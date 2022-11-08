Radisys Celebrates Six Engage Digital Platform Winners of TADHack 2022 Hackathon

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, is pleased to highlight the winners of the Engage Digital Platform real-world solutions in the 2022 TADHack Global, a hackathon focused on programmable communication solutions. Radisys provided participants in the Telecom Application Development (TAD) with access to its award-winning, no-code or low-code Engage Digital Platform to develop software projects or “hacks” that address customer challenges or use cases. Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform provides developers with a complete toolkit to create a full range of communication services, from voice and video calling, speech analytics and robust conversational AI-enabled digital engagement solutions.

The TADHack Global hackathon took place October 15-16, 2022, with participants competing across several cities and online. Radisys selected six winners, including a tie for third place and two specialized categories, for the best hacks from among the 23 submissions using Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform.

“I want to congratulate all of the 2022 TADHack Global event winners, especially those teams that leveraged Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform to develop such innovative solutions,” said Al Balasco, Head of Media, Core and Applications Business, Radisys. “The development of these amazing real-world solutions over a weekend was impressive and underscores the speed at which new ideas and applications can be developed and implemented. Hackathons like TADHack are a great way to showcase how MSPs and system integrators can benefit from an innovative developer ecosystem that is equipped with APIs and SDKs to create powerful advanced media applications they can integrate and offer as new services.”

Engage Digital Platform TADHack Global Winners

First Place – Field Workforce Helper provides information from the inventory to support field workforce tasks, and routes Guard calls to the guard operator using an agenda in a Google spreadsheet, finally logging the call information in the spreadsheet. Team Member : Nacho Garmilla.

Second Place – Secret Babble makes multilingual conversations more accessible by providing translations over the phone which can be read out loud by the system or sent discreetly as a text message, providing a transcription of the exchange. Team : Similarly Geeky; Team Members : Steve Goodwin & Lily Madar.

Third Place – Blink is an application for crowded places designed to reduce the crowd and give people easy access to information about that particular place. It is used in places like hospitals, banks, shops, and airports, etc. Team : Sibane IT Solutions; Team Member : Linda Mosemaka.

Third Place – Live Connect lets users connect to experts around the world for things such as learning a new language or finding a math or music tutor, to getting golf swing help and anything in between. Live Connect helps users find a suitable expert, book an appointment and connect via computer or phone using Radisys video APIs to bring the expert into customers' homes. Team : Live Connect; Team Member : John Cakesy.

Best Industry 4.0 Hack – FiremeX is a fire detection and alerting system that integrates computer vision, alert notifications and real-time audio calling when an event is detected. Team : RegeX; Team members : Nandula Perera, Raveen Fernando, Suvin Kodituwakku, Dilan Perera, Thenuka Ovin Weerasinghe.

Disruptive Digital Engagement Hack – LifeVerse is a real-time health engagement platform that enables different types of clinics to be created and managed in the metaverse for both appointments and real-time consultations with patients. Team: LifeVerse; Team Members: Fahad Mahmood, Sarmad Faheem, Faheem Azhar.

To view videos of the six Engage Digital Platform winners and see all of the TADHack 2022 hacks visit https://www.engagedigital.ai/tadhack22.