NetWitness Appoints Industry Veteran Ken Naumann as New CEO

NetWitness, an RSA® Group Business and globally trusted provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response services, today welcomes Ken Naumann as the new Chief Executive Officer.

“NetWitness has long prided itself on forging the frontier of extended detection and response capabilities, which is becoming increasingly universal amid an industry renaissance that prioritizes investment in threat detection,” said Rohit Ghai, CEO of RSA Group. “With decades of experience in enterprise tech and cybersecurity, Ken brings the right mix of growth, strategy and diligence to take NetWitness to the next level.”

Naumann joins NetWitness from AccessData, a provider of digital forensic investigation technology where he led the company’s growth as CEO. Under his leadership and direction, AccessData was one of the world leaders in data forensics before it was ultimately acquired by Exterro. Over his 25-year career, Naumann has served as CEO of a mix of public, private-equity, and venture-backed companies, mainly focused on social media compliance and information security. Naumann has also held executive leadership positions at fast-growing companies within the vulnerability assessment and incident response industries, including Guidance Software, now part of OpenText, and BindView, which was later acquired by Symantec.

“NetWitness has served the global infosec community for decades, reaching large, complex enterprises and government agencies. The company’s focus has been to strengthen network, endpoint and log analytics in any computing environment,” said Naumann. “I’m excited to be part of this journey and innovating our solutions to become more intelligent, automated and accessible in the cloud.”

NetWitness began as a government-sponsored research project to inspect network packets for cyberthreats and to develop the tools to detect and respond to them. Since then, the technology has continuously evolved and innovated to tackle today’s most complex attacks. NetWitness now features fully integrated components for network, log, endpoint and IoT detection and response. With its long history and global footprint, NetWitness XDR integrates directly with the world’s most critical and widely deployed tools, as well as many specialized and industry-specific solutions.

The appointment of Naumann as CEO coincides with the launch of NetWitness Platform XDR 12, the industry’s most comprehensive extended detection and response solution.