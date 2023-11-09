#STRONGERTOGETHER
Companies
Sectors
Computing

vCampus to connect Africa’s learners and content creators

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 09 Nov 2023
Read time 1min 50sec
Comments (0)
Tebogo Moleta, founder and MD of Think Tank.
Tebogo Moleta, founder and MD of Think Tank.

Think Tank, a technology solutions, training and social enterprise company, is gearing up to launch vCampus, a new digital learning platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

vCampus targets both individual learners and businesses, as well as tertiary institutions and other educational content creators.

Tebogo Moleta, founder and MD of Think Tank says the company has already engaged with the Tshwane University of Technology, which has expressed interest in utilising vCampus for its ICT faculty.

The plan is to partner with tertiary institutions across South Africa and attract independent education-focused content creators with the revenue-sharing partnership option. “The two can publish their courses on vCampus free of charge, giving them an additional revenue stream beyond their own efforts,” explains Moleta.

Think Tank uses a standard 50/50 revenue sharing model for partnerships with independent educational content creators. Moleta says this is sets the company apart as most education or e-learning platforms demand 65% of revenue – after tax and payment gateway fees. For universities, the revenue sharing model is negotiated on a case-by-case basis.

Who is eligible as a content creator?

See also

SA TVET colleges must be springboard for tech jobs

Comms minister urges holistic skills development for 4IR SA

Prospective training content creators must apply to secure this status, upload relevant supporting documentation, and other business credentials, including ID and proof of address.

“Once approved, the user can create a course following specific course creation guidelines recommended by Think Tank. The course is then submitted for review and verification, and once approved, the course is made available to the public via vCampus,” says Moleta.

vCampus can facilitate e-commerce and allow content creators to sell products via the platform.

There is also a white-label solution available on a monthly or yearly subscription basis. It is accessible to both educational and non-educational companies looking to provide education services via a digital platform. 

Companies purchasing a white-label subscription will gain access to the vLibrary list of courses, including ICT, health and safety, business skills, sales and marketing, leadership and management, and career development.

vCampus is scheduled to go live by the end of January 2024.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.