HONOR announces special offers as part of its Black Friday campaign

Save up to R500 this Black Friday.

This Black Friday, HONOR is spreading the joy by unveiling a series of incredible offers on its latest line-up, including standout deals from the robust X Series and the impressive N Series. HONOR enthusiasts can take advantage of this golden opportunity to upgrade their smartphones at unbeatable prices. From durable design, cutting-edge features to impressive camera capabilities, the X Series and N Series showcase HONOR's commitment to innovation.

Huge savings on HONOR N Series

As part of Black Friday, tech enthusiasts can expect great discounts on the HONOR 70, HONOR 90 5G and HONOR 90 Lite 5G from the mid-range N Series. The all-new HONOR 90 5G showcases HONOR's cutting-edge AI technology and best-in-class innovations, including AI Vlog Master and 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display with the ultra-clear 200MP camera. HONOR 90 5G is available now at an exciting price for a limited time.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G features a 100MP main camera, enabling people to create amazing, high-definition photos. Its 6.7-inch HONOR FullView Display enables users to watch and enjoy their favourite TV shows and videos on a big screen. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6% and comes with ultra-thin 1.1mm bezels, which ensure an immersive viewing experience for both work and play.

The HONOR 70, on the other hand, boasts an array of cutting-edge camera innovations, including Solo Cut Vlog Mode. This innovative feature empowers users to truly shine as the main character in their vlogs, while also capturing the entirety of the scene. With Solo Cut Vlog Mode, you can effortlessly create a separate video highlighting yourself, all while simultaneously recording a comprehensive video showcasing the entire ambiance.

HONOR X Series

HONOR is offering amazing discounts on a variety of smartphones from the X Series line-up, such as the HONOR X7a, HONOR X6a, HONOR X5 Plus and many others. These phones are designed to cater to different types of users, ranging from those looking for an affordable smartphone with decent features to those seeking a premium device with top-of-the-line specifications.

The Black Friday season brings a unique chance for users to not only stay ahead in technology, but also do so with significant savings. Dive into the festivities and discover the perfect blend of performance and affordability as HONOR makes this holiday season a celebration of seamless connectivity and advanced smart living.

Price and availability

Save up to R500 this Black Friday on your favourite HONOR devices from these selected retailers: Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, PEP, Ackermans, Mr Price, Edgards, Makro, TFG, Truworths, Dunns, HiFi Corp and Woolworths.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za.