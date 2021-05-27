ICT tenders: Dealing with disclosure

Government continues to flock to National Treasury's downscaled tender portal in order to advertise its requirements. However, while this helps the public sector to comply with financial management regulations on the proper advertising of tenders over R500 000, it has yet to provide a way in which to notify the marketplace of the outcomes of tenders which is also legislatively required.

Nevertheless, some conscientious government entities are now using the tender advertisement channel to announce awards (five) and cancellations (one). While recognition should go to those organisations that are making this effort, it is concerning that the values of all the awarded ICT tenders on the eTenders portal have not been disclosed.

It is only in recent years that government has been seen to broadly disclose tender values in an effort to improve transparency and provide an early opportunity to identify contracts with inflated or questionable costs attached.

Software demand again leads with the services sector following closely with 48 and 45 opportunities on offer respectively. Hardware interest, meanwhile, sees a resurgence resulting in a little over double the number of requests advertised last week. Hardware demand sees a slight drop off with 15 advertisements. While still in single digits, the telecommunications sector receives above average interest.

New tenders

Joe Gqabi District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires development of a content managed website.

Compulsory briefing: 28 May - To register in order to receive a link, please e-mail your company name, email address and contact details to sibongile@jgdm.gov.za.

Tender no: JGDM 2020/21- 031

Information: N Mlotywa, Tel: (045) 979 3160, E-mail: procurement@jgdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Content management, Internet

Kouga Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is calling for the supply and delivery of server and screens.

Tender no: 102/2021

Information: SCM or Jaen Schaap, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za and copied to jschaap@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Screens, Monitors

The district also requires supply and delivery of laptop devices for a period of two years.

Tender no: 96/2021

Information: SCM or Allister Makomo, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za and copied to amakomo@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Mnquma Local Municipality

Staying with the Eastern Cape, the Mnquma municipality is advertising for supply, delivery and installation of network cabling for LED offices and network points for municipality mobile offices.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/91/20-21

Information: Sipokazi Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: Sqwaka55@gmail.com.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking

Port St Johns Local Municipality

A service provider is sought for development of an indigent management system for a period of two years.

Tender no: PSJLM-BTO-2020/21-37

Information: N. Baleni, Cell: 079 890 4517, E-mail: Nbaleni83@gmail.com.

Closing date: 18 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

The region is also advertising for the supply, maintenance and installation of an electronic document management system for a period of two years.

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2020/21-22

Information: N. Baleni, Cell: 079 890 4517, E-mail: Nbaleni83@gmail.com.

Closing date: 18 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Document management, Services, Support and maintenance

The municipality also wishes to appoint a service provider for its ICT infrastructure upgrade for a period of two years.

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2020/21-23

Information: N. Baleni, Cell: 079 890 4517, E-mail: Nbaleni83@gmail.com.

Closing date: 18 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The district invites bids for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of multifunctional colour printers.

Tender no: 05/2001

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Free State

The provincial department is looking for proposals from suitably qualified contractor/s or joint ventures for the supply, installation and maintenance of closed circuit television, access control and maintenance of turnstiles at various provincial buildings for a period of three years on behalf of the Free State Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Compulsory briefing: 28 May

Tender no: DPWFS RFP 001/2021

Information: Molebatsi Phasumane, Tel: (051) 492 3861, E-mail: phasumanem@fsworks.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Security, CCTV, Support and maintenance

Moqhaka Local Municipality

The municipality is establishing a panel of service providers for repair, replacement and supply of water meters for a period of three years (as and when required).

Tender no: 3/2/19/2020-21

Information: N Motaung, Tel: (056) 216 9241, E-mail: Ngope@moqhaka.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2021

Tags: Hardware, Water, Water meters, Services, Support and maintenance

Automotive Industry Development Centre

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration and maintenance of core network equipment at Supplier Park Development Company SOC LTD trading as AIDC for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Jun – Microsoft Teams: online briefing session link.

Tender no: AIDC_T01_2021/20

Information: Mitta Mashishi, Tel: (012) 564 5001/5298, E-mail: mmashishi@aidc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

City of Johannesburg

The Metropolitan Bus Company requires ICT gadgets.

Tender no: HO1021/2021

Information: Nurse Zuma, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: nzuma@mbus.joburg.org.za. Closing date: 2 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware

City of Tshwane

The metropolitan is advertising for the implementation and management of its public Wi-Fi (Tshwi-fi) network in all the regions, for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GICT 02 2020/21

Information: Charl CQ. Du Plooy, Tel: (012) 358 4998. E-mail: Charldp@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Wi-Fi, Networking, Internet

Quotations are requested for the supply, delivery and installation of dual interactive screens in 4 libraries (New Olievenhoutbosch, New Garankuwa, Cullinan and New Atteridgeville).

