ICT tenders: Year-end sprint

The ICT industry has much to consider this week as the public sector enters its year end rush to publish tenders before companies close for the holiday season.

This was no doubt buoyed by last week's delivery of a stable Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) by finance minister Enoch Godongwana which revealed an unexpected increase in tax revenue, albeit marginal, and an increase in budget allocations for community development, specifically water, transport, housing and local government.

The mood was more sombre for state-owned entities (SOEs) as the minister promised to practice "tough love". This meant no allocations in the MTBPS for South Africa's struggling SOEs and a warning that government intends to avoid further bailouts over the next three years. What's more, Gondongwana said government wanted SOEs to enter into performance agreements before being eligible for bailouts and financial rescue packages.

“Our posture at the moment is that there’s no incentive for people to work hard and be efficient and make sure we can derive value for money. So we’re going to be demanding before we can start bailing people out," he said.

Despite this warning, SOEs have increased purchasing activity over the past week, including Eskom (six tenders) and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (eight tenders), both of which are known to be struggling. The South African Broadcasting Corporation, which appears to be in the early stages of recovery, also features with five tenders on offer.

Elsewhere in the issue, software requests see a boost taking it to top position with 81 opportunities, while interest in services has dipped slightly to 71 requests. Hardware and telecommunications tender numbers remain buoyant at 53 and 25 requests respectively.

New tenders

Central Karoo District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the management and implementation of the rural road asset management system for a three year period.

Tender no: CKDM002 – 2021/2022

Information: Dormenia Swarts or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Asset management

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

The organisation requires provision of internet and telephone services for a period of three years.

Tender no: BS/2021/RFB458

Information: Jackie Kwinika, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: jackiek@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Telephony, Voice

National Research Foundation

The Meerkat Extension Project is in need of supply, delivery and support of the data network Ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/24/2021-22

Information: Mariet Venter, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: mventer@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Networking, Hardware, Ethernet, Interconnect

The NRF is also advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots in four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy advantage areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wi-Fi, Hot spots, Hardware

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of desktop computers.

Tender no: MM/IT04/2021

Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

The municipality invites proposals from service providers for a solution to supply, install, commission and maintain automated meter reading systems for water and electricity initiatives on cost recovery as the municipal revenue improves from these programmes.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov – Virtual.

Tender no: FIN/REV02/2021

Information: M. Shirindza, Tel: (053) 830 6416, E-mail: machelanis@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Smart meters

Supply, delivery and installation of 500mbps business broadband fibre internet service with five public IPs is sought for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: MM/IT05/2021

Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Internet, IP

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021

Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending

Agricultural Research Council

The council is calling for the supply and installation of a Wi-Fi solution at Grasdak.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Nov

Tender no: REQ-041816

Information: Keneilwe Makoele, Tel: (012) 529 9283, E-mail: makoelek@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Networking, Wi-Fi

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is advertising for the installation, maintenance and repair of ICT equipment for six months as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/11/2021/001/Q

Information: Johnson Zwane, Tel: (031) 813 0102, E-mail: jzwane@metrorail.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Quotations are requested for Nagios XI Enterprise Edition 24 months licence renewal.

Tender no: 10326184/11/2021

Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: (012) 748 7313, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The agency also requires specification for Lansweeper software.

Tender no: 10326603/11/2021

Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: (012) 748 7313, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Asset management

Bids are invited for the servicing of telecoms equipment/tools for 24 months as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/07/2021/005/Q-6

Information: Sphamandla Zondi, Tel: (031) 813 0082, E-mail: Sphamandla.Zondi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications

Prasa wishes to source a service provider to supply utilities management system configuration and implementation and maintenance thereof, and end to end utilities management for the effective and efficient administration of all Prasa utilities.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Nov – Link.

Tender no: HO/CRES/REAM/01/11/2021

Information: Albert Mdluli, Tel: (011) 013 1487, E-mail: albert.mdluli@prasa.com.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development

Quotations are requested for support of EMPAC applications.

