitor management system software, inclusive of licenses.
Tender no: NSG/BID/04/2021/2022
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Visitor management, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Great Kei Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply, delivery, installation and data migration of two servers.
Tender no: BTO:14/2021/22
Information: Phindile Ludidi, Tel: (043) 831 5700, E-mail: PLudidi@greatkeilm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Services, Data migration, Professional services
Elangeni TVET College
The college is advertising for the supply of desktop computers.
Tender no: PUR 802/50
Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Development Bank of Southern Africa
The bank wishes to appoint a service provider for procurement of laptops and related equipment.
Tender no: RFP307/2021
Information:David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 2 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Majuba TVET College
The college wishes to appoint a five year contract for provision of VoIP services.
Tender no: IT 21/07 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, VoIP, Services, Software, Hardware
South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited
SANRAL requires software programming services.
Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL 57000/1002/2021/1
Information: Ulizwi Mngoma, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: MngomaU@nra.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Software programming, Services
Rustenburg Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the funding, design, supply, installation and maintenance of a smart revenue collection system including online customer payment options for a period of three years.
Tender no: RLM/DTIS/0025/2021/22
Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Revenue collection, eCommerce, Online payment
The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and delivery of laptops for a period 12 months as and when needed.
Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov
Tender no: RLM/DCS/0051/2021/22
Information: Technical: P. Marome, Tel: (014) 590 3157/3159, E-mail: pmarome@rustenburg.gov.za. General: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of laptops.
Tender no: 02-2021/22
Information: Bakang Molelekwa, Tel: (053) 712 8700, E-mail: molelekwab@taologaetsewe.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited
NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Software
NTP Radioisotopes also requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to supply and install local area network equipment for a LAN refresh project.
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0020
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and install hardware and software needed to upgrade Simplivity Node for NTP Radioisotopes.
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0021
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software
Abaqulusi Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of an online multi-utility vending system and third-party vending.
Tender no: 8/2/1/458
Information: Grant, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: gbradbury@abaqulusi.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Utility, Vending, Internet
Theewaterkloof Municipality
The Western Cape municipality invites bids for the provision of various electronic web based management systems and related consulting activities from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.
Tender no: PMD 01/2022/23
Information: Verohne Arendse, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: verohnear@twk.org.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Internet, Software, Consulting, Cloud computing
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority
A service provider is sought for the provision, supply, and configuration of the network at its Bloemfontein office.
Compulsory briefing: 22 Nov
Tender no: RFQ/MICT/97/2021
Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 26 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal
The provincial department is advertising for analogue phones.
Tender no: ZNQ01417/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21/T
Information: Pradeep Beekarun, Tel: (033) 355 8052, E-mail: Pradeep.Beekarun@kzntransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony
Pikitup
The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a one stop call centre for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: PU097/2021
Information: Nomaswazi Lamola, Tel: (087) 357 1038, E-mail: nomaswazilamola@pikitup.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres
Port Elizabeth TVET College
The college is advertising for the supply of 280 desktops.
Tender no: PUR 802/49
Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Msunduzi Local Municipality
The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires provision of SAP support, maintenance services and system enhancements for itself and its entities for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 31 OF 21/22
Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance
The municipality is also advertising for SAP ERP training and certification for its employees for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 32 OF 21/22
Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance
Kwadukuza Municipality
The KZN municipality requires SD WAN services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: MN 132-2021
Information: Samuel Kuber, Tel: (032) 437 5053, E-mail: samuelk@kwadukuza.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, SD WAN, Internet
State Information Technology Agency
The Department of Defence archives require supply, implementation and support of a solution for an archive content manager enabler (ACME) for management of archival content.
Tender no: RFB 1093
Information: Mpumelelo Nhlangulele, Tel: (012) 482 2025, E-mail: Mpumelelo.Nhlangulele@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Archiving, Content management
The Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development requires installation, configuration, maintenance and support for Cisco Call Manager.
