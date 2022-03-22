ICT tenders: National Treasury considers smart utilities

Government procurement remains at a trickle as the public sector waits for clarity from the Constitutional Court on preferential procurement or the passing of new regulations, whichever comes first.

Following an initial note to organs of state that all tender processes be put on hold, apart from those advertised before 16 February, National Treasury issued an update noting that the advice did not apply to procurement with a rand value of less than R30 000 which is obtained through price quotations and petty cash. It also stated that organs of state can request an exemption from the provisions of the Preferential Procurement Act "for a specific procurement or category of procurement requirements".

"Such requests should be limited to procurement requirements that cannot await the new [procurement] regulations or the Constitutional Court’s clarity," the department said.

Acknowledging the need to process such exemption requests as quickly as possible, National Treasury said it put a process in place that will enable the minister to consider the applications on a daily basis "as far as possible".

In the meantime, National Treasury said it had filed its application with the ConCourt seeking confirmation on whether the 2017 Regulations remain valid until 15 February 2023, unless repealed sooner; or are no longer valid from 16 February 2022, the date of the ConCourt judgment. Additionally, draft Preferential Procurement Regulations have been published in the national and provincial Gazettes for public comment with an 11 April closing date. Nevertheless, this is just one step in what is commonly a lengthy approval process.

Smart metering solutions

While formal tender processes are caught in limbo, National Treasury's transversal contracting unit (TCU) is looking for information on smart utility management solutions for prepaid electricity and water meters.

Smart metering solutions have emerged as a priority for municipalities over the past year. South Africa's STS Association has warned that the pre-paid utility systems – from token purchasing through to customer devices – need to be refreshed before the token identifier (TID) rollover takes place on 24 November 2024. At this point, customer devices will not recognise newly purchased pre-paid tokens. What's more, the devices will accept tokens that were purchased before the rollover date, even if they had been previously redeemed.

Surprisingly, the TCU makes no mention of the TID rollover in its request for information documentation. Instead, its focus is on addressing the number of municipalities that are experiencing financial stress, and in some instances in a state of crisis.

"The ability of a municipality to recover revenue owed to it has been undermined amongst others by the culture of non-payment for services," it notes.

Adopting an efficient revenue collection model is expected to yield numerous benefits for municipalities including: improved revenue flow; improved cash management and more accurate cash flow forecasting capabilities; greater interest earnings on investments; consistent and equal treatment of taxpayers; greater budget control and ability to complete projects in a timely fashion; improved credit worthiness and reduction in borrowing costs; and accurate meter reading information for reliable bill to be generated, says the TCU.

In light of the current uncertainty regarding the procurement regulations, it is unsurprising that National Treasury is at pains to note in the documentation that no transversal contract will be awarded from the request. What's more, it states that no reimbursement will be made for any cost associated with proving information in respect of the RFI or any follow-up information request.

Software interest still reigns this week with 26 adverts, despite the considerable slowdown in tender activity. Given the R30 000 procurement ceiling, it is unsurprising that hardware demand follows at 21 requests, just one more than services. No new advertisements have come in for telecoms, resulting in nine available tenders.

New tenders

National Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide technical support and professional advisory services for the ICT systems development and implementation of digital transformation over a period of 24 months

Compulsory briefing: 24 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NDA17/CS04/22

Information: Muzi Matsenjwa, Tel: 073 942 9695, E-mail: muzim@nda.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Consulting, Professional services, Digital, Digital transformation

Rand West Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply of smart prepaid water meters, smart-vending system, revenue enhancement and water balancing for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: RWCLM-3/005/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0227, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart meters, Pre-paid, Vending

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS is advertising for the appointment of a service provider for the supply, delivery and installation of server hardware storage.

Tender no: CSOS013-2021R

Information: Zakithi Zwane, Tel: 060 545 1150, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority requires the once-off supply and delivery of access control spares at the TNPA Port of Richards Bay.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/02/0112/RFQ

Information: Simiso Maphumulo, Tel: (035) 905 3047, E-mail: simiso.maphumulo@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Access control

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA is advertising for network, end-user devices and related application and security services.

Tender no: RFP GSM001-2022

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Computing, Devices, End-user devices, Security, Applications

Commission for Gender Equality

The commission requires provision of development of an intranet and a ticketing system.

Tender no: CGET 05/2021/22

Information: Shadrack, Tel: (011) 403 7182, E-mail: shadrack@cge.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Intranet, Ticketing

Estate Agency Affairs Board

The board is advertising for a property practitioners regulatory authority application (@ your finger tips): a mobile and web-based application solution integrated with SAP to allow registration for new practice practitioners, renewals for existing property practitioners and in the process issue Fidelity Fund Certificates for tracking compliance.

Tender no: APRA/22/01

Information: Loyiso Befile, Tel: (010) 593 2626, E-mail: loyiso.befile@eaab.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Mobile, Internet

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2022-BID/003

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000, E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2022

Tags: Services

Ratlou Local Municipality

The North West municipality wishes to rent high volume photocopier machines for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NW381/CORPS02/2021/2022

Information: Calvin Mongale, Tel: (018) 330 7000, E-mail: calvin@ratlou.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

NamaKwa DistrictMunicipality

The Northern Cape municipality is calling for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and servicing of new printers for a period of three years on a lease agreement.