Tender no: 10323753/11/2021

Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: (012) 748 7313, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, EMPAC, HR

Castle Control Board

The board wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, implementation support, maintenance and hosting of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial management system.

Tender no: CCB 12/2021

Information: Derek Williams, Tel: (021) 461 4676, E-mail: finance@castleofgoodhope.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Financial management, hosting, Support and maintenance

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: 2022/029

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1313, E-mail: Zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Security, Biometrics

South African National Energy Development Institute

A service provider is sought to develop a National Building Energy Performance Certificate Register (NBEPR) for South Africa, including preliminary functional and technical specifications for the register.

Tender no: RFP174

Information: Nondumiso Buthelezi, Tel: (011) 038 4369, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Consulting, Professional services

Transnet SOC Ltd

The company is calling for provision of specialised security services in the form of information gathering, information management, conducting effects-based operations and investigations to safeguard Transnet infrastructure and assets.

Non-compulsory briefing: Via Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PYP/W1/6/21/1848/01

Information: Hlekane Maringa, Tel: (031) 361 1237, E-mail: hlekane.maringa@transnet.net.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Professional services, Information management, Data management, Forensic investigations

Transnet is also advertising for the design, supply, installation, configuration, integration, training and maintenance of all equipment, software and databases for the rapid deployment of CCTV surveillance system nationally for a period of one year.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HOAC-HO-35369

Information: Langanani Mphelo, Tel: (011) 584 0614, E-mail: Langanani.Mphelo@transnet.net.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Software development, Hardware, CCTV, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance, Database, Surveillance

Bids are invited for the provision of a cyber security assessment and remediation recommendations of operational technology and underlying infrastructure.

Tender no: HOAC-HO-36953

Information: Chantyle Eckhardt, Tel: (011) 584 0607, E-mail: Chantyle.Eckhardt@transnet.net.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Cybersecurity, Internet

Johannesburg Water

The organisation requires a storage capacity upgrade to the existing IBM V7000 storage subsystems, as well as maintenance for 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT49/21

Information: Thato Diratsagae, Tel: (011) 688 1837, E-mail: thato.diratsagae@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider to support and maintain technical access control and CCTV systems.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-22/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Supply and delivery of 60 laptops is also sought.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-21/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS requires renewal, support, and maintenance of data protector licenses for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFB062/21/22

Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 386 6165, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Data, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Railway Safety Regulator

The RSR is looking for a service provider to develop a digital signature platform.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT&SM/DSP/21/10/11

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: (087) 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Digital signature

South African Tourism

The organisation requires a disaster recovery solution for a period of one year.

Tender no: RFQ/13/DR/21

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: quotes@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Disaster recovery

Development, support and maintenance of a procurement solution is sought for the supply chain management business unit for a minimum of 12 months with a maximum of 36 months.

Tender no: RFQ/SCM/17 /21

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: quotes@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Procurement, Supply chain management, Services, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Procurement, installation and commissioning of unified computing systems (UCS) is sought.

Tender no: EICT/2021/17

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, UCS, Unified computing systems, Virtualisation, Networking, Computing, Storage

Armscor is also advertising for maintenance and support of the Commvault Backup and Archiving Solutions for three years.

Tender no: EICT/2021/18

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Backup, Archiving, Support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Bids are invited for the supply of internet connectivity at the commission’s main data center located at the DTIC Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Nov

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 10/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

KwaZulu Natal Provincial Legislature

The legislature is looking for the supply, delivery, installation and support of multifunction printers for 36 months.

Tender no: KZNL 5/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Printing, Support and maintenance

Moses Kotane Institute

A service provider is sought to provide an integrated cloud-based accounting package.

Tender no: MKIQ51/2021

Information: Sinehlanhla Ngqulunga, Tel: (031) 266 2777, E-mail: Sinenhlanhla.ngqulunga@moseskotane.com.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Cloud computing, Accounting, ERP

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA wishes to acquire an airline network planning and passenger forecast tool.