Tender no: Q81-2020/21

Information: Katlego Ramonoana or Elizabeth Ramohlokoane, Tel: (012) 358 1837/8827, E-mail: katlegoram@tshwane.gov.za, elizabethr@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2021

Tags: Hardware, Monitors

The city is also looking for the supply, delivery, offloading, installation, commissioning, maintenance and calibration of electronic law enforcement equipment as well as the related supporting back office equipment to the Tshwane Metro Police Department on a three year period, as and when required.

Compulsory briefing: 21 May

Tender no: TMPD 09-2020.21

Information: Willem M Breedt, Tel: (012) 358 6636, E-mail: willembr@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Law enforcement, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

The city also wishes to appoint a service provider to replace the existing two tiled mimic boards with the video wall display system; revamp the electricity network operations control centre layout; and install the message broadcasting solution in the network control centre and fault report centre in Capital Park.

Tender no: USD EE 15-2020.21

Information: Nkele Thamaga, Tel: (012) 358 2492, E-mail: nkelet@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Audio-Visual, Messaging

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng

The provincial department is looking for a service provider to provide training and install Jaws software.

Tender no: COGTA 26/2021

Information: Phumzile Malgas, Carlyn Steenkamp or Mahlatse Madiba, E-mail: Phumzile.malgas@gauteng.gov.za, carlyn.steenkamp@gauteng.gov.za, mahlatse.madiba@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training

Eskom

The utility invites bids for the provision of a coal automation solution project.

Tender no: CORP5203

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Automation

Eskom requires subscription and professional services for the SARS gateway service.

Tender no: CORP5045

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: MokokaM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Professional services

The organisation is advertising for provision of Avantgard Quantum and Analytics maintenance and support services.

Tender no: CORP5390

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Tower spotting and structure analysis software is sought.

Tender no: CORP5398

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2021

Tags: Software

Johannesburg Metropolitan Bus Services (SOC) Ltd

Metrobus requires the supply, installation and configuration of a backup solution with maintenance and support for 36 months.

Tender no: ICT 004/2020-21

Information: Supply Chain Department, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: bids@mbus.joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Backup, Support and maintenance

The company is also looking for a suitable service provider/s for the supply and installation of digital communications screen to depots and information centre and support for 12 months.

Tender no: MK003/2020-21

Information: Supply Chain Department, Tel: (011) 403 4300, E-mail: bids@mbus.joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Digital, Audio-Visual, Support and maintenance

National Film and Video Foundation of South Africa

The foundation wishes to appoint a service provider for internet line upgrade, provision of PABX system and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFT 02 2021-2022

Information: Nkina Mabusela, Tel: (011) 483 0880, E-mail: nkinamab@nfvf.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Telephony, Internet, Support and maintenance

National Youth Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint an international computer driving license (ICDL) and Cisco service provider to train unemployed youth on ICDL profile and information technology essentials certificates.

Compulsory briefing: 28 May via Microsoft TeamViewer. Prospective bidders are advised to download Microsoft TeamViewer prior to the time of the meeting. Bidders should forward an e-mail to eugene.moore@nyda.gov.za to be invited to the briefing session.

Tender no: RFP2021/02/NYDA

Information:Sithembiso Mthombeni, Tel: (087) 158 6380, E-mail: sithembiso.mthombeni@nyda.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Storage, Support and maintenance

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Prasa invites quotations for for the implementation of SAP Real Estate and SAP Land Use Management modules in PRASA Cres Headoffice (corporate ICT).

Tender no: HO/CRES/ SAPRE/12/05/2021

Information: Boiketlo Xotongo, Tel: (043) 700 2017, E-mail: Boiketlo.Xotongo@prasa.com.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Property management

The agency is also looking for a service provider for an as and when contract for supply and delivery of laptops for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: KZN/CRES/05/2021/006/Q

Information: Qiniso Makaluza, Tel: (031) 813 0376, E-mail: Qiniso.makaluza@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 May 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

A service provider is sought to supply a utilities management system, configuration and implementation and maintenance thereof, and an end to end utilities management for the effective and efficient administration of all Prasa utilities.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 May - Online briefing session link

Tender no: HO/CRES/REAM/01/05/2021

Information: Albert Mdluli, Tel: (011) 013 1487, E-mail: Albert.mdluli@prasa.com.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Pikitup Johannesburg SOC

An external service provider is required to develop business continuity plans for Pikitup SOC for a period limited to six months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Jun

Tender no: PU094/2020

Information: Morne Koortzen, Tel: (087) 357 1196, E-mail: Mornekoortzen@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Sentech

The organisation is advertising for a set-top box manufacturer (OEM), on a standing supply contract agreement, to co-develop and supply set-top boxes (STBS) for DTT, DTH, and IP networks, with feature-rich services, or a combination thereof, for a period of five years with the option to extend for a further three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Jun – Microsoft Teams. Bidders who wish to participate to send e-mail request to tendera@sentech.co.za.

