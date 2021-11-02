cPacket Networks Extends Cloud Visibility with Microsoft Azure Gateway Load Balancer

cPacket Networks, a leading provider of intelligent observability for hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud networks, announced its integration with Microsoft Azure's newly launched Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) service – at Microsoft Ignite today. As one of Microsoft's cloud visibility solution partners, cPacket's cCloud Visibility Suite is deployed in Azure as an agentless bump-in-the-wire solution across leading financial and technology enterprises. The new point of integration makes it easy to deploy, scale, and manage third-party security or application monitoring virtual appliances at the cloud edge, making it more secure and economical.

As more enterprises, governments, and service providers move to the cloud or expand to multi-cloud, visibility into network traffic is a day-one requirement for good application experience and security monitoring.

"cPacket's cCloud solution provides deep network intelligence for security delivery, isolating application vs. network issues, and troubleshooting SLA gray areas, enabling smooth sailing pre and post cloud migration," said Iain Kenney, Sr. Director PLM at cPacket Networks.

cPacket cCloud is among the industry's leading and most complete multi-cloud visibility solution, including cloud-native packet brokering, packet capture, and service-level indicators (SLI) such as stateful analysis for TCP and real-time UDP/RTP applications, latency monitoring, connection issues, as well as PCAP files for security forensics.

“Through Microsoft Azure Gateway Load Balancer, customers can easily use the virtual appliances they need without additional management overhead, reducing the risk of downtime due to erroneous changes and eliminating single points of failure," said Narayan Annamalai, Partner PM Manager, Microsoft.

The integrated solution has several benefits for the end-users: reduced risk, service agility, faster deployment of third-party virtual appliances, better scalability, higher availability, and reduced cost and complexity.