Tender no: RFB 1092
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Unified communications, Telephony, Telecommunications
Matatiele Local Municipality
Proposals are invited for the resuscitation of the municipality's disaster replication site.
Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-32
Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Storage, Server, Replication
Siyathemba Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for an iMIS server.
Tender no: 001/2022
Information: Ryno Oor, Tel: (053) 492 3422, E-mail: ryno@siyathemba.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Servers
South African National Parks
A service provider is sought to supply an end-point security solution that supports network visibility and access management through policy enforcement on devices and users of corporate networks for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Nov – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: GNP-009-20
Information: Charmaine Muzwayine, Tel: (012) 426 5225, E-mail: charmaine.muzwayine@sanparks.org.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Security, End-point security, Access management, Network visibility, Hardware, Networking
Umzimkhulu Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of new servers and the upgrade of existing servers.
Tender no: ULM-CORP006/22
Information: K. Mbanjwa, Tel: (039) 259 5057, E-mail: mbanjwak@umzimkhululm.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Servers
The municipality also wishes to procure an electronic document management system on a 36 month contract.
Tender no: ULM-CORP005/22
Information: N. Mabuntana, Tel: (039) 259 5042, E-mail: mabuntanan@umzimkhululm.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Document management
Matzikama Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of ICT services for a three year period.
Tender no: T10:2021-2022
Information: Roberto Cloete, Cell: 073 164 0624, E-mail: robertoc@matzikama.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Managed services, Support and maintenance
Capricorn District Municipality
Bids are invited for the coordination and management of the municipality's business process outsourcing programme.
Tender no: DPEMS-LED68/2020/2021
Information: Ellen Mashakoe, Tel: (015) 294 1182, E-mail: mashakoee@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, BPO, Consulting, Professional services, Business process outsourcing, BPO, Outsourcing, Managed services
Mnquma Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of license disc scanners.
Tender no: SCM/MLM/30/21-22
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Scanners
Supply and installation of network points is also required for Mnquma DLTC offices.
Tender no: SCM/MLM/35/21-22
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
A service provider is sought to provide 24 hours toll-free fraud hotline services for a period of two years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/50/21-22
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres
CEF (Pty) Ltd
Proposals are requested for the appointment of a service provider to provide a VoIP solution over a period of 36 months.
Tender no: VOIP/11/2021
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, Telephony
Amahlathi Local Municipality
ALM is advertising for the leasing of photocopy machines for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: ALM/SCM/16/2021-22
Information: B. Sokrowa, Tel: (043) 492 1155, E-mail: bsokrowa@amahlathi.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Office automation
Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited
Proposals are invited for the supply, implementation, support and maintenance of a payment reporting services system.
Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Nov – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: T50/11/21
Information: Brian Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3181, E-mail: briandl@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Payment
Metsimaholo Local Municipality
A service provider is sought for rental and maintenance of high speed copiers and specialised printing equipment on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: MLM 08/2021/22
Information: Gugu Nhlapo, Tel: (016) 973 8349, E-mail: gugu.nhlapo@metsimaholo.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance
Dube TradePort
The DTPC wishes to procure maintenance and support for its web portal for a period of three years.
Tender no: DTP/RFP/09/CEO/08/2021
Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Web
The organisation is also looking for a service provider for the development of an integrated management system for environmental and quality management (ISO 14001:2015 AND ISO 9001:2015).
Compulsory briefing: 19 Nov – Virtual.
Tender no: DTP/RFP/14/IFR/10/2021
Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software development
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
Provision of technical support of the SABC's building management system is sought for its Auckland Campus.
Tender no: RFQ/LOG/2021/147
Information: Porcia, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Building management, Services, Support and maintenance
The broadcaster is also advertising for mainframe replacement.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/49
Information: Hlabane, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Mainframe
An internet service provider is sought for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Nov – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/60
Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Nov 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
The SABC requires the supply, delivery, and maintenance and support of notebook computer equipment and associated accessories.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/53
Information: Pamela, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Computing, Support and maintenance
Dannhauser Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for the supply of Office 365 Licence Enterprise 3 for 70 users for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: 21/10/2021
Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Robben Island Museum
The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to provide internet services (ISP), firewall services and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services for a period of 36 months, with an option to extend it annually, for a period not exceeding two years.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Zoom.
