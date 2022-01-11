LG joins IBM’s Quantum Network

LG Electronics has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance industry applications of quantum computing.

The IBM Quantum Network is a community of Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, start-ups and national research labs working with IBM to advance quantum computing.

By joining the IBM Quantum Network, LG says it will receive access to IBM’s quantum computing systems, as well as to IBM’s quantum expertise and Qiskit, IBM’s open source quantum information software development kit.

Using IBM Quantum technology, LG aims to exploreapplications of quantum computing in any areas requiring processing a large amount of data, including artificial intelligence (AI), connected cars, digital transformation, the internet of things and robotics applications. LG will be able to leverage quantum computing hardware and software advances and applications as they emerge, in accordance with IBM’s quantum roadmap.

“Based on our open innovation strategy, we plan to use IBM Quantum to develop our competency in quantum computing,” says Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive VP of LG Electronics.

“We aim to provide customers with value that they have not experienced so far by leveraging quantum computing technology in future businesses.”

By leveraging IBM Quantum technology, LG will be able to provide workforce training to its employees, permitting LG to investigate how potential breakthroughs can be applied to its industry.

Quantum computing is an exciting evolution in computation, says LG. While classical computers calculate in bits that represent 0 and 1, quantum computers use qubits that harness quantum mechanical phenomena such as interference and entanglement in computation to solve problems that are fundamentally intractable for classical computers.

As a result, quantum computing is well suited to help explore new solutions to a wide range of global challenges.

The IBM Quantum team and LG are researching and exploring how quantum computing will help a ‎variety of industries and disciplines, including finance, energy, chemistry, materials science, ‎optimisation and machine learning, among many others.

“We’re happy to welcome LG Electronics to a growing quantum computing ecosystem in Korea at an exciting time for the region,” says Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and VP, Quantum Computing at IBM. “The relationship between IBM and LG Electronics will permit LG to explore new types of problems associated with emerging technologies and will help strengthen the quantum capabilities in Korea.”