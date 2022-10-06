Huawei Apps Up contest leverages Huawei Mobile Services to accelerate local business growth

The annual Huawei Global App Innovation Contest (Apps Up) provides an unmatched platform for Africa’s greatest app developers to showcase their talent and abilities while driving the advance of digital innovation in the process.

This year is no different. Leading with the theme: ‘Together We Innovate’, Huawei has once again opened the opportunity for more people to enter and create apps that integrate into the exceptional Huawei ecosystem.

This means, as a tech developer, you have the opportunity to reach over 8.5 million device users in South Africa and expand your business, using Huawei’s extensive digital expertise.

We sat down with the Rudy Sambo, Chief Commercialisation Officer at Droppa, to share some insights on winning the 2021 Apps Up Contest, integrating their app into the Huawei ecosystem and the opportunities that have ultimately helped them to grow their app.

How the idea for the development of the Droppa app came about

We recognised that the movement from one place to another is always stressful and the admin involved with it has made it a daunting and dreadful task. This is where Droppa came in to ensure that when one needs to transport something, the moving experience is effortless and hassle-free with the offering of rental vehicles, fleet and courier services.

Droppa was founded by Khathutshelo Mufumadi; it is an on-demand logistics service that allows you to transport parcels, goods and furnishings by making use of the platform and its interactive booking system at your convenience. This innovative development came about in 2011 when Mufumadi was assisting his sister with transporting various things for her events business.

The mobile app allows users to request a truck for any and all of their transportation needs across all major cities in South Africa, with competitive pricing based on distance and size of the parcels being delivered. This provides a platform that is affordable, reliable, on-time and easy to use.

Convenient and easy to use: a step-by-step guideline of how the Droppa app works

Download the app from AppGallery. Once downloaded, choose the service you would like to utilise. Enter the pick-up and drop-off address. Enter the dimensions of the goods you are moving. Select the delivery option you would like to use, for example, for courier, you have options to use budget, express, flash, etc. Select your preferred payment method. Once payment has been processed, you will receive a confirmation e-mail and SMS. Once your Droppa request has been processed, you are able to track your parcel until it is delivered.

An opportunity to grow: Droppa wins the Huawei 2021 Apps Up contest

We won the Honourable Mention Award at the prestigious Huawei Apps Up 2021 contest. The prize money received from the contest allowed Droppa to purchase additional monitors that are essential to the day-to-day operations of the team.

Through the Apps Up contest, we were presented with major exposure through our participation and eventually the win. This resulted in Droppa experiencing an increase in downloads, as well as brand awareness across the board, and this allowed us to tap into a new audience altogether.

One of the major lessons we learnt was that we had to diligently optimise our platform from time to time in order to remain competitively relevant in the market. The biggest opportunity that was realised was that of being able to tap into new markets. Although entering such a market came with its own challenges, we were able to greatly benefit from reaching and engaging with a new audience that has been looking for a platform like ours and we continuously learn, grow and adjust to the ever-changing market environment.

The fundamental qualities for a successful app

For Droppa, a seamless user experience is important as we believe our customers are looking for a solution that is easy to use and one that makes their lives easier. This, followed by a visually stimulating UI design that encourages user engagement, means you are able to create a technology solution that is not only functional but encourages users to spend more time on your platform.

We would encourage individuals wanting to build their brand to do extensive market research. It is important to understand what your target audience is looking for, the specs used by the industry as well as trends. By doing research, brands are able to prepare themselves for what is to come, and give themselves an opportunity to create a solution that will directly address their audience's pain-points, on the go.

The importance of partnerships

Strategic partnerships in our business have elevated Droppa to the next level.

Through these partnerships, we have been able to tap into new markets, delivery channels as well as resources that have allowed the company to grow in the local market and region and increase our market share in the process. Such partnerships have also allowed us to create multiple job opportunities for hundreds of South Africans and we see this as a continuous endeavour.

Moving forward: Droppa’s global business expansion

Droppa believes in creating job opportunities for as many individuals as possible and this has been an imperative. The company has already secured 50 delivery bikes, which means 50 more individuals will be able to earn an income and put food on the table for their families.

Working globally, Droppa intends to increase its stake in each market while also distinguishing themselves as the premium delivery solution of choice.

Apps Up is the perfect showcase for African app developers looking to create awareness for their innovative approaches to overcoming the day-to-day challenges people on the continent experience. For more information on the rules and any other questions on Apps Up 2022, visit the official website. Don’t delay, enter your app today and stand a chance to win your share of $1 000 000 in prize money.