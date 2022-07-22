NTT Presents at the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022

(Graphic: Business Wire)

NTT Corporation (“NTT”) screened the “International Conference for Visualizing our Future brought about by Technological Innovation feat. IOWN” at the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022 (SSFF & Asia 2022), one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia recognized by the U.S. Academy Awards. The conference featured a discussion between NTT, experts of various fields, and international directors who have won the Grand Prix at SSFF & Asia about a vision of the future influenced by technological innovation like IOWN.

After filmmakers from around the world watched the screening, NTT issued a call for short films featuring the theme of our ideal lives created alongside scientific and technological innovation. From the entries, we will create one short film that best captures the theme.

NTT is working toward the realization of a smart society founded on IOWN, which is the next-generation communication platform. In November 2021, we founded the Natural Society Lab to communicate how the technology incorporating IOWN will benefit society and enrich people's lives. We also create short films to convey to the masses our vision of a world where innovation in science and technology flourish alongside ideal human life.

Experts and filmmakers that took part in the conference included the Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival Executive Producer and Shinichiro Kumagaya, a professor from the Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Tokyo. The conference included discussions on the following four topics:

Part 1: What is "Natural Society Lab"?

Part 2: Natural Society Lab & Daily Life - in the Context of Film & Science

Part 3: Creators' Take on Visualizing Thought

Part 4: Expressing the World Realized by IOWN

Conference Speakers:

Akiko Kudo

NTT Senior Vice President

Head of Public Relations and Deputy Head of Business strategy

**2022.June

Junji Watanabe

NTT Communication Science Laboratories

Senior Distinguished Research Scientist

Shinichiro Kumagaya

Pediatrician and Associate Professor at the Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology

Shuichi Fukatsu

Executive Producer for Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival

Kristof Deak

Filmmaker

Genevieve Clay-Smith

Filmmaker

The short films selected and produced through the competition will be released next year.

IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) A future communication platform utilizing cutting-edge optical-related technology and information processing technology to realize a smart world.

