Arm Announces New Board Members and New Chief Financial Officer

Arm today announced the appointment of new Board members Karen Dykstra, former Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of AOL and Jeff Sine, Co-Founder and Partner of Raine Group, effective immediately. These highly qualified leaders bring a diverse range of expertise to Arm as the company prepares for a potential public listing.

Arm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rene Haas said: “I extend a warm welcome to Karen and Jeff, both exceptional business leaders who will bring a depth and breadth of experience to the Arm Board.”

Arm also today announced the appointment of Jason Child as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Child has more than 30 years of experience in leadership at high growth companies and scaling global finance functions. Child will join Arm on November 2, 2022 and lead the company’s global finance and IT organizations, reporting to Haas.

Haas added, “Jason is an experienced leader in global finance and technology. His extensive experience in financial management at public companies and IPO execution will be invaluable in preparation for a potential public listing. I look forward to working with him as part of the Arm leadership team as we continue to define the future of computing, built on Arm.”

Child will replace current CFO Inder Singh who will remain at Arm in an advisory role and assist in the transition through November before moving to a new opportunity.

Haas said, “I’d like to thank Inder for his contributions and leadership over these past few years. He has helped the company navigate many changes since joining in 2019, including building a strong organization with upgraded systems and processes in the finance, IT and cybersecurity teams. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

Child most recently served as senior vice president and CFO at Splunk from 2019. Prior to Splunk, Child held multiple CFO positions including at Groupon, which he helped to take public in 2011 and as CFO at Amazon International.

“Since its founding, Arm has had an incredible history of innovation and leadership in the semi-conductor industry,” said Child. “Arm is a world-class, category leader and I am thrilled to join as CFO during this exciting time for the company.”