Tender no: SENT/006/2021-22

Information: Norman Sithole, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Set-top boxes, Internet, STBS, Software

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda requests proposals for the provision of professional services of a competent service provider to provide, develop and implement a web enabled performance monitoring system that will track Seda performance, focusing on branch, provincial and divisional performance which contributes towards organisational performance.

Tender no: RFP/T01-2021/22

Information: Sandy Wright, Tel: (012) 441 1000, E-mail: swright@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Business intelligence, Performance monitoring

Seda wishes to appoint a credible and accredited Pastel Evolution (Sage 200) service provider to provide 24 months maintenance and support of the system at the national and provincial offices of Seda.

Tender no: RFP/T02-2021/22

Information: Fowzia Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

South African National Roads Agency Soc Limited

SANRAL invites bids for the provision of a toll traffic monitoring service on the TRAC and Bakwena concession roads.

Tender no: SANRAL 53000/1002 /2021/CON-TOLL

Information: Ulizwi Mngoma, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: MngomaU@nra.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware

State Information Technology Agency

Renewal of OpenText document management software annual subscriptions, licenses, maintenance and support is sought for The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2426-2021

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

The company requires renewal of maintenance and support of the Cisco switches for the Department of Environmental Affairs for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 2447-2021

Information: Bongeka Malinga, Tel: (012) 482 2871, E-mail: Bongeka.Malinga@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA is calling for procurement of network access control and service level agreement for a period of three years for the office of the Presidency.

Tender no: RFB 2450-2021

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: (012) 482 2754, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Software, Access control, Services, Support and maintenance

Renewal of Redstor licenses, maintenance and support services for the DOD is sought for a period of two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 May - the non-compulsory briefing session will be done virtually. Kindly RSVPto muditambi.gangazhe@sita.co.za for the Jitsi link.

Tender no: RFB 2454-2021

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (012) 482 3235, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Maintenance and technical support of SAPS' STRLab system is also sought.

Tender no: RFB 2448-2021

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 2035, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

The Kwazulu-Natal Office of the Premier requires renewal of Sophos license software, including the maintenance and support for for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2432-2021

Information: Mafiwa Malebatja, Tel: (015) 291 8133, E-mail: Mafiwa.Malebatja@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for supply, implementation, maintenance and support of a devops and cloud integrated development environment (IDE) solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2433-2021

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (012) 482 3235, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Cloud computing, IDE, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa

A service provider is sought to conduct forensic investigation for the agency of USAASA and USAF.

Compulsory briefing: 28 May - Bidders are requested to submit their request to violet.masaele@usaasa.org.za.

Tender no: USAASA-01/21

Information: Briane Maisela, Tel: (011) 564 1600, E-mail: briane.maisela@usaasa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Security, Forensics

Transnet SOC Ltd

The Transnet National Ports Authority requires supply, delivery and commissioning of hardware refresh for its core SAP Process Orchestration applications to Port of Durban including a five year post project maintenance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Jun – Microsoft Teams meeting. Click here to join the meeting.

Tender no: TNPA 912

Information: Mpho Mohapi, Tel: (066) 293 2210, E-mail: Mpho.mohapi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware

Kgetlengrivier Local municipality

The North West municipality wishes to appoint a local service provider to supply 10 laptops for municipal employees.

Tender no: KRLMCOR/BID:07/2020-21

Information: Sipho Kgwatisi, Tel: (014) 543 2004/5/6, E-mail: kgwatisis@kgetlengrivier.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The region is re-advertising for the facilitating of third-party payments for a period ending 30 June 2023.

Tender no: TD 01/12/2020

Information: V Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Payment, Internet

The municipality also requires supply and delivery of computer hardware.

Tender no: TD 03/05/2021

Information: J Rollison, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: janina@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality is calling for proposals for the provision of a valuation roll management system including maintenance of a geospatial property register and a revenue management monitoring tool.

Tender no: SCM2R of 2020/2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Property management

Overberg Water

The utility requires supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: RFP OW-202/2020/21

Information: Sikhona Mpandeni or Edward Nwamafela, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: smpandeni@overbergwater.co.za, enwamafela@overbergwater.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Supply and installation of Eset antivirus software is also sought for 70 users.

