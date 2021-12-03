Revamp ahead for online university placement system

The higher education and training department’s Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) online application system will undergo upgrades and improvements, especially in terms of how it plugs into the systems of higher learning institutions.

This is according to Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, director-general of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), detailing the post-school education and training sector’s preparation for the 2022 academic year.

Designed and introduced by the DHET, CACH is an online application portal for grade 12 students who are seeking admission to post-school education and training.

It can also be useful for prospective students who achieved better-than-expected results, and now wish to access a different course or higher education institution, according to the department.It is also accessible to those learners who did not apply before the tertiary admission closing date the previous year.

According to Sishi, CACH improves the opportunity for students from working class and poor backgrounds to gain a fair opportunity to further their higher education.

Over the years, the central applications system has continued to reduce administrative inefficiencies, he said.

As a result, the higher education department has witnessed how it’s become a system to rely on, particularly for those matriculants who wish to further their studies but have not been offered a place at an institution.

Sishi explained that planned improvements to the system plug in the gaps that exist on CACH. “For example, on 21 January 2022 when the matric results are released, the examination systems of the Department of Basic Education will immediately share the matric results with the Central Applications Clearing House database system.

“This will enable us to immediately, on the 22nd, be able to assist the entire constituency of young people who’d be applying for spaces in the post-school education and training (PSET) sector.

“We’ll also ensure we provide applicants with access to career development services where possible, and opportunities to access spaces still available within the PSET system at universities, TVET colleges or in SETA learnerships.

“Without having to travel to institutions themselves, learners will be able to send their applications via the online system, saving their resources.”