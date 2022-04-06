Labeyrie Fine Foods Partners with Rimini Street to Enable the Company’s Digital Evolution (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that the France-based Labeyrie Fine Foods moved its Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle Database support to award-winning service provider Rimini Street.

Through this partnership, Labeyrie Fine Foods has realized significant operational value while improving cost efficiencies, allowing resources to be redeployed to accelerate the migration of its business-critical applications to the cloud and help finance the next stage of its digital evolution.

Established in 1946, Labeyrie Fine Foods was the first retailer to bring delicacies such as foie gras to the mass consumer market. Today, the company offers 5,000 high-quality products such as blinis, spreads, and olives, as well as smoked fish and sushi-grade seafood, made at 17 production sites throughout France and facilities in 48 other countries.

The company uses Oracle JD Edwards for accounting and sales order management. With 80 application modules connected to the Oracle ecosystem, Labeyrie Fine Foods processes more than five million batches of orders nightly. Maintaining this system became challenging after the vendor ended full support for this mission-critical system. Labeyrie Fine Foods sought a solution to create more value for the organization while simultaneously lowering costs.

“Rimini Street’s offer turned out to be exactly what we needed,” said Louis Goffaux, CIO at Labeyrie Fine Foods. “They provide an efficient, agile service, at half the price we paid previously. Given our digital transformation goals and financial constraints, this is a perfect fit.”

Improved Availability at a Better Value

“In addition to supporting our ERP system, the experts from Rimini Street provide guidance on potential changes to how we use the platform,” said Louis Goffaux. “These monthly and quarterly meetings are extremely worthwhile – exactly the type of close, all-around support we were looking for.”

Louis Goffaux and his team now enjoy fully customized support that meets their specific needs, with a Primary Support Engineer backed by a team of functional and technical engineers, as well as Rimini Street’s award-winning service level agreement of 10-minute response times for P1 critical cases. Rimini Street has earned an average 4.9 out of 5.0 in client satisfaction, with its core support services that optimize client systems which in turn can help reduce the total cost of ownership.

As Rimini Street expands its global portfolio of solutions on its road to achieving $1B in annual revenue by 2026, it is enabling clients like Labeyrie Fine Foods to chart a smart path forward by helping them optimize, evolve and transform their technology landscape and systems as they build and execute their business of tomorrow.

“Manufacturing organizations are already struggling to navigate increased global competition, high labor costs, thin margins, environmental regulation, automation, rapidly changing consumer expectations and new digital business models,” said Emmanuelle Hose, group vice president and theater general manager, EMEA, Rimini Street. “Hundreds of the world’s best-known manufacturers globally have already partnered with Rimini Street to improve IT outcomes and help enable growth. We are proud Labeyrie Fine Foods chose Rimini Street to better focus its resources on key priorities that can help them create resiliency and drive competitive advantage.”