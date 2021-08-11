"Xposure" Starts Accepting Entries for the "Independent Photojournalist" Award (Photo: Business Wire)

Xposure International Photography Festival, annually organized by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, has started accepting entries for the “Independent Photojournalist Award” as of the 1 of August and up until the 30 of November 2021. The Main target audience are the Freelance photographers, who have collected photos from all around the world and have contributed to news stories and raising awareness of global issues affecting public opinion.

The Independent Photojournalist Award is divided into three categories: news journalism that has to do with breaking news; environmental journalism which focuses on environmental problems and the environmental changes, and solutions journalism which concentrates on the rapid response to the current conditions and on dealing with difficult issues by developing effective solutions. Photographers can participate with a minimum of five photos, and a maximum of 12.

Registration for the award is free and open to all photographers of different nationalities who are over the age of 18 and who hold a national or international press card issued by an accredited and internationally recognized association or federation through the award’s website: https://awards.xposure.ae/

The value of the first place award is $15,000, in addition to a special space for displaying the winner’s work in the next edition of the International Photography Festival. The second place winner will receive their own space to present their work at the next edition of the festival.

Receiving Entries is Open

The Xposure International Photography Festival continues to receive entries for the festival Awards. It has opened its doors to amateur and professional photographers to participate with their work for the award categories from the 1 July to the 1 of November 2021.

The festival welcomes entries from all age groups and from all over the world, the categories include: architectural photography, aerial and drone photography, landscape photography, photojournalism, portrait photography, travel photography, short films category, wildlife photography, children photography (for those who are under 18) and the category of the Sharjah government employees.

Through this award, Xposure is keen to bring to light those photographers whose work tells visual stories that shed light on the various human and environmental issues which change the human psyche, in addition to focusing on peoples’ customs and traditions, landscapes, and architectural details that capture the eyes with their distinctive design.

By hosting and attracting a galaxy of famous photographers, media professionals and photography enthusiasts from all over the world, Xposure International Photography Festival has succeeded in establishing its unique position as the most important photography event in the region since its first edition.

