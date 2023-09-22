Latest release of ServiceNow platform embeds generative AI across all workflows

CJ Desai, Chief Operating Officer, ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), which positions itself as the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has announced a major Now Platform expansion with the Now Assist family of solutions. Available in the Now Platform Vancouver release, Now Assist for IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery (HRSD) and Creator embed the power of generative AI across all workflows on the Now Platform to help accelerate productivity, improve experiences and increase agility for customers. To power new features within Now Assist, the company is releasing a domain-specific ServiceNow large language model (Now LLM), built for the enterprise and optimised for productivity and data privacy.

“Organisations are seeking a trusted partner to help them navigate this dynamic and fast-moving era of intelligence,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer, ServiceNow. “ServiceNow has thousands of customers already using the Now Platform to digitise and streamline processes across the enterprise. With our Vancouver release, we’re combining the power of the Now Platform with new generative AI features to bring AI-driven intelligence to every corner of the business, creating a catalyst for productivity and better enterprise experiences."

Delivering enterprise-grade generative AI across every workflow

According to Goldman Sachs, generative AI will lift human productivity, adding almost $7 trillion to global GDP in the next decade.(1) The Now Platform operationalises generative AI to drive growth and help reduce costs for every customer across every business function with enterprise-grade AI designed for digital trust and privacy. Now Assist is woven into all processes and workflows to help optimise performance and follows ServiceNow guidelines for ethical and responsible development and use.

All aspects of Now Assist incorporate generative AI features, such as case, incident and agent chat summarisation, virtual agent and search, that can be applied to a broad range of scenarios and functions, so every persona from employees to agents to developers can harness the power of generative AI. This foundational approach allows enterprises to bring the power of generative AI to any department and expand to other parts of the business quickly and easily.

Now Assist for ITSM empowers enterprise IT leaders to take control of their IT experience, dramatically improving agent productivity and the employee experience with faster resolutions. With summaries of incident history and live Virtual Agent interaction designed to deliver complete answers instead of search results, agents can resolve issues and requests faster without needing to ask users to repeat themselves. Now Assist for ITSM can also create contextual summaries of incidents and resolution notes, which helps organisations implement incident management best practices and resolve more incidents in less time.

empowers enterprise IT leaders to take control of their IT experience, dramatically improving agent productivity and the employee experience with faster resolutions. With summaries of incident history and live Virtual Agent interaction designed to deliver complete answers instead of search results, agents can resolve issues and requests faster without needing to ask users to repeat themselves. Now Assist for ITSM can also create contextual summaries of incidents and resolution notes, which helps organisations implement incident management best practices and resolve more incidents in less time. Now Assist for CSM streamlines the customer service process from beginning to end, leading to higher agent productivity, potential cost savings and an improved customer experience. By rapidly generating summaries for cases and chats, Now Assist for CSM reduces manual work and allows agents to resolve customer issues faster. Customers also benefit from an improved self-service experience, with access to resources that help them find answers fast, leading to higher case deflection and cost reduction.

streamlines the customer service process from beginning to end, leading to higher agent productivity, potential cost savings and an improved customer experience. By rapidly generating summaries for cases and chats, Now Assist for CSM reduces manual work and allows agents to resolve customer issues faster. Customers also benefit from an improved self-service experience, with access to resources that help them find answers fast, leading to higher case deflection and cost reduction. Now Assist for HR helps HR leaders drive productivity and operational efficiency, reduces redundant, manual tasks for HR teams and gets employees the answers they need quickly with little disruption to their day. HR managers can handle issues from payroll discrepancies to paperwork changes without needing to sift through loads of information by reviewing instant summaries of case topics, previous history from live chat and virtual agent interactions, as well as previous resolutions and actions taken. This gives HR teams the context they need to solve problems quickly and confidently.

helps HR leaders drive productivity and operational efficiency, reduces redundant, manual tasks for HR teams and gets employees the answers they need quickly with little disruption to their day. HR managers can handle issues from payroll discrepancies to paperwork changes without needing to sift through loads of information by reviewing instant summaries of case topics, previous history from live chat and virtual agent interactions, as well as previous resolutions and actions taken. This gives HR teams the context they need to solve problems quickly and confidently. Now Assist for Creator helps development teams create and scale apps more quickly on the Now Platform. Trained on code from ServiceNow engineering, results are designed to be higher quality, more scalable, and more secure than any other code generation technology. Now Assist for Creator includes the general availability of text-to-code, which converts natural language text into high-quality code suggestions, and in some cases complete code. Text-to-code helps ensure every corner of the enterprise can create seamless coding experiences that can deliver fast development and increased productivity.

