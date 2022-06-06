Mavenir Awarded Best Telco Cloud Strategy and Best Open RAN Technology at the 2022 5G MENA Awards

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, is pleased to announce it has won 2 awards - Best Telco Cloud Strategy and Best Open RAN Technology at the 5G MENA Awards held in Dubai May 30-June 1, 2022, reflecting Mavenir’s continued commitment to be a leader in solutions supporting 5G core technology, RAN and service innovation.

“Mavenir is honored to be recognized for our innovation and advances in Cloud technologies, as well as our Open RAN technology which includes our near-real-time Radio Intelligence Controller (RIC) solution, both of which enable a virtualized network strategy for CSPs,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Mavenir’s Chief Technology and Strategy Officer. “Our customers continue to show trust in our Open RAN solution. We have all the components of Open RAN solutions deployed currently (RIC, CU, DU, RU) and ready to integrate with any other vendor’s Open RAN implementations.”

Mavenir’s Telco Cloud strategy enables operators to avoid cloud “lock-in” by providing freedom to move workloads to any cloud, when and where it makes sense. The 100% cloud-native architecture allows operators to leverage robust IT automation tools made available in mature cloud environments, resulting in consistent, automated deployments.

“Operators may have plans to move some workloads to the public cloud, while others may continue to run existing workloads on-prem or in a private cloud environment. So, supporting a hybrid environment is critical for most successful transformation.” Pankajakshan added, “We then take our cloud strategy to the next level by providing Open RAN, Core and IMS functions in a Network-as-a-Hosted Service Model with AWS. Our solution will seamlessly integrate with on-prem components allowing greater flexibility for network rollouts.”

Mavenir’s approach paves the way for automated deployment using pre-integrated and end-to-end validated solutions in different clouds. Benefits include reduced time for setup and integration and a low cost of ownership for rapid service trials and rollouts. The solution helps operators take advantage of public cloud technology. Operators can count on Mavenir for reliable, carrier-grade, high-performance solutions with security and on-demand scaling.