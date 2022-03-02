Rimini Street Creates Americas Theatre and Appoints New Leadership Team (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced the Company has combined its North America and Latin America Theatres into a single Americas Theatre and new Theatre leadership team.

The new theatre will allow for streamlined operations as the Company grows, eliminating the need for role redundancies and creating more operating leverage on labor and infrastructure costs with growth in the years ahead – while delivering an even more extraordinary client experience. Rimini Street averages a client satisfaction rate of 4.9 out of 5.0 for cases and onboarding (where 5.0 is “excellent”).

Both North America and Latin America are significant growth engines for more than half of Rimini Street’s global revenue and an essential part of the Company’s growth strategy and investment plans. Clients will benefit from even easier access to the combined resources and capabilities of the single Americas Theatre.

“Combining our North American and Latin American Theatres into an Americas Theatre makes operational sense as we mature our global operating model for leverage and scale,” said Gerard Brossard, Rimini Street chief operating officer. “Our clients with operations in the Americas will benefit from access to an even broader array of technology talent, capabilities and trusted relationships.”

New Theatre Leadership

Building on his demonstrated success leading North America, Emmanuel Richard has been appointed to lead the new Americas Theatre as senior vice president and general manager. Richard’s leadership responsibilities include the vision, strategy and execution to achieve the Theatre’s sales and client success targets for the entire Rimini Street portfolio of solutions across four Americas Regions – East, Central, West and Latam. Operations in the Theatre and Regions include marketing, demand generation, sales (new, cross-sale, and renewal), client success and extraordinary service delivery.

“The next phase of Rimini Street’s growth to billion-dollar annual revenue operations requires seasoned leaders who have the vision, focus, drive, and strategic and operational capability to deliver results - and Emmanuel has demonstrated he can deliver across all these attributes during his successful tenure leading the North America Theatre,” said Brossard. “Leveraging his leadership and proven success to fast-track sustainable growth across the entire Americas Theatre is the right and natural next step to capture the significant opportunities ahead.”

Rajib SenGupta was recently appointed group vice president and general manager of the Americas West Region. SenGupta is a proven and seasoned executive who comes to Rimini Street with 25 years of operational and leadership success and served in executive sales leadership roles at Adobe, HP and Egnyte. SenGupta is an executive who has led large-scale sales and marketing teams, combined with his proven enterprise software sales expertise in locally deployed, cloud-based and hybrid IT solutions.

“As we continue expanding our business to support ever-changing and diverse client needs, Rimini Street requires exceptional talent and proven leadership to meet our aggressive growth and client success goals, and Rajib has the right experience and operational capabilities,” said Richard.

Edenize Maron Gundim continues as group vice president and general manager of the Americas Latam Region, covering South America, Central America, Mexico, and Caribbean, and Gala Lyne continues as group vice president and general manager of the Americas East Region.

“Edenize is a proven executive leader who has delivered an amazing array of clients across just about every industry in her Region – clients who continually rate their experience as extraordinary and demonstrate their satisfaction with contract extensions, expansions, and enthusiastic references for new prospective clients,” said Richard. “Gala is also a proven executive leader with substantial client wins, and who started her career at Rimini Street many years ago as one of the most successful account executives. Gala earned a promotion to Sales Director, then Sales Vice President and then most recently to group vice president and regional general manager.”

Rimini Street is in the process of selecting a new group vice president and general manager to lead the Americas Central Region, and Emmanuel Richard is the current acting Americas Central Region leader.