AI embedded in the DNA of the Now Platform

ServiceNow’s generative AI strategy provides customers with broad and secure LLM support, through either general purpose LLMs or ServiceNow-developed models. General-purpose LLMs provide customer flexibility and currently include access to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service LLM and OpenAI API. Built into the ServiceNow platform, domain-specific LLMs are designed specifically for ServiceNow’s workflows, use cases and processes, and are tailored to agents, employees, customers and IT administrators who use ServiceNow. This allows for an excellent end-user experience, unprecedented time-to-market and the highest levels of transparency and governance.

For example, features within Now Assist for Search are powered by a ServiceNow fine-tuned LLM based on the NVIDIA NeMo framework and served using NVIDIA Triton Inference Server software, both part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. These features bring to market new capabilities built from the ServiceNow and NVIDIA partnership announced in May.

Pricing and availability

With the launch of Now Assist, ServiceNow also rolled out its generative AI pricing packages. These new SKUs allow customers to get started with Now Assist quickly and easily through pricing models built on a number of factors including value, flexibility and simplicity. Details about generative AI pricing can be found here.

All generative AI innovations announced today are part of ServiceNow’s Now Platform Vancouver release and will be generally available in the ServiceNow Store on 29 September to all customers.

“Customers that we speak to in the region have moved beyond talking about the potential of generative AI and are now laser focused on the impact it is driving in their business. Now Assist from ServiceNow integrates generative AI across the entire technology value chain – where the work is being done – to drive tangible bottom-line business benefits,” commented Mark Ackerman, Area VP for Middle East & Africa at ServiceNow.

Further innovations delivered in the Now Platform

The Now Platform Vancouver release also enhances security and governance, simplifies critical processes in healthcare and finance and accelerates talent transformation through AI. Highlights include:

ServiceNow Zero Trust Access is the latest feature in ServiceNow Vault, helping customers build a zero trust framework for the Now Platform with granular authentication policies. By safeguarding the type of access available to a user in a session based on various risk parameters like location, network, user risk and devices, organisations can securely expand their network of who can use authorised ServiceNow users by safeguarding access available to a user in a session based on various risk parameters like location, network, user risk, devices, while helping also protecting customer and proprietary data.

is the latest feature in ServiceNow Vault, helping customers build a zero trust framework for the Now Platform with granular authentication policies. By safeguarding the type of access available to a user in a session based on various risk parameters like location, network, user risk and devices, organisations can securely expand their network of who can use authorised ServiceNow users by safeguarding access available to a user in a session based on various risk parameters like location, network, user risk, devices, while helping also protecting customer and proprietary data. ServiceNow’s new Clinical Device Management (CDM) solution simplifies how healthcare providers install, service, manage and maximise the life of devices, such as MRI and X-ray machines. CDM automates the upkeep and management of these devices, guides staff on ordering parts and identifies the best technicians for device maintenance, leading to improved patient safety and care. In addition, healthcare providers save on the maintenance expense related to critical, costly devices.

solution simplifies how healthcare providers install, service, manage and maximise the life of devices, such as MRI and X-ray machines. CDM automates the upkeep and management of these devices, guides staff on ordering parts and identifies the best technicians for device maintenance, leading to improved patient safety and care. In addition, healthcare providers save on the maintenance expense related to critical, costly devices. To help leaders better meet the needs of their workforce while optimising for the future of work, Employee Growth and Development (EGD) is also generally available today. EGD uses AI to collect, validate, and continuously update employee skills data, giving leaders greater visibility and insight into workforce capabilities so they can make smarter talent decisions that fuel business growth.

Please see the full release here.