Rimini Street UK Recognised in UK’s Best Workplaces™ and Ranked among the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work®

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced the Company has been recognized as one of the 290 UK’s Best Workplaces™ (2022) and ranked among the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing (2022) by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. For its UK Best Workplaces™ recognition, Rimini Street was measured on the high levels of trust among employees in the organization and its commitment to putting its people first, while its ranking for Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing was based on measuring employees experiencing high levels of wellbeing in their workplace.

At its core, a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs; and the extent to which they experience camaraderie with their colleagues. To determine the 2022 UK's Best Workplaces™ list, Great Place to Work performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. The organization then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

“Even in times of agonizing uncertainty, at Best Workplaces™ the shared mantra of ‘purpose over profit’ has stood firm,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. “We’re incredibly proud to recognize the 290 companies on our list for their outstanding workplace cultures, and unwavering commitment to supporting employees so they can deliver the best strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges.”

To determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list, Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing holistic experiences of wellbeing at work by asking employees to comment on how their company supports:

Work-life balance

Sense of fulfilment

Job satisfaction

Psychological safety

Financial security

Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organization was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

“We are pleased and humbled to have been recognized again by our colleagues and Great Place to Work, especially in the area of employee wellbeing, because we know how important it is for keeping our team in the UK healthy and happy,” said Emmanuelle Hose, group vice president and theater general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Rimini Street. “Rimini Street has significant experience offering a variety of flexible work models – office, home and hybrid – providing our colleagues the ability to balance work and life commitments while remaining passionately engaged.”