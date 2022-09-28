Mavenir Announces 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios Made in India

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamportfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands.

OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO, mmWave and multi-band remote radio heads (RRHs) allowing improved network capacity as the network expands. The OpenBeam Open RAN radio solutions are available across all frequency bands and can be used for a wide range of use cases, including enterprises and public settings across urban or rural environments.

Mavenir’s robust set of radio options address the needs of the CSPs to be agile and cost-efficient with low power consumption, low wind load, and built with integrated intelligence and automation. Designed for the growing needs of private enterprises to public networks, the portfolio supports both new and legacy radio access technologies. All radios have a modular design, using proven technology to support both MIMO beamforming and multi-band needs.

“Our manufacturing partner network is very well positioned for the sustainable and rapid scaling of Open RAN volumes and made in India requirements. With these new production sites coming online, we have reached another important milestone in our strategy to expand and evolve the Open RAN ecosystem”, said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, CIO and CPO of Mavenir.

The OpenBeam radio portfolio will be on display at upcoming India Mobile Congress on Mavenir Stand No. 4.4 – click here to request a meeting.