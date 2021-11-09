AI strategy for business leaders

Carlo Ruiz, Director AI Datacenter Solutions, EMEA.

What are the top emerging trends in AI?

AI is powering change in every industry across the globe. The top trends we’re seeing are in:

Conversational AI – the application of machine learning to allow humans to interact naturally with devices, machines and computers by simply speaking to them.

Natural language processing (NLP) – a part of conversational AI that can read written text, understand the context and intent and can generate an intelligent text response.

Explainable AI (XAI) – the step-by-step guide to understanding each stage of an AI algorithm’s calculation.

Accelerating advances across industries like finance, architecture, engineering and construction, and healthcare and life sciences.

What are business’s biggest challenges in adopting AI? (Do any of the sessions address these?)

As a relatively new technology, adopting AI doesn’t come without its challenges. Primarily, the biggest challenge for businesses is integrating AI to achieve their objectives, rather than building an AI infrastructure then retro-fitting that for individual use cases. This can lead to more challenges, like using acquired data to its fullest. Regulatory requirements for protecting users' data, internal governance and internal organisational structure can significantly slow down the time it takes to deliver data insights. Implementing AI also requires top talent, which means managers need to know what skills to look out for, and companies need to retain those people. Finally comes the question of infrastructure, and whether to use an on-premises or cloud infrastructure; depending on the data requirements, this decision is usually based on regulation or security requirements.

Which presentations are a must-see for business leaders?