Tender no: RFP 48042

Information: Matebogo Mkhize, Tel: (011) 723 2643, E-mail: matebogo.mkhize@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP

Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Sasria requires design, implementation, maintenance and support of the Guidewire Producer Engage Portal and Policy Centre for the period of three years.

Tender no: RFP 2021/20

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Portal, Support and maintenance

The association is also advertising for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of a recruitment and onboarding platform for a period of three years.

Tender no: 2021/16

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, HR, Support and maintenance, Recruitment, Onboarding

A service provider is sought to supply, implement, maintain and support an identity and access management solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: 2021/17

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Access management, Biometrics, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management

National Prosecuting Authority

The NPA is looking for a service provider for the design, implementation and configuration of a document management solution (DMS) with maintenance and support.

Tender no: NPA 07-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, DMS, Knowledge management, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development

The authority also requires unified communication services.

Tender no: NPA 24-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications

A firewall security refresh is also sought with monitoring tool, SIEM and DLP solution with five-year hardware and software maintenance and support.

Tender no: NPA 13-21/22

Information: Thembi Ndleleni, Tel: (012) 845 7013, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Firewall, SIEM, DLP, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the procurement of an e-mail continuity and archiving solution.

Tender no: NPA 14-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications

Film and Publication Board

The FPB requires implementation and advisory of its data warehouse and business intelligence (DW/BI) including post implementation maintenance and support.

Tender no: RFT 05 2021/22

Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Data warehousing, Business Intelligence

Agrément South Africa

A service provider is sought to provide Mercury Software Agent JDK 2021 customisation.

Tender no: ASA 04/11/2021

Information: Moloko Mosha, Cell: 076 967 2415, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

National School of Government

The school requires supply, installation and maintenance of visitor management system software, inclusive of licenses.

Tender no: NSG/BID/04/2021/2022

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Visitor management, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Great Kei Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply, delivery, installation and data migration of two servers.

Tender no: BTO:14/2021/22

Information: Phindile Ludidi, Tel: (043) 831 5700, E-mail: PLudidi@greatkeilm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Services, Data migration, Professional services

Elangeni TVET College

The college is advertising for the supply of desktop computers.

Tender no: PUR 802/50

Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The bank wishes to appoint a service provider for procurement of laptops and related equipment.

Tender no: RFP307/2021

Information:David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Majuba TVET College

The college wishes to appoint a five year contract for provision of VoIP services.

Tender no: IT 21/07 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, VoIP, Services, Software, Hardware

South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited

SANRAL requires software programming services.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL 57000/1002/2021/1

Information: Ulizwi Mngoma, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: MngomaU@nra.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Software programming, Services

Rustenburg Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the funding, design, supply, installation and maintenance of a smart revenue collection system including online customer payment options for a period of three years.

Tender no: RLM/DTIS/0025/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Revenue collection, eCommerce, Online payment

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and delivery of laptops for a period 12 months as and when needed.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov

Tender no: RLM/DCS/0051/2021/22

Information: Technical: P. Marome, Tel: (014) 590 3157/3159, E-mail: pmarome@rustenburg.gov.za. General: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: 02-2021/22

Information: Bakang Molelekwa, Tel: (053) 712 8700, E-mail: molelekwab@taologaetsewe.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

NTP Radioisotopes also requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to supply and install local area network equipment for a LAN refresh project.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0020

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and install hardware and software needed to upgrade Simplivity Node for NTP Radioisotopes.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0021

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of an online multi-utility vending system and third-party vending.

Tender no: 8/2/1/458

Information: Grant, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: gbradbury@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Utility, Vending, Internet

Theewaterkloof Municipality

The Western Cape municipality invites bids for the provision of various electronic web based management systems and related consulting activities from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PMD 01/2022/23

Information: Verohne Arendse, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: verohnear@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Internet, Software, Consulting, Cloud computing

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

A service provider is sought for the provision, supply, and configuration of the network at its Bloemfontein office.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Nov

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/97/2021

Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal

The provincial department is advertising for analogue phones.