Tender no: RIM ICT 01-2021/2022
Information: Pat Madikane, Tel: (021) 413 4200, E-mail: PatM@robben-island.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, VoIP, Telephony, Voice over IP
Amajuba District Municipality
The district invites service providers to register on the database for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.
Tender no: P2021/07
Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Nov 2021
Tags: Services
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of manage engine tools – AMS renewal for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP/045/21.22
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Software licensing
The company is also looking for a service provider to supply and deliver ICT equipment to two schools in Secunda.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP022/21.22/ICT Mpumalanga
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware
Sentech Limited
The company wishes to appoint a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) STB’s, direct to home (DTH) STBs and Integrated Digital Television Receive System in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.
Non-compulsory briefing: Microsoft Teams
Tender no: SENT/024/2021-22
Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Nov 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, STB, DTT, Digital, DTH, Set top boxes
South African Bureau of Standards
A reputable service provider is sought to conduct business analysis and process mapping as well as the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system on a single platform.
Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP/20/429
Information: Portia Semenya, Tel: (012) 428 6179, E-mail: portia.semenya@sabs.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Business process analysis, ERP, Enterprise resource planning
Inkomati Catchment Management Agency
The agency is looking for a service provider for the installation, configuration and provision of 200 MBPS fibre internet for 36 months and installation, configuration and provision of a backup wi-fi line at 20mbps.
Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov
Tender no: IUCMA/014/FIBREINTERNET/2021
Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Wi-Fi, Backup
South African Human Rights Commission
The commission is requesting proposals for the implementation of a comprehensive digitised institutional governance framework.
Tender no: SAHRC 5-2021
Information: AC Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3601, E-mail: Tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.
Closing date: 2 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Digital, Governance
Transport Education and Training Authority
TETA is looking for a qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), support and maintenance for its complete financial management business processes for the period of five years.
Tender no: TETA21/COO/0012/ERP SUPPORT
Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, ERP
Proposals are also invited for the appointment of qualified ICT service provider to provide management information system (MIS), support and maintenance for TETA’s core business processes for the period of five years.
Tender no: TETA21/COO/0013/MIS SUPPORT
Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.
Closing date: 23 Nov 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, MIS, Management information system
Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency
The agency is advertising for the leasing of multi-function copiers, maintenance, and consumables for a period of 10 months.
Tender no: NOTICE 23 OF 2021
Information: Zisanda Madabane, Tel: (043) 492 2103, E-mail: zisanda@bcmda.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
The KZN metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision and implementation of a comprehensive e-learning platform for cybersecurity awareness training for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-3661
Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane, Tel: (031) 322 8602. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Training and eLearning, IoT, Cybersecurity
The municipality is also advertising for a managed security operations centre for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-3662
Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane or Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 8602/9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, SOC, Security, Security operations centre
The supply, installation and maintenance of a corporate firewall solution is also sought for 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-3713
Information: Technical: Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Firewall
City of Cape Town
The city is advertising for the design, development, supply, installation, maintenance, support and customisation of a wayleave management system.
Non-compulsory briefing: Link.
Tender no: 115S/2021/22
Information: Rudo Zhanda, Tel: (021) 444 6931, E-mail: rudomelissa.zhanda@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Nov 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Wayleave, Support and maintenance, Software development
The city is looking for a certified Microsoft licensing solution provider (MS LSP).
Tender no: 132S/2021/2022
Information: Zimasa Tyala, Tel: (021) 400 1202, E-mail: Zimasa.Tyala@Capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Licensing
Provision of software development services are sought to design, develop, implement, support and maintain an enterprise performance management application using open source software, standards and principles.
Tender no: 102S/2021/22
Information: Dolan de Jager, Te