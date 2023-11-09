vCampus to connect Africa’s learners and content creators

Tebogo Moleta, founder and MD of Think Tank.

Think Tank, a technology solutions, training and social enterprise company, is gearing up to launch vCampus, a new digital learning platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

vCampus targets both individual learners and businesses, as well as tertiary institutions and other educational content creators.

Tebogo Moleta, founder and MD of Think Tank says the company has already engaged with the Tshwane University of Technology, which has expressed interest in utilising vCampus for its ICT faculty.

The plan is to partner with tertiary institutions across South Africa and attract independent education-focused content creators with the revenue-sharing partnership option. “The two can publish their courses on vCampus free of charge, giving them an additional revenue stream beyond their own efforts,” explains Moleta.

Think Tank uses a standard 50/50 revenue sharing model for partnerships with independent educational content creators. Moleta says this is sets the company apart as most education or e-learning platforms demand 65% of revenue – after tax and payment gateway fees. For universities, the revenue sharing model is negotiated on a case-by-case basis.

Who is eligible as a content creator?

Prospective training content creators must apply to secure this status, upload relevant supporting documentation, and other business credentials, including ID and proof of address.

“Once approved, the user can create a course following specific course creation guidelines recommended by Think Tank. The course is then submitted for review and verification, and once approved, the course is made available to the public via vCampus,” says Moleta.

vCampus can facilitate e-commerce and allow content creators to sell products via the platform.

There is also a white-label solution available on a monthly or yearly subscription basis. It is accessible to both educational and non-educational companies looking to provide education services via a digital platform.

Companies purchasing a white-label subscription will gain access to the vLibrary list of courses, including ICT, health and safety, business skills, sales and marketing, leadership and management, and career development.

vCampus is scheduled to go live by the end of January 2024.