Tender no: RFQ OW-260/2020/21

Information: Sikhona Mpandeni or Edward Nwamafela, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: smpandeni@overbergwater.co.za, enwamafela@overbergwater.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Antivirus

Uphongolo Local Municipality

The municipality requires supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new telecommunication solution (PABX) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 652/04/21

Information: Z Wessels, Tel: (034) 413 1223, E-mail: zomae@uphongolo.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance

Theewaterskloof Municipality

Supply, delivery and installation of five new digital photocopiers is sought at various offices of Theewaterskloof Municipality as well as the conclusion of maintenace agreements for new and existing digital photocopiers in various offices of Theewaterskloof Municipality.

Tender no: COR 02/2021/22

Information: Marelize Faul, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: marelizefa@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Digital, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is looking for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of photocopier machines on a 3 year operational lease and maintenance agreement.

Tender no: TN009/2021

Information: Klasie Makatong, Tel: (054) 338 7014, E-mail: klasie.makatong@dkm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is publishing a call for a service provider for the provision of a valuation roll management system including maintenance of a geospatial property register and a revenue management monitoring tool.

Tender no: SCM2R of 2020/2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Labour

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for data migration of legacy systems, decommissioning and archiving solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: TCF 07: 2021/22

Information: Johanna Magoro, Tel: (012) 406 5712, E-mail: scm.enquiries@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Archiving, Migration, Data

The provision of SAP and non-SAP resources are also sought for a period of 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Jun - Bidders wishing to attend the briefing are requested to forward their e-mail address to scm.enquiries@labour.gov.za before the 4th June 2021, with the subject line: TCF 08 2021/22.

Tender no: TCF 08: 2021/22

Information: Justice Thuketane, Tel: (012) 406 5712, E-mail: scm.enquiries@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Necsa requires supply and delivery of servers and hardware items.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2020-TEN-0006

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: SCM@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Gamagara Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of desktops and laptops for a period of 36 months as and when required.

Tender no: GM2021/46

Information: Josephine Nampa, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: josephine@gamagara.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Perishable Products Export Control Board

The board is calling for provision of a cloud-based human capital management suite, which includes software-as-a-service, licensing, implementation and support.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 May - Online (Teams). Please RSVP lynnp@ppecb.com.

Tender no: RFP/ICT/HCS/2020/11

Information: Lynn Paulse, Tel: (021) 930 1134, E-mail: lynnp@ppecb.com.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Software-as-a-service, Human capital management, HR, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct an analysis and assessment on POPI compliance.

Tender no: RFQ/04/LEGAL SERVICE/RTIA

Information: Kelebogile Thipe, Tel: (087) 287 7995. Cell: 078 234 5418, E-mail: Kelebogile.thipe@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Consulting, Privacy, POPI

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The bank wishes to appoint a professional service provider to provide technical assistance for the development of a toolkit for spatial targeting under National Treasury – Cities Support Programme.

Compulsory briefing: 18 May

Tender no: RFP075/2021

Information: Noma Rakoma, Tel: (011) 313 3263, E-mail: nomascm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2021

Tags: Software

Education, Training and Development Practices SETA

The authority requires terms of reference for an online meeting management solution.

Tender no: SCMU NO: 03 – 2021/22

Information: Sibusiso Kutshwa, Tel: (011) 372 3330, E-mail: Tenderers@etdpseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Online meeting

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

CSIR requires provision of licensing, maintenance and support services of its Alcatel Lucent Enterprise telephony systems and associated infrastructure for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 May – Bidders need to complete Annexure D - Non Disclosure and Annexure E - Intention to Bid and submit to tender@csir.co.za before the briefing session date so that they can be sent the MS Teams link to attend the complusory briefing session.

Tender no: 3400.1/07/06/2021

Information: Thabelo Mutshinyalo, Tel: (012) 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Telephony, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop, update and test its business continuity management process.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Jun - Request for link to be sent to abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za. Online briefing session link.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1 DALRRD-0009 (2021/2022)

Information: T Mlambo, P Makhado or A Olyn, Tel: (012) 312 9786/8711/9518, E-mail: Abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za, Tshepo.Mlambo@dalrrd.gov.za, Pfarelo.makhado@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Business continuity, Security

Electoral Commission

The IEC requires a security incident and event management solution.

Tender no: 0010447043

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2021

Tags: Software, SIEM

[USE] Public Website Hosting Facility v1.6 is also sought.

Tender no: 0010451975

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, SIEM

Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority is looking for a supplier to assist with the scanning, digitisation and retrieval of HWSETA records.

