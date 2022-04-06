Strive Masiyiwa’s daughter gets Econet board seat

Strive Masiyiwa, founder and executive chairman of Econet.

Zimbabwean-born telecoms mogul Strive Masiyiwa’s daughter Tsitsi has been appointed to the board of Econet Wireless, a company founded by her father.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is a subsidiary of Econet Group, a telecoms and technology group with operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and Europe.

Announcing the appointment yesterday, the company said: “The board of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is pleased to announce the appointment of Miss Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa to the board of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The appointment is with effect from 1 April 2022.”

The appointment comes a month after her billionaire father resigned from the board of the Zimbabwe business. He has been on the board since the formation of the company in 1993.

In detailing the new board member’s experience, Econet said: “Miss Masiyiwa is a senior executive, social entrepreneur and philanthropist. She serves on a number of boards, including Higherlife Foundation, where she is head of design and innovation, and the Harvard University Leadership Council for the Centre of African Studies.

“Miss Masiyiwa holds BSc (Hons) degree in banking and international finance from Bayes Business School, City University London, and a Masters of Social Entrepreneurship from Hult International Business School, and is currently completing the Executive MBA from Cambridge Judge Business School, Cambridge University.”

It added she has worked in various organisations, spearheading investment and funding programmes as well as the human capital development of those organisations.

“She currently holds a number of leadership positions in both local and international organisations. Miss Masiyiwa brings a wealth of experience to the board.”

As for the businessman, Masiyiwa remains executive chairman and founder of Econet Group.

The 60-year-old also chairs Liquid Telecom, a Pan-African fibre-optic operator, a subsidiary of Econet, and was recently named among Africa’s richest businesspeople.

Masiyiwa is also African Union Special Envoy to the continent’s COVID response, appointed by president Cyril Ramaphosa.