Mavenir and Qualcomm Accelerate Next Generation 5G Infrastructure with Expanded Portfolio of Open RAN Solutions

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to expand its OpenBeam Open RAN portfolio of 5G Radio Units (RU) spanning categories ranging from mmWave to Massive MIMO with 64T64R capabilities to 8T8R radios to drive the transition towards modern networks. In addition, Mavenir plans to develop vDU RAN software based on the Qualcomm® X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card. This collaboration aims to leverage the power of Mavenir’s software solutions and Qualcomm Technologies’ global leadership in 5G and connectivity platforms, to deliver expanded next-generation solutions.

By working together, the two companies’ aim is to proliferate Open RAN globally, with transformative solutions, helping to enable flexible network deployments to serve diverse companies’ and operators’ needs across 5G. With support from the Qualcomm® X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and the high-performance Massive MIMO Qualcomm® QRUxxx 5G RAN Platform, the new products from Mavenir are designed to enhance the existing Mavenir product portfolio of Open RAN solutions that enable the deployment of innovative, virtualized, and open 5G networks at scale and help operators to meet performance demands at the connected intelligent edge.

Network operators are facing the difficult challenge of rolling out cost-effective 5G network infrastructure, while addressing the complexities of supporting the demands of next-generation networks for high capacity and low latency needed to enhance user experiences to consumers. With the accelerated growth in mobile data traffic, network operators are seeking higher capacity platforms to satisfy their customers’ needs.

“Combining Mavenir’s cloud-based and Open RAN-based network expertise with Qualcomm Technologies’ technology leadership in developing high performance and low power Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) 5G solutions for device and infrastructure products, will redefine how mobile networks are designed and how next-gen services are delivered, offering operators new opportunities to create innovation within their networks,” said Pardeep Kohli, president and chief executive officer, Mavenir.

“As a global technology leader in 5G, Qualcomm Technologies is dedicated to driving the industry forward and pushing the envelope of innovation. We can only achieve this goal by working with other like-minded industry leaders and innovators such as Mavenir. Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to collaborate with Mavenir on the development of comprehensive ORAN solutions to accelerate next generation 5G mobile infrastructure global adoption, and help operators meet performance demands at the edge for enhanced user experiences,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 5G, mobile broadband and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The solutions are expected to be available for global deployment in 2023.