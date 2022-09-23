iKhokha smart card machine enters SME card payment space

Over the last decade, iKhokha has developed digital payment solutions that make it easier for small businesses to start and scale. In the last year alone, they have launched multiple payment methods across the online and physical business landscape.

The company recently launch their flagship card machine – the iK Flyer.

Product Manager Olivier D'Huart spoke on the impact the smart card machine brings to the market.

“The iK Flyer is much more than a world-class card machine. With its smart screen interface, business owners will now have access to more services – like live access to tailored financing solutions. They can also sell digital products, track sales and manage products,” said D’Huart

Having identified the need for faster, more reliable transactions in the small business sector, Product Owner at iKhokha, Jani Rostoll, unpacks the journey of bringing the iK Flyer to life.

“We started with a POC with this new Android-based hardware and set out to work on the most important features: speed and reliability. We then ran a trial on the product with trusted merchants who we know would give us good feedback in terms of the transaction and connectivity reliability,” says Rostoll

The smart device could prove to be a game-changer for business owners as iKhokha seeks to unlock more value for their merchants. Here are five ways the iK Flyer is a worthwhile investment for business owners.

1. Automatic software updates

The iK Flyer comes preloaded with the iKhokha app and automatically receives new updates as they become available. From new features and security upgrades to enhanced usability and bug fixes, the free updates keep the iK Flyer performing optimally without the business owner having to lift a finger.

For business owners, this is great for three reasons:

Access to new features at no additional cost; It eliminates the manual process it takes to update a device; and Better performance as the card machine will always be up to date.

While the launch version of the iK Flyer includes a stock version of the app, iKhokha plans on releasing their exclusive business tools like the popular iK Cash Advance, iK Vend and iK Pay Link in the near future.

2. Better connection and faster speed

Many South African businesses face connectivity challenges, from erratic mobile network or load-shedding. With the iK Flyer, the answer to reliability and speed is simple – more options.

The WiFi-enabled iK Flyer also has two built-in 4G SIM cards with unlimited data. This gives the business owner the power to switch between WiFi and two additional network providers to find the strongest network.

3. High-speed printer for faster sales

The iK Flyer includes a built-in ink-free thermal printer that prints physical receipts at high speeds of 70mm per second. Merchants also have the option to e-mail a digital copy to the customer.

4. Long-lasting removable battery

The iK Flyer is the only card machine in the mPOS (mobile point of sale) space to include a charging base. This base acts as a secure cradle for the device and keeps it charged up when not in use.

Card machines with built-in batteries have a limited lifespan. When the battery gets damaged or eventually depletes, the entire device needs to be replaced. With the iK Flyer’s removable battery, the old battery can be replaced with a new one. This eliminates continuous reinvestment in new hardware.

5. Business management tools

The iK Flyer also includes a business management suite, which makes it easier for business owners to run their day-to-day. The device enables staff-switching, enabling each staff member to easily login under a unique profile. It also gives the business owner or admin an overview of staff performance, business inventory and sales.

Helping SA businesses rise higher with the iK Flyer

Ramsay Daly, iKhokha’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer, is eager to see this exciting innovation impact South African SMEs.

“The iK Flyer incorporates the best of iKhokha's software products in one high-quality card machine and ensures business owners have all the tools they need to succeed in the South African business environment,” says Daly.

The iK Flyer is launching at a competitive price of R1 999, including the charging base. Users of the iK Flyer will enjoy iKhokha’s low transaction rates (starting at 2.75%) that drop the more they sell. The smart card machine accepts payments from all major SA bank cards, including digital cards like Samsung Pay and Apple Pay.

To learn more about the iK Flyer plus iKhokha’s latest devices and services, visit www.iKhokha.com.