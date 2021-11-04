Zynga Launches New FarmVille 3 Game Worldwide

FV3 Header Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced the worldwide launch of FarmVille 3, the exciting new edition of its iconic FarmVille franchise. The agriculture-simulation social game is now officially available to download on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on the Mac M1.



This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005004/en/

Twelve years – and over 700 million downloads – after the original FarmVille was introduced to the world in 2009, FarmVille 3 is bringing to life a new beautifully crafted world filled with a rich cast of fully animated characters and interactive animals.

Returning to the franchise is the beloved guide Marie, who will welcome back the FarmVille community and greet new players as they build their homesteads and complete challenges. She will be joined by a fresh cast of farmhands with diverse backgrounds and skills who will assist players with new elements in the game, including new customizable farms and animal husbandry.

As players escape into this new world, they can adopt, nurture and raise baby animals from more than 150 breeds – and be rewarded with farm goods, like wool and butter, for their parenting efforts.

“FarmVille 3 immerses players in a visually stunning new FarmVille experience infused with the sense of adventure, social connection and farming spirit that hundreds of millions of fans have come to love,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “We warmly invite a new generation of players to meet the delightful new FarmVille characters and lovable animals who thrive in a gorgeous countryside filled with heart and humor.”

Click to watch

New Game Features

Variety of animals – Collect, breed and nurture more than 150 breeds of animals, ranging from the mainstay chickens and cows to the exotic tigers and fluffy alpacas

– Collect, breed and nurture more than 150 breeds of animals, ranging from the mainstay chickens and cows to the exotic tigers and fluffy alpacas Diverse farmhands – Meet 30 characters with handy skills – such as baking, fishing, lumberjacking and crafting – that will assist you on your farm-building journey

– Meet 30 characters with handy skills – such as baking, fishing, lumberjacking and crafting – that will assist you on your farm-building journey A living, breathing world – Control weather patterns with dynamic in-game mechanics to speed up your crop growth, catch more fish or earn more coins

– Control weather patterns with dynamic in-game mechanics to speed up your crop growth, catch more fish or earn more coins Customize everything – Dress your farmhands in seasonal outfits such as a pumpkin costume for Halloween or add a personal touch to your farm, animal house or vehicle by picking from a plethora of themed design options such as modern or Victorian decor

– Dress your farmhands in seasonal outfits such as a pumpkin costume for Halloween or add a personal touch to your farm, animal house or vehicle by picking from a plethora of themed design options such as modern or Victorian decor Neighborly social gameplay features – Form your own “co-op” to exchange goods with other players and cooperate to win events and unique decorations

Starting today, players who download the game within the next two weeks will receive a special starter kit with interactive features to help customize their farms, such as decorative elements and the ‘Early Bird’ profile picture.

FarmVille 3 is the latest addition tothe FarmVille series, which includes FarmVille 2: Country EscapeandFarmVille 2: Tropic Escape.

To view the supporting still and video assets for FarmVille 3, please click here.

FarmVille 3 is available now for iOS, Android and Mac M1 as a free download.

For more information visit:



www.FarmVille3.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter