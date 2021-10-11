Synology unveils C2 Backup

Data protection and cloud back up company Synology has introduced its Synology C2 cloud application, that it says provides powerful and efficient data protection for Windows devices, regardless of where they are located.

Yen-ju Lin, product manager for C2 Backup, says the solution centralises protection of devices, whether they are located at home or distributed across multiple offices. "It is easy to set up and use, and requires no additional hardware to protect Windows devices, allowing users to start backing up today."



The solutions come in two subscription plans, C2 Backup For Individuals and C2 Backup For Businesses, and enable everything on Windows PCs and servers to be securely and quickly backed up from a single console, says Lin. This includes system configurations and software, files and folders, and external drives, she explains.



Data backed up on C2 Backup is protected against unauthorised access by end-to-end AES-256 encryption, with a user-held private key necessary to unlock backup files and sensitive information.



C2 Backup employs incremental forever backup to optimise storage and bandwidth, which reduces the amount of data uploaded for each backup to only those blocks that have changed, making the process more efficient, Lin says.



Subscribers can set their own version retention preferences, and retention policies can be tailored to meet specific requirements or comply with corporate policies and regulations. The solution also offers scheduling strategies to ensure backups are never missed. Backups can be executed periodically, or can be triggered by events such as screen locking, account logout, or device power-up.



In the event of device failure, data loss, or ransomware attacks, C2 Backup's recovery methods enable users to rapidly resume services. File-level recovery allows them to retrieve any file needed at once, and entire devices can be restored to their previous state with bare-metal recovery, she adds.

"Individual device owners can easily find and quickly download their backed up data all by themselves by accessing the intuitive C2 Backup console," Lin said. "Clear versioning also allows users to retrieve older copies of their files from the portal when needed."

Users are allowed to try the capabilities of C2 Backup for free with an extended 90-day free trial, valid until the end of 2021, by clicking here.



Synology has three distributors in South Africa, Corex, Linkqage and Rectron.