Tender no: ZNQ01417/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21/T

Information: Pradeep Beekarun, Tel: (033) 355 8052, E-mail: Pradeep.Beekarun@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony

Pikitup

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a one stop call centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PU097/2021

Information: Nomaswazi Lamola, Tel: (087) 357 1038, E-mail: nomaswazilamola@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres

Port Elizabeth TVET College

The college is advertising for the supply of 280 desktops.

Tender no: PUR 802/49

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires provision of SAP support, maintenance services and system enhancements for itself and its entities for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 31 OF 21/22

Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

The municipality is also advertising for SAP ERP training and certification for its employees for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 32 OF 21/22

Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

Kwadukuza Municipality

The KZN municipality requires SD WAN services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MN 132-2021

Information: Samuel Kuber, Tel: (032) 437 5053, E-mail: samuelk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, SD WAN, Internet

State Information Technology Agency

The Department of Defence archives require supply, implementation and support of a solution for an archive content manager enabler (ACME) for management of archival content.

Tender no: RFB 1093

Information: Mpumelelo Nhlangulele, Tel: (012) 482 2025, E-mail: Mpumelelo.Nhlangulele@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Archiving, Content management

The Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development requires installation, configuration, maintenance and support for Cisco Call Manager.

Tender no: RFB 1092

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Unified communications, Telephony, Telecommunications

Matatiele Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the resuscitation of the municipality's disaster replication site.

Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-32

Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Storage, Server, Replication

Siyathemba Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for an iMIS server.

Tender no: 001/2022

Information: Ryno Oor, Tel: (053) 492 3422, E-mail: ryno@siyathemba.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

South African National Parks

A service provider is sought to supply an end-point security solution that supports network visibility and access management through policy enforcement on devices and users of corporate networks for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: GNP-009-20

Information: Charmaine Muzwayine, Tel: (012) 426 5225, E-mail: charmaine.muzwayine@sanparks.org.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Security, End-point security, Access management, Network visibility, Hardware, Networking

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of new servers and the upgrade of existing servers.

Tender no: ULM-CORP006/22

Information: K. Mbanjwa, Tel: (039) 259 5057, E-mail: mbanjwak@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

The municipality also wishes to procure an electronic document management system on a 36 month contract.

Tender no: ULM-CORP005/22

Information: N. Mabuntana, Tel: (039) 259 5042, E-mail: mabuntanan@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Document management

Matzikama Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT services for a three year period.

Tender no: T10:2021-2022

Information: Roberto Cloete, Cell: 073 164 0624, E-mail: robertoc@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the coordination and management of the municipality's business process outsourcing programme.

Tender no: DPEMS-LED68/2020/2021

Information: Ellen Mashakoe, Tel: (015) 294 1182, E-mail: mashakoee@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, BPO, Consulting, Professional services, Business process outsourcing, BPO, Outsourcing, Managed services

Mnquma Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of license disc scanners.

Tender no: SCM/MLM/30/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Scanners

Supply and installation of network points is also required for Mnquma DLTC offices.

Tender no: SCM/MLM/35/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

A service provider is sought to provide 24 hours toll-free fraud hotline services for a period of two years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/50/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres

CEF (Pty) Ltd

Proposals are requested for the appointment of a service provider to provide a VoIP solution over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: VOIP/11/2021

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, Telephony

Amahlathi Local Municipality

ALM is advertising for the leasing of photocopy machines for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ALM/SCM/16/2021-22

Information: B. Sokrowa, Tel: (043) 492 1155, E-mail: bsokrowa@amahlathi.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Office automation

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

Proposals are invited for the supply, implementation, support and maintenance of a payment reporting services system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: T50/11/21

Information: Brian Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3181, E-mail: briandl@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Payment

Metsimaholo Local Municipality

A service provider is sought for rental and maintenance of high speed copiers and specialised printing equipment on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MLM 08/2021/22

Information: Gugu Nhlapo, Tel: (016) 973 8349, E-mail: gugu.nhlapo@metsimaholo.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Dube TradePort

The DTPC wishes to procure maintenance and support for its web portal for a period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/09/CEO/08/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Web

The organisation is also looking for a service provider for the development of an integrated management system for environmental and quality management (ISO 14001:2015 AND ISO 9001:2015).

