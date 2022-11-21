Vodacom’s new comms solution targets deaf people

Vodacom has launched a real-time communications solution to drive digital inclusion for persons with disabilities.

The specific needs and national relay service (NRS) enables deaf, hearing- and speech-impaired persons to contact hearing people, such as family, friends and organisations, in real-time and on their own without asking a friend or someone else to make the call.

Vodacom says registered Vodacom prepaid and postpaid customers who are deaf and use South African sign language, are hearing-impaired or have speech difficulties, can place a call to any hearing person via specially trained relay officers (ROs).

It says the ROs are the central link on the call and facilitate communication between the NRS user and the called party.

Vodacom explains: “The NRS enables deaf, hearing- and speech-impaired customers to choose the type of relay service that meets the needs of their specific disability. This includes voice relay, text relay, live chat, captioned telephony relay, as well as video relay. The NRS is free of charge for customers using a Vodacom SIM.

“As part of the NRS, Vodacom is also offering a video relay service, which enables deaf SA sign language customers to use video technology to communicate with hearing persons. A video call connects deaf customers to ROs, who are South African sign language interpreters (SASLIs).

“For example, the SA sign language user connects to the SASLI on video, the SASLI re-speaks the deaf user’s message to a hearing person using a phone, while simultaneously signing the conversation to the user.

“Besides the NRS, customers with various disabilities, such as visual, hearing or physical impairments, can access the specific needs call centre to resolve Vodacom service-related queries.”

Vodacom pioneered a specific needs initiative in 2004 to make cellular communications accessible to all people with disabilities.

Since then, the company says, it has provided a range of products and services that help to overcome communication barriers for those with specific needs.

“For almost two decades, Vodacom has championed the communication needs of persons with disabilities by providing access to products and services that address their challenges and help to improve their lives,” says Takalani Netshitenzhe, executive director of external affairs for Vodacom SA.

“The specific needs and NRS centre offers an inclusive technology solution that advances our goal of empowering all South Africans and ensuring no one is left behind in the digitalisation journey. The launch of this system is another example of how Vodacom is delivering on its purpose to connect for a better future.”

Desiree Hayes, managing executive at Vodacom SA, adds: “Not providing accessible call centre services denies human rights to persons with disabilities, and promotes social exclusion as they have limited ways of communicating to organisations and hearing people.

“With SA sign language proposed as the country’s 12th official language, it is imperative that more is done to bridge the real-time communications gap that currently exists.”