Tender no: Tender 03/2022

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint advisory services for the research, automation of market price data solution analysis and development for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GT/GPT/019/2022

Information: Gerrie Harmse, Tel: (011) 689 8086, E-mail: gerrie.harmse@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The metro is looking for an accredited service provider to upgrade the remote SCADA and telemetry systems with associated instrumentation and communication infrastructure for the water network monitoring system at EThekwini Water and Sanitation.

Tender no: WS.7484

Information: Technical: Siphamandla Mthembu, Tel: (031) 311 8869, E-mail: Siphamandla.Mthembu@durban.gov.za. General: Nonhlanhla Mbewana, Tel: (031) 311 8617, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Mbewana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telemetry, Hardware, Software, SCADA, Communications

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services including NRTA and all municipal by-law infringements contraventions for a period of 24 months, as from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024 (inclusive of last six months – legacy cases period).

Tender no: BSM 03/22

Information: Ayanda Royi, Tel: (021) 808 8846, E-mail: ayanda.royi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Law enforcement

National Research Foundation

Supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots is sought for four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage Areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years (re-advertisement).

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22

Information: Busang Sethole, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: bsethole@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Support and maintenance

Victor Khanye Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision of application software and/or three service providers to provide various ICT licenses for the period of three years (re-advert).

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of an electronic records, document and workflow system for a contract period of three years.

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records, Document management, Workflow

BreedeValley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the rental of multi-functional office machines (inclusive of related services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV947/2022

Information: Haydn Craig Anyster, Tel: (023) 348 2966, E-mail: hanyster@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Multi-functional devices, Services, Support and maintenance, Images

Kwadukuza Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and management of an indigent software system and the audit of the indigent data base on an adhoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MN 187-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Audit, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system for three years. This tender is a two stage bidding process.

Tender no: MN 188-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-payment, Vending

Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal

Supply and installation of new telephone infrastructure is required for the department's regional office in Empangeni.

Tender no: ZNQ0429/OOOOO/OO/EMP/GEN/21/T

Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

The regional office in Empangeni also requires voice services for 36 months.

Tender no: ZNQ04930/00000/00/EMP/GEN/21/T

Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for SMS (short messaging service) with link sent statements for municipal accounts and SMS notification rendering services from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: 8/2/3/90 (2022-2025)

Information: Financial services office, Tel: (016) 360 7459, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, SMS, Services

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape region isadvertising for development, support and maintenance of an integrated disastermanagement information and communication system for itself and its local municipalities.

Tender no: 48/2021

Information: Zanele Dyayiya, Tel: (041) 508 7041, E-mail: zdyayiya@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

City Council of Johannesburg

The metro is advertising for the design, build, and maintenance of an automated fare collection system for its transport department (Rea Vaya BRT phase 1c(a), 1a, 1b, Metrobus) for an eight year period.

Tender no: A906

Information: Bambhatha Hlubi, Tel: (011) 022 8339, E-mail: AfcTender@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of network equipment for Umjantshi House, Johannesburg is sought.

Tender no: HO/ICT/10328784/03/2022

Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: 066 270 2577, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a SCADA system for its electro technical department.

Tender no: ED1/2022

Information: David Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: Davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, SCADA

Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority

A supplier is sought to provide the HWSETA with infrastructure and services for upgrading and implementation of MPLS/SDWAN network.

Tender no: HWSETA016/2022

Information: Bongiwe Mncube, Tel: (011) 608 6900, E-mail: bongiwem@hwseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, MPLS, Hardware, Services, SDWAN

Msunduzi Local Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication

Armscor

A service provider is sought for the supply, commissioning, support and licencing agreement of a Quantum SAN solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: EICT/2021/33

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Storage, SAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for ISP and remote access services for Armscor.

Tender no: EICT/2021/32

Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Remote access, Software

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the provision of IT related commodity hardware devices.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Apr – Link.

Tender no: 255G/2021/22

Information: Leandro Frantz, Tel: (021) 400 4834, E-mail: LeandroRick.Frantz@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of control system, IP cameras and surveillance system to the tower testing station at Rosherville as a once-off order.

Tender no: ERIC 9956

Information: R Molapo, Tel: (017) 615 2168, E-mail: molaporl@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, IP, IP cameras, Security, Surveillance

Bids are invited for technical support for servers, storage and backups for Eskom owned infrastructure.

Tender no: CORP5527C

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 March 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Servers, Storage, Back up

Proposals are invited for the provision of digital investigation support, licencing and training to support audit and forensics and physical security investigations.

Tender no: MWP1204CXR

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Software licensing, Forensics

The utility requires Etapro software license support and maintenance.

Tender no: MWP1178CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Request for information

National Treasury

Information is requested on a smart utility management solution (prepayment meters for water and electricity).

Tender no: RT29

Information: Masea Ramaloko, Tel: (012) 406 9170, E-mail: Transversal.Contracting2@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, TID, Electricity, Vending