Compulsory briefing: 19 Nov – Virtual.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/14/IFR/10/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Provision of technical support of the SABC's building management system is sought for its Auckland Campus.

Tender no: RFQ/LOG/2021/147

Information: Porcia, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Building management, Services, Support and maintenance

The broadcaster is also advertising for mainframe replacement.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/49

Information: Hlabane, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Mainframe

An internet service provider is sought for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Nov – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/60

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

The SABC requires the supply, delivery, and maintenance and support of notebook computer equipment and associated accessories.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/53

Information: Pamela, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Computing, Support and maintenance

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the supply of Office 365 Licence Enterprise 3 for 70 users for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: 21/10/2021

Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Robben Island Museum

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to provide internet services (ISP), firewall services and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services for a period of 36 months, with an option to extend it annually, for a period not exceeding two years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Zoom.

Tender no: RIM ICT 01-2021/2022

Information: Pat Madikane, Tel: (021) 413 4200, E-mail: PatM@robben-island.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, VoIP, Telephony, Voice over IP

Amajuba District Municipality

The district invites service providers to register on the database for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.

Tender no: P2021/07

Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Services

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of manage engine tools – AMS renewal for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/045/21.22

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Software licensing

The company is also looking for a service provider to supply and deliver ICT equipment to two schools in Secunda.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP022/21.22/ICT Mpumalanga

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) STB’s, direct to home (DTH) STBs and Integrated Digital Television Receive System in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.

Non-compulsory briefing: Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT/024/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, STB, DTT, Digital, DTH, Set top boxes

South African Bureau of Standards

A reputable service provider is sought to conduct business analysis and process mapping as well as the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system on a single platform.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/20/429

Information: Portia Semenya, Tel: (012) 428 6179, E-mail: portia.semenya@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Business process analysis, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider for the installation, configuration and provision of 200 MBPS fibre internet for 36 months and installation, configuration and provision of a backup wi-fi line at 20mbps.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov

Tender no: IUCMA/014/FIBREINTERNET/2021

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Wi-Fi, Backup

South African Human Rights Commission

The commission is requesting proposals for the implementation of a comprehensive digitised institutional governance framework.

Tender no: SAHRC 5-2021

Information: AC Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3601, E-mail: Tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Digital, Governance

Transport Education and Training Authority

TETA is looking for a qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), support and maintenance for its complete financial management business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0012/ERP SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, ERP

Proposals are also invited for the appointment of qualified ICT service provider to provide management information system (MIS), support and maintenance for TETA’s core business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0013/MIS SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, MIS, Management information system

Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency

The agency is advertising for the leasing of multi-function copiers, maintenance, and consumables for a period of 10 months.

Tender no: NOTICE 23 OF 2021

Information: Zisanda Madabane, Tel: (043) 492 2103, E-mail: zisanda@bcmda.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision and implementation of a comprehensive e-learning platform for cybersecurity awareness training for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3661

Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane, Tel: (031) 322 8602. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Training and eLearning, IoT, Cybersecurity

The municipality is also advertising for a managed security operations centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3662

Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane or Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 8602/9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, SOC, Security, Security operations centre

The supply, installation and maintenance of a corporate firewall solution is also sought for 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3713

Information: Technical: Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Firewall

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the design, development, supply, installation, maintenance, support and customisation of a wayleave management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: Link.

Tender no: 115S/2021/22

Information: Rudo Zhanda, Tel: (021) 444 6931, E-mail: rudomelissa.zhanda@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Wayleave, Support and maintenance, Software development

The city is looking for a certified Microsoft licensing solution provider (MS LSP).

Tender no: 132S/2021/2022

Information: Zimasa Tyala, Tel: (021) 400 1202, E-mail: Zimasa.Tyala@Capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Licensing

Provision of software development services are sought to design, develop, implement, support and maintain an enterprise performance management application using open source software, standards and principles.

Tender no: 102S/2021/22

Information: Dolan de Jager, Te