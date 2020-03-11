ICT tenders: Buying slowdown hits

The National Tender Bulletin is deceptively heavyset this week; however much of its content is made up of those companies that have been selected to participate in a schools feeding program.

Activity is minimal across all sectors and sections as government procurement goes through the traditional slowdown following the delivery of the National Budget Speech. This period tends to be brief, with activity ramping up in the weeks before the financial year ends on 31 March and in preparation for the new fiscal.

The software sector leads this week, followed by the services sector with complimentary requests for support and maintenance. All is not lost for the hardware sector; however, requests drop to three.

New tenders

Department of Correctional Services

SITA is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of mainframe TCP/IP terminal emulator software with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2093/ 2019

Information: Felix Ramosa, Tel: (012) 482 2546, E-mail: Felix.ramosa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Mar 2020

Tags: Software, Networking, Support and maintenance, Services

South African Tourism

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of an IP CCTV surveillance system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: SAT175/ 19

Information: Alfred Masemene, Tel: (011) 895 3071, E-mail: alfredm@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 30 Mar 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, CCTV, Security, Support and maintenance

The organistion is also looking for a BPM solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Mar

Tender no: SAT175/ 19

Information: Alfred Masemene, Tel: (011) 895 3071, E-mail: alfredm@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 30 Mar 2020

Tags: Software, BPM, Business process management

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

Bids are invited for the provision of a content management solution including associated software assurance services, maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 Mar

Tender no: RFB 2087/ 2019

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: (012) 482 2754, E-mail: portia.mphela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Mar 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Content management, Support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA requires renewal of Bateleur software product licences for the Government Pensions Administration Agency for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFB 2095/ 2019

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: (012) 482 2339, E-mail: audrey.matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Mar 2020

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider to provide a risk and compliance management system with a maintenance and support agreement of 5 years, on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Mar

Tender no: ICASA 16/ 2019

Information: Sbahle Mhlaba, Tel(: 012) 568 4089, E-mail: Smhlaba@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Mar 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Risk management, Compliance, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for bandwidth optimisation solutions (supply, implementation and maintenance) on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 02/ 2019

Information: Samuel Siziba, Tel: (012) 568 3629, E-mail: Ssiziba@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Mar 2020

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

Medical Research Council of South Africa

The council requires pro-active alerting, monitoring, reporting, managed services and procurement of storage related hardware.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: SAMRC/ ITSDPMSH/2019/ 20

Information: Technical: Patrick Charls, Tel: (021) 938 0911, Fax: (021) 938 0611, E-mail: patrick.charls@mrc.ac.za. General: Zoliswa Mthwa, Tel: (021) 938 0883, Fax: (021) 938 0611, E-mail: tenders@mrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Storage

National Treasury

The Government Technical Advisory Centre wishes to identify a service provider to stabilise and enhance the K2 platform by providing development, maintenance and support services to the MFIP programme management unit.

Tender no: GTAC 031- 2019

Information: Nolubabalo Tokwe, Tel: (012) 315 5549, Fax: (012) 315 5923, E-mail: psp@gtac.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Mar 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance, K2

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

SAS SETA requires a suitable and experienced records management specialist service provider for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Mar

Tender no:RFP/ SASSETA/201920127

Information: Musa Mazibuko, E-mail: scm01@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Mar 2020

Tags: Software, Records management, Professional services

South African National Space Agency

SANSA invites bids for the National Land Cover Land Use Change Detection System for a period of two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 Mar

Tender no: EO/ 008/ 03/ 2020

Information: Technical: Wongama Tengela, Tel: (012) 844 0500, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za. General: Azola Nodali, Tel: (012) 844 0500, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Mar 2020

Tags: Software

Erratum

Electoral Commission

The IEC is advertising for the supply and delivery of voter registration devices.

Note: The bid specifications contains a list of certifications on page 53 of the tender document that must accompany the bid submission, namely: (a) ICASA type approved in accordance to ICASA type approval regulations, 2013 (b) Various Military (MIL) standards and minimum Ingress Protection (IP) ratings (c) Various South African National Standards (SANS), British Standards (BS), International Standards (IEC) or equivalent In dealing with the matter, the bid evaluation criteria will test for compliance against the required certificates provided or proof of application and confirmation from relevant authorities by bidder. The allowance is made to enable bidders to conform to the requirement given the tight timeframes but does not waive the mandatory obligation to submit the certificate. Bidders are herewith advised that failure to submit the mandatory certification/s at bid closing date or by no later than 8 May 2020 will disqualify the bid.

Tender no: IEC/ LG- 05/ 2019

Information: Technical: Granville Abrahams or Rama Munisamy, Tel: (012) 622 5547/5210, E-mail: abrahamsg@elections.org.za, munisamyr@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, Tel: (012) 622 5700.Closing date: 6 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware

Cancellations

South African Revenue Service

Appointment of a service provider for the development and implementation of a business continuity management programme.

Tender no: RFP 68-2018

South African Social Security Agency

Development and implementation of the SASSA Enterprise Project Governance Tool (EPGT) for a period of three (03) years.

Tender no: SASSA: 15/ 19/ ICT/HO

SASSA invites potential service providers to procure 480 desktops and 150 laptops.

Tender no: SASSA: 30/ 19/ ICT/EC

Results

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

Appointment of a service provider to maintain an existing departmental wide enterprise licence agreement to include GIS software, maintenance and support services for all units within the department for a period of three years.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1 RDLR–0033 (2019/2020)

Successful bidder: ESRI South Africa (PTY)LTD

Value: R26 822 138