Compulsory briefing: 21 May – Via Teams

Tender no: HWSETA0014/2021

Information:Ntombizodwa Motloung, Tel: (011) 607 6907, E-mail: ntombizodwam@hwseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Document management

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request proposals for the appointment of a service provider to develop and imlement business continuity plan and management in the national Department of Human Settlements for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: BID VA49/727

Information: Refilwe Thaga, Tel: (012) 444 9012, E-mail: Refilwe.thaga@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Security, Business continuity, Consulting

The department also requires terms of reference for the appointment of a telecommunications specialist.

Tender no: BID VA50/395

Information: MV Moodley; NS Shabangu and R Mbuyazi, Tel: (012) 444 9238, E-mail: Dayalan.Moodley@dhs.gov.za, Suncity.Shabangu@dhs.gov.za, Reuben.Mbuyazi@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Consulting

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

Suitably qualified companies and individuals are invited to submit proposals for an information and technology specialist advisor to the audit and finance and the audit and risk committees for a period of three years.

Tender no: T12/05/21

Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (011) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

South African broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC is advertising for replacement of IT rented and owned SAN storage and switches for a lease period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/17

Information: Tender Office, SCM Division, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, SAN, Storage

The broadcaster also requires supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an IP PBX solution – SABC national rollout.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Jun – Microsoft Teams meeting.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/18

Information: Tender Office, SCM Division, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, VoIP, Telephony

Auitably qualified service providers are called to submit proposals for the supply, delivery and commissioning of host broadcast media libraries.

Tender no: RFP/TVO/2021/20

Information: Lebohang Tlale, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Storage, Media library

South African National Biodiversity Institute

Sanbi wishes to appoint a service provider to provide support and maintenance services (including new installations, upgrades, development and related training) for its Sage 300 system and related applications for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 May - A virtual compulsory briefing session will take place on 21 May 2021 from 9:00 till 10:30 on Microsoft Teams. One representative per service provider will be allowed to attend the virtual scheduled compulsory briefing session. Bidders who wish to attend the virtual briefing session slots are advised to make a booking by providing their e-mail address to the following e-mail: Sanbi.tenders@sanbi.org.za with the tender no (SANBI:F387/2021) as the subject line.

Tender no: SANBI: F387/2021

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (012) 843 5000, E-mail: Sanbi.tenders@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Software development

City of uMhlathuze Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to establish a panel for the provision of SAP ERP support, maintenance and new implementations services for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 24 May - Virtual on MS Teams.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH793-20/21

Information: Mthokozisi Manzini, Tel: (035) 907 5159, E-mail: manzinim@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

uMhlathuze is also busy with its business continuity management project: requiring completion of phases two to four as a continuation from phase one, provision of BCM accreditation, completion of BCP's for the remainder of council premises and city-wide scenario planning for major business interruptions, for a period of 24 hours.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH801-20/21

Information: Shaylene Adonis, Tel: (035) 907 5194, E-mail: adoniss@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Business continuity

Department of Science and Technology

The department is looking for the development of an enterprise project management office business case and implementation road map.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 May

Tender no: DSI03/2021-22

Information: Lize Kern, Tel: (012) 843 6835, E-mail: tenders@dst.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

Request for information

Eskom

Request for information (RFI) on Active Directory redesign.

Tender no: CORP5409

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites service providers to provide information for production issuing of Social Relief of Distress (SRD) e-vouchers for the three years 2021-2022 to 2023-2024.

Tender no: SASSA: 03-21-GA-HO

Information: Mathebe Mokone, Tel: (012) 400 2533, E-mail: srdfri-evoucher-enquiries@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, IoT

Cancellations

Eskom

Provision of training for IT various courses for group information technology service operation (ITSO) – technical services and governance (TSG).

Tender no: CORP 5290

Results

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

Provision for subscription to an online plagiarism detection software for use by 300 employees at RT and D

Tender no: BS/2020/RFB400

Successful bidders: HTB Consulting, Morar Incorporated, Ubuntu Business Advisory and Consulting

Value: Not disclosed

Gauteng Partnership Fund

IT infrastructure, security and network managed service contract for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFP004/2020

Successful bidder: ITTHYNK Smart Solutions

Value: Not disclosed

Eskom

Design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, training, support of video conferencing system.

Tender no: 4600069275

Successful bidder: Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd

Value: Not disclosed

Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority

Provision of managed printing.

Tender no: CATHS/MPS/023/2021

Successful bidder: Altron Document Solutions

Value: Not disclosed

Artscape

Supply, delivery and installation of stage production communication system for Artscape Theatre Centre.

Tender no: ART03/2020

Successful bidder: Prosound (Pty) Ltd

